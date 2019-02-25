Episode 5: Streaming, netherlands, streaming, WSOP, streaming, GG Network and more streaming!

Nick and Mike discuss all the movements in the Great Twitch shakeup and coin the term The Live Streaming Carousel; they raise a glass to the Dutch online gambling regulation as is passes through the Senatel they think on their feet as WSOP drop the online bracelet PR; and they talk about GG Network’s Splash The Pot-inspired new game.

Druff & Friends Show – 02/22/2019 – Steal a Purse, Return to Your Seat

Druff runs deep at LAPC O8 event, ends in frustration (topic starts at 0:14:38 mark). Idiot poker player swipes purse in full view of Harrah’s Atlantic City camera (0:44:45). Supreme Court ruling provides major win against civil forfeiture (1:21:10).

February 22nd, 2019 – Catching Up with Carlos Welch

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton catches up with our old friend Carlos Welch and, of course, the guys talk a little strategy as well.

Top Pair Podcast 328: How Play Money Poker Practice Helps You in Home Games

In episode 328 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski take a deep dive into play money poker play online and discuss how it can help you improve your home game play.

Ep 118 – Hand History with Kenna James

Steve Fredlund, Rob Washam & Stacey Nelson chat with Kenna James, who took a break out from his Venetian tournament to walk through a hand with us. Available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ryJ9909oZUY

Adding the Check-raise to Your Post-flop Arsenal | Podcast #223

Challenge (2:25) The Check-raise Must Be in Your Arsenal (4:30) The Check-raise Statistic (6:30) Profitable check-raising and more.

PokerNews Podcast: Tiffany Michelle

It’s another episode of the PokerNews Podcast, where Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the top stories in the game, and discuss the hottest topics in the poker world.

Jamul Casino and poker roles

Jamul Casino’s poker room near San Diego is open and Scott was one of the bounties at the opening tournament. We also discuss poker roles in movies, given that it’s Oscar week!

Weekly Poker Hand #239

Veronica flops top pair and takes Kathy to value town. Sometimes middle pair is good for two bets, and occasionally even three!

Learn What They Donk Bet With | Walking Wednesday #52

Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

Multiway Bluff Shoves w/ Special Guest Travis Moss – Episode 150

More Great Poker Content!

Top Players “Boycott” PokerStars, US Poker Open, and Lots of News from the Streaming World

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss top players “boycotting” PokerStars, the numerous headlines from the world of poker streaming, and the US Poker Open. The duo also dives into Donnie’s structure breakdown for the 2019 WSOP.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-19-19 with Guest Richard Roeper

Bernard Lee has his annual Academy Awards Preview Show with Richard Roeper.

Unbeatable Poker

Ross Glover is author of the upcoming strategy masterwork Unbeatable Poker. He drops by the podcast this week, taking us behind the scenes on the journey of authoring a poker strategy book.

Poker Action Line 02/18/2019

Felix and Paola from Casino Massage Services join BIG Dave and Joe in-studio to talk about the massage services offered in poker rooms and what an integral part of the industry they have become. The guys also discuss the main event of the WSOP Circuit in Coconut Creek.

On the bright side

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew shares details of his poker trip to LA. Busi and Andrew then share their take on the Men’s conference that took place in South Africa over Valentines day.

Episode 285: GirafGanger7

I don’t think online poker is rigged | MED Monday #51

