Armed Robbery of Darren Elias’ Home and Sunday Million Knockout

Lance and Donnie are back with another episode of The Fives. This time, the duo discusses the armed robbery attempt on Darren Elias’ home, the Sunday Million being played as a progressive knockout, and more.

Robbed At Gunpoint, WSOP Plans & Staking Stories – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #25

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: The guys begin with talk about Denise Pratt and her viral video about Daniel’s Master Class. This leads to Femme Fatale week on PokerGo and what’s up with people (dudes) who object to all-female poker games. The guys discuss their plans for the WSOP, Daniel’s ROI and horror stories of staking deals. In The News: Poker pro Darren Elias’ home was robbed at gunpoint by another player who knew him from the casino. The guys reveal their own experiences in sketchy situations, as well as some friends’ close calls and what they would have done.

Episode 10: The State of the Online Poker Industry, partypoker Launches Short Deck, West Virginia Legalizes Online Poker, and More

In a jam-packed episode about the happenings in the world of online poker, Nick and Mike discuss the upcoming release of The State of the Online Poker Industry Spring 2019 from Poker Industry PRO, the newest game from partypoker – Short Deck Hold’em, West Virginia welcoming online poker, more info on the UFC-themed games on PokerStars, updates to Stars Rewards going global, Zynga Poker introducing Spins, and more!

How much do you love poker w/Sasha Liu

In this episode of Tells podcast, I get a chance to chat to the inspiring professional poker player Sasha Liu.Hear stories on what shaped her personality, her journey to America and how she came to become a poker player.Sasha also imparts some knowledge on persistence, finding your edge and the importance of working on your mental game.

How much do you love poker w/Sasha Liu

Ep 122 – Discussion group on variety of topics

The crew chats about several different subjects including pairs in position & out of position as well as 3 & 4-betting vs different players and in different positions. Also available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Rzrx4BM845Q

PokerNews Podcast: Tana Karn, Thirst Lounge’s BetOnDrew

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are back with another episode of the Global Poker Award-nominated PokerNews Podcast! The two discuss Sarah’s upcoming trip to Vegas, along with the hot topics in the poker community. Marty Mathis takes down the partypoker Live MILLIONS South America Main Event. partypoker misses on another guarantee, does it matter? The Venetian crowns a winner at its first World Poker Tour event, Shooting Star draws a solid turnout for not being a WPT event any more, and Phillip Pope wins the WSOP Circuit Main in Tulsa. Jeff welcomes in RunGood President & CEO Tana Karn to talk about the development of the Run Good Poker Series. Sarah chats with “BetOnDrew” (John Gonzalez) from the Thirst Lounge about his poker streaming plans for the future.

March 29th, 2019 – WSOP Main Event Final Table Hand Analysis

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses hecklers, Denise Pratt and in the strategy segment discusses some hands from the World Series of Poker Main Event final table.

Deciphering Poker Tells With An Expert

Zach Elwood has dedicated much of his life to deciphering poker tells so us players could make sense of them. This week, he shares some of his most profitable insights and breaks down exactly what goes into extraction information from verbal and nonverbal tells in poker.

Episode 289: Barry Carter

Barry Carter, co-author of the recently released book Poker Satellite Strategy, joins us to

My Poker Software and Hardware Setup | Podcast #228

My Poker Software Setup (4:25) My Poker Hardware Setup (23:15)

Weekly Poker Hand #244

Top pair with no kicker faces off against the nut flush draw. Was this a standard hand or was it horribly misplayed? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to…(Visited 2 time, 2 visit today)

Druff & Friends Show – 03/27/2019 – Gimme Gimme Gimme Isle of Man After Midnight

Broke poker player attempts to rob successful player Darren Elias home, runs into babysitter instead (topic starts at 0:17:06 mark). How is Phil Galfond’s Run It Once Poker site doing so far (1:00:44)?

Poker Action Line 03/27/2019

BIG Dave does an extensive interview with Seminole Hard Rock Tournament Director Tony Burns, as he prepares to attend the Global Poker Awards in Las Vegas. Tony is nominated in the Tournament Director category and will return immediately after the show to oversee the WPT Showdown at the Seminole Hard Rock resort in Hollywood.

AUPT still at Vee Quiva

Great things are happening at our AUPT event at Vee Quiva in Phoenix. And we discuss a 22-player chop in Las Vegas.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-26-19 with Guest Eric Danis

Eric Danis, President of GPI and The Hendon Mob, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

203 – Dylan Thomassie

Mike and I have a long-overdue catch-up and we also have the pleasure of talking to Dylan. He is a professional player with many valuable lessons to share!

