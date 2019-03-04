Episode 6: Split Omaha, West Virginia, Relaxing in France and Sitting Down at PokerStars

Nick and Mike sit down once again to bring you the latest in online poker news in an easily digestible half an hour. The pair start off with a discussion on Split Omaha – is it real? Are PokerStars messing with us? – then Mike brings you up to speed on why you shouldn’t get too excited about a bill’s progress in West Virginia and Nick talks about Relax Gaming’s plans to expand into France. We end the show with a discussion on PokerStars finally confirming changes to its third party tools, and what we can expect the impact to me.

On Becoming an Expert

In this episode of the podcast, hear Andrew talk about his expertise and what he thinks qualifies him to be an expert.

David Peters Wins US Poker Open, WSOP Completes Schedule, and Phil Hellmuth Wants To Do What?

Lance and Donnie are back with another episode of The Fives. This time, the duo dissects the US Poker Open, talks about the WSOP completing its schedule, and considers Phil Hellmuth’s latest goal.

Making TV Poker Great Again, New Online WSOP Bracelets & More – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #21

This Week On DAT Poker: Daniel, Adam and Terrence begin with talking about taking a break from social media, what makes poker fun on TV and a silly twitter game. In The News: The WSOP announced 9 new bracelet events to be played online this series, the guys discuss their opinions on this. A group of MTT pros organize a boycott of a Pokerstars event, a new satellite format from Matt Savage and Phil Ivey parts ways with the Aria. Contribute to our SubReddit! https://www.reddit.com/r/DatPokerPod/

March 1st, 2019 – Thinking and Talking Poker with Andrew Brokos

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Andrew Brokos, host of the Thinking Poker Podcast. They discuss how Andrew has kept the podcast going so long, internet debates, the recent Pokerstars boycott and of course they talk some strategy with a hand from Andrew’s recent WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open.

Ep 119 – Sky Matsuhashi playing JT

This week we talk again with Sky Matsuhashi. He goes over a couple of examples of playing JT and then talk about his experience with the hand in general. Available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nhn-zly1Et4

Druff & Friends Show – 02/28/2019 – Thanks for Stealing, Here’s Another $100

Caesars and Draft Kings enter mobile sportsbetting partnership (topic begins at 0:14:26 mark). What Would Druff Do? Bathroom door breaks at Harrah’s, guest gets charged $1500 (0:45:21). Jeff Boski took double payment from 2018 WSOP tournament cash, gets temp banned from Caesars (1:24:05). New Jersey casinos offer exploitable Ocean Magic slot online, some refuse to allow withdrawals for winners (1:56:28). Druff debates on Twitter with gaming industry consultant Jeff Hwang about the worsening of Vegas games (2:42:07). Nevada Gaming fines Wynn $20 million over sexual harassment issues (3:42:06). MLB attempts to stop betting on spring training games (3:51:57). Alleged organized crime figure Paul Phua beats illegal bookmaking charges in Macau (4:01:44). Pokerstars bans seating scripts and automated preflop range tools (4:13:45). Former Vegas strip magician sentenced for child porn conviction (4:25:40). Co-hosted by tradershky.

March Preview: The Month of HUD | Podcast #224

The Month of HUD! This is preview podcast for the goodies I’m cooking up for everybody in March. I’ve deemed March as “The Month of HUD”, so most everything I create will be HUD related (heads up display).

Weekly Poker Hand #240

Top pair clashes with middle pair in the classic battle of great hand against marginal hand. If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day…(Visited 302 time, 3 visit today)

PokerNews Podcast: Daniel Negreanu

Jeff Platt takes you through the top stories in the poker world, while Sarah Herring lies on the beach in Padre Island! Jeff breaks down the US Poker Open, diving into an absolutely wild comeback for David Peters. He also takes a look at some tournament results from this last week. Is there a new “power couple” atop poker’s list?

201 – Phil Hellmuth

Phil has delighting us with his presence on the show once again. Roughly 50 episodes later, we discuss the latest in his career including winning another bracelet. Phil also walks us through managing his health and poker life at the same time, and we also discuss about his #Positivity book.

Massey, Ivey and Nelson

What do Aaron Massey, Phil Ivey and Willie Nelson have in common? They are all mentioned in this week’s poker cast. Plus we complete an O’Mally’s Move.

Making a Living Playing Big O & PLO8

Greg Vail is a split pot scholar who makes crushing Big O and O8 look easy. As he explains on our podcast, these games are growing in both popularity and profitability. Wondering what these Omaha games are all about? Listen and you’ll wonder why you’re not playing them.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-26-19 with Guest Lauren Roberts

Recent winner of the U.S. Poker Open $10k, Lauren Roberts, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Poker Action Line 02/25/2019

BIG Dave interviews Jason Young and Aleeyah Jahdavji at the WSOP Circuit Event in South Florida. The guys discuss the valuable lesson learned by BIG Dave at a recent tournament when he runs into a vicious cooler, and finish the show with a rundown of the results at the U.S. Poker Open.

Episode 286: Luke Vrabel

