The chip Race – Season 8 Episode 5 – Girafganger, Martin Harris, Kat Arnsby & Barry Carter.

This week, to celebrate the release of Dara’s book ‘Poker Satelite Strategy, we are joined by three of the best poker writers in the business. Martin Harris is here to discuss his new book ‘poker and pop culture’, Kat Arnsby expands on her recent phenomenal blog on Magical Thinking and Barry Carter joins us for a satellite strategy hand. Daragh Davey subs in at the news desk, taking us through some recent results and stories from the poker world. We also sit down with online beast and poker shop steward Girafganger.

Episode 8: Global Poker Awards, US Market Update, Upcoming Online Tournament Series and 888 Financials

Nick and Mike discuss the latest in the world of poker including the inaugural Global Poker Awards, the latest news about online poker from the US, what to expect from upcoming online poker tournament series, and analysis of 888’s financial reporting.

Twitter Questions, Crazy Stories & Poker Award Nominations - DAT Poker Podcast Episode #23

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: The guys begin with talking wedding-tilt and buying children, plus a tie breaker for the wrestling quiz from last week. In The News: (13:25) The WPT hosted 3 final tables at the Luxor E-Sports arena, Daniel explains why TV Poker isn’t as profitable as it appears. The guys also make their picks for the GPI Poker Awards based on the nominations that have been announced!

Frank Stepuchin Wins WPT Gardens Poker Championship in Las Vegas

Lance and Donnie are back with another episode from fabulous Las Vegas. They recap the finale of the Season XVII WPT Gardens Poker Championship that was won by Frank Stepuchin for his first World Poker Tour title.

HUD Reliability: Number of Hands and Sample Sizes | Podcast #226

Challenge (3:20) Number of Hands Played (4:50) Statistical Sample Sizes (6:40) But 10 opportunities aren’t enough to base decisions on (9:35) and more….

Awards, legislation and fines

We chat about a new awards show that combines American and European poker awards, online poker possibilities in Michigan and West Virginia and a poker fine in Philadelphia.

Vinicius Lima Storms Back from the Short Stack To Win the WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open

Lance and Donnie wrap up cover from the three World Poker Tour final tables in Las Vegas by bringing you a recap of the WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open, won by Vinicius Lima. The duo also gives their feedback on the WPT’s delayed final tables.

I got new friends

In this episode of Tells, hear Andrew reluctantly tell us about his personal relationship, he’d much rather share the experience of the largest MUG him and Brad have ever hosted.

March 15th, 2019 – Poker Coaching, Writing and Grinding with Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast Clayton is joined by poker pro, coach and TPE pro Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald. Clayton catches up with Alex on what he has been up to, the benefits of coaching on your own poker game, his poker books and of course they talk some poker hands!

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 80 – Gma Billie’s Invitational ft Sarah Herring

Award-winning pokernews presenter Sarah (Grant) Herring aka AuntyChardonnay adds some zing to episode 80, as she tells us stories from her global exploits.

Druff & Friends Show – 03/14/2019 – Either Way, You Lose

Druff books “test” airline flight in major step toward recovering from anxiety/depression issues (topic begins at 0:20:39 mark).

Episode 288: Phil Galfond Runs It Once

Phil Galfond, who first appeared on Episode 229, returns to the show to discuss the launch of his real-money poker site Run It Once and how it differs from the traditional online poker experience. Follow Phil on Twitter for more updates!

Timestamps

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-12-19 with Guest Maria Ho

Maria Ho, Champion of the $25k High Roller Event at the 2019 LA Poker Classic, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

David Baker Wins WPT L.A. Poker Classic for $1,015,000

Lance and Donnie come to you straight from the tournament floor in Las Vegas, where David Baker captured the World Poker Tour L.A. Poker Classic title and $1,015,000. The two discussed Baker’s win, plus caught up with the newly crowned WPT champion following his victory.

Weekly Poker Hand #242

Gina flops quads! And her opponent bets into her on the turn. That is lucky! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

Ep 120 – Community Group discussing JJ hand & satellites

This week we share a discussion from our Monday night community group where we talk about a hand from John Venzke with JJ in a home tournament. After that discussion we spend some time talking about playing in buyback and satellite/qualifier tournaments.

Bracelet Winner Brings Poker To The People

Chris “Fox” Wallace is a PLO and mixed game specialist with the WSOP bracelet to prove his poker mettle. His Next Level Poker and iNinja Poker Tour ventures are taking the poker world by storm, and he’s on the podcast today to share an exciting behind-the-scenes look at how a major poker tournament tour comes together.

72. Modern 3-Bet Ranges

Pete introduces his new free miniature course on 3-Betting while explaining what constitutes a sucessful approach to 3-Betting in the modern day.

202 – Return of the Welch

Steve is catching up with Carlos at a poker house, going in-depth over a few live hands they’ve played recently.

Poker Action Line 03/11/2019

Eileen Sutton, author of “The Total Poker Manual” and a novelist who blogs on several poker sites, talks about her arrival into poker via underground cash games in New York. She also discusses the continued efforts to encourage women to play the game and her association with some of the games best instructors.

