094 – Blake Eastman – A Data Driven Approach To Poker Tells

In this episode, Blake Eastman, founder of The Nonverbal Group, creator of Beyond Tells, and owner of The School of Cards, talks about the largest study ever conducted on the behavior of poker players. Elliot and Blake discuss how to integrate this new information into your game and why the use of tells isn’t for everyone. Listen in to hear a psychology expert share some tips and tricks that you can implement immediately to have an advantage over your live opponents.

Episode 3: Run it Once, WSOP Online Bracelets and Three Times a Party

This week, the guys discuss the launch of Run It Once Poker, touching on some the the unique and interesting features of the new site; exclusive information from the WSOP about the online bracelet events for 2019; and a flurry of things that are happening over at partypoker.

AUPT and Eli Elezra

The Ante Up Poker Tour is at Tampa Bay Downs this week and we discuss poker pro Eli Elezra’s turbulent times.

Bryn Kenney Wins the Aussie Millions Main Event

Lance and Donnie are back from their Super Bowl party to discuss the conclusion of the Aussie Millions, where Bryn Kenney won the Main Event.

Top Pair Podcast 327: Interview with Andrew Neeme

In episode 327 of the Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast, Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski welcome poker vlogger Andrew Neeme to the show. We dive deep into a discussion of Andrew’s MUGs (meet up games) initiative, what it’s all about, how it continues evolving, and how it encapsulates the home game vibe in a poker room setting.

Bruce and Robbie also fill you in on their latest home game exploits, as well as an upcoming charity poker event in Las Vegas where Top Pair will be proudly represented. Finally, in this week’s One Outer, we’ll let our listeners be the judge of whether a player made the right call or if it was instead kind of a douchebag move.

The Moneymaker Effect, In His Own Words

Moneymaker. What more do we have to say? Listen to this week’s podcast to hear our interview with Chris Moneymaker, 2003 WSOP Main Event winner and man whose storyline gave birth to the golden age of modern poker.

February 8th, 2019 – WSOP Preview with aznAllin007 and Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by aznAllin007 and Killingbird for their thoughts on the recently announced schedule for the 2019 World Series of Poker. They also discuss a hand Killingbird recently played in an online tournament on Americas Card Room.

PokerNews Podcast: Jack Effel, Mark Herm

Sarah Herring is alone to start the show, in England for an 888 event. She recaps the Aussie Millions: where Bryn Kenney and Cary Katz drew most of the spotlight. Sarah and Jeff Platt then bring Mark “Chirp” Herm onto the podcast. They discuss the “Chirp Herm Show”, and Herm also gives out some advice to aspiring poker players and crypto-currency traders.

Jeff also chats with World Series of Poker Vice President Jack Effel about what players and fans can expect from the 50th Anniversary of the WSOP. The two dive into the major structure changes for this year’s series, and the inspiration behind the new events that were created.

Post-flop Hand Reading, Facing Cbets & Desperation Tilt | Q&A Podcast #221

Q1: Hand Reading On-the-Felt (2:55) Q2: Hand Reading and Quantifiable Stats (7:00) Q3: Desperation Tilt (13:20) Pick a Challenge (16:40)

Ep 116 – Hand history with Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton joins the crew to run through a couple of hands with us; Matt is a fantastic young Minnesota player with a wealth of knowledge and insight. Also, we announce a great training opportunity with RecPoker and Chris “Fox” Wallace.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-05-19 with Guest Tana Karn

Bernard Lee chats with the President of Run Good Gear, Tana Karn.

Poker Action Line 02/04/2019

BIG Dave runs down the highlights of this year’s WSOP schedule and the slate of 80 live bracelet events. The guys also go over the Aussie Millions results and discuss the WPT’s move to delayed final tables that will be played at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor.

No progress?

In this episode of the podcast Andrew and Busi discuss nirvana, vision boards and explore the rules they might be judging their progress by.



200 – Alex Fitzgerald

For this milestone episode, Steve and Mike are having Alex Fitzgerald, the poker over-achiever, to share his more advanced techniques. Alex spends almost 2 hours answeing Steve and Mike’s burning questions that reveal many useful practices, from online poker to even live poker.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 78 – Aussie Millions

Merv is back in Sydney after an exciting time with his press pass representing Postfloppoker at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, so this special episode features a few of his stories and interview clips with the stars and finalists. We have multiple answers to our poser of the week and there’s also a hand sent in from a player in action at the end of Day 1c of the Main Event (18:18).

