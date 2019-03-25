The Chip Race – Season 8 Episode 6 – Jamie Kerstetter, Arvydas Merfeldas & Eric Dannis.

On the week that The Chip Race got nominated for a Global Poker Award, we sit down with player, commentator, podcast host and the Queen of Poker Twitter, Jamie Kerstetter. We also chat to Lithuanian pro Arvydas Merfeldas. GPI President Eric Danis discusses The Hendon Mob Championship, the Global Poker Awards and more. Flagwanker Andy Hills takes us through a key hand from his Battle of Malta deep run. Ian is back at his desk, taking us through all the news and results.

Alan Boston’s March Madness Preview/Lock Of The Year – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #24

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: After a ton of requests… It’s the first iteration of the DAT Poker Podcast Alan Boston March Madness preview show! On Adam and Terrence’s former show, Alan came on once a year and gave out a bet for a game that has NEVER LOST, for 10 or 11 straight years. Alan is a professional college basketball handicapper and poker player, formerly a Full Tilt pro. He’s a wild interview too and not for the faint of heart. Love him or hate him, he has provided winners for our listeners for a decade.

Episode 9: Stars Rewards 2.0, New UFC-themed Poker Game, Global Poker Awards Suggestions

Nick and Mike provide their insights into the latest happenings in the world of poker including the new changes to the PokerStars rewards program, the status of several novelty poker games at PokerStars including Split Omaha, 6+ Hold’em and what may be a new UFC-themed Spin & Go, plus the guys share their opinions on how to improve the Global Poker Awards.

WPT Final Table Impressions and Reactions To the Global Poker Awards

After a few days in Las Vegas, Lance and Donnie are back with another episode of The Fives. The duo gives its impressions of the WPT’s final tables in Sin City, reacts to the nominations for the Global Poker Awards, and takes another look at the Sunday Million.

A river card away from selling cars w/Benton Blakeman

In this episode of Tells, Benton bares all on how he juggles married life, being a father and his job asa professional poker player.

The post A river card away from selling cars w/Benton Blakeman appeared first on Tells Podcast.

203 – Dylan Thomassie

Mike and I have a long-overdue catch-up and we also have the pleasure of talking to Dylan. He is a professional player with many valuable lessons to share! Elliot Roe asks, “What roadblocks are holding you back from playing your best poker?” Elliot’s “Mindset Coaching” can help you quickly eliminate your barriers and maximize your potential.

March 22nd, 2019 – Global Poker Awards and WSOP Main Event Final Table Bubble Hand Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton Fletcher discusses his thoughts on the Global Poker Awards and in the strategy segment talks some hands from the Final Table bubble of the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Becoming a HUD Master, non- HUD sites and Ranges | Q&A Podcast #227

Q1: HUD Master = Lots of Trial and Error (4:10) Q2: Learn from non-HUD sites (7:45) Q3: Bovada HUD (13:55) Q4: Stat % equates to a range of hands (15:30) Pick a Challenge (18:15) Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod227 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

Druff & Friends Show – 03/21/2019 – The Rumors of My Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Druff almost has serious injury while skiing (topic begins at 0:13:28 mark). Druff’s credit card info stolen, he attempted to track down culprit (0:21:34). Attorney Eric Bensamochan comes on to discuss the latest Phil Ivey lawsuit situation (0:43:47).

Ep 121 – Emanuel & Group AK, TT – FINAL

Host Steve Fredlund interview Emanuel Evegen, who spent $10 for an add-on to a free roll tournament at Running Aces, won the free roll which included a seat to the $290 buy-in Pot O’Gold Tournament and he went on to win that for $29,000. Our own Chris Moneymaker story! After the interview, our discussion group chats about George’s AK and Stacey’s TT (and playing TT in general). Available also on YouTube at https://youtu.be/DT4BifdmSGg

PokerNews Podcast: Scott Blumstein, Tony Burns

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are reunited again for a mega episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They break down the nominees and the controversy surrounding the Global Poker Awards. Plus, with the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown coming up, Sarah chats with Tournament Director Tony Burns about what players can expect from this series. Then, Jeff brings on 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Scott Blumstein.

Calling Action And Giving Action On TV

Jeff Platt is famous for his poker commentating and podcasting chops, but he’s also a player, with a 60th place WSOP Main Event cash for $113,764. In this wide-ranging interview, we learn what it’s like to call the action from behind the commentator’s desk, as well as what it’s like to tussle on the felt with the best.

Punt Fest in the Carolinas w/ Special Guest Lee Jones – Episode 151

AUPT at Vee Quiva

Scott celebrates his birthday by heading to Vee Quiva near Phoenix for our latest Ante Up Poker Tour series.

Weekly Poker Hand #243

Two flush draws and two top pairs collide for what should be an epic pot…but it isn’t. Where is the gamble?!? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Top Pair Podcast 330: Interview with Phil Galfond

In episode 330 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski welcome Phil Galfond to the show. Constantly in the news now for having made a splash with his new online poker site Run It Once Poker, Phil speaks with our hosts about a number of other topics, including Run It Once training, his home game history, and who he’d love to invite to a home game he’d host. Plus, Robbie at last got a home game going for the first time in a month and Bruce regales us with yet another tale of how great he is at breaking even no matter how many hours he spends at the home game felt. Also, our hosts take a look at an article Robbie wrote long ago examining how poker skills can be useful in real life. Finally, this week’s One Outer illustrates why drawing to the nuts isn’t always necessary

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-19-19 with Guest David “ODB” Baker

The 2019 LAPC WPT Main Event Champ David “ODB” Baker is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Poker Action Line 03/18/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the WPT’s experiment of holding delayed final tables at the Luxor on 3 consecutive days. The guys open the show with a conversation about the recent poker room brawl at Talking Stick and Joe relates some interesting stories of confrontations in his room.

73. Poker’s Harder than Law – Feat. Hunter

Pete interviews one of his students, who is a successful lawyer, about how his competitve spirit and determination to win actually hurt his chances in poker and what mental game coaching has been needed to make progress.

