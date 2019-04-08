Catrific Tournament Drama & DNegs True Tournament Earnings Last Year - DAT Poker Podcast Episode #26

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: If you payed the buy-in for a smaller tournament but got seated in a much bigger one, what would you do? Daniel Adam and Terrence explore the story that took the poker world by storm this week, for better or for worse…

YouTube Star Kicked Out of WSOPC Bally’s and West Virginia Gets Online Gaming

Lance and Donnie dive into the latest poker topics, headlined by YouTube vlogger Catherine “catrific” Valdes getting kicked out of the WSOP Circuit event at Bally’s and West Virginia legalizing online gaming, including poker.

April 5th, 2019 – Poker Drama, MLB Prop Bets and WSOP Final Table Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge, Clayton discusses the recent controversey involving Catherine Valdes, his recent Baltimore Orioles prop bet and more hands from the World Series of Poker Main Event.

World Series of Poker All-Access Pass

Jack Effel, tournament director for the World Series of Poker, drops by this week to talk about what goes into putting together the biggest and most famous tournament series in the game. For their 50th anniversary, the WSOP is pulling out all the stops this year, and we get the inside take on what players should expect this year as they chase their poker dreams.

PokerNews Podcast: Vanessa Kade

It’s the week of the Global Poker Awards! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt come together for another episode of the GPA-nominated PokerNews Podcast. The two dive right into all the drama surrounding Catherine “Catrific” Valdes and her controversial appearance at the WSOP Circuit at Bally’s. Then, Vanessa Kade joins Sarah for a dynamic interview on poker, streaming, and more!! Sarah & Jeff also chat with a Las Vegas grinder who is producing and recording some poker music.

Another AUPT announcement!

The Ante Up Poker Tour will visit Jamul Casino near San Diego on Sept. 20-29 plus Scott chats about our winner at the AUPT at Vee Quiva.

Ep 123 – Sky Matsuhashi hand review

Sky Matsuhashi from Smart Poker Study joins the crew to discuss a couple of hands and many of the considerations, a conversation which continued long after saying goodbye to Sky. You can watch the video at https://youtu.be/ZijXStbb04c

Top Pair Podcast 331: EPT Sochi Highlights + Mixed Games vs. Hold’em at Home Games

In episode 331 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski examine the issues a player needs to be prepared for when approaching a mixed games home game versus a hold’em-only affair. Robbie recaps his eclectic experiences at EPT Sochi, including some tales from the Russian cash game scene while Bruce’s breakeven streak gets broken and he goes gaga for Gonzaga in a brief March Madness aside. Of course there’s a fun one outer with which the show’s going to leave you chuckling.

Weekly Poker Hand #245

A completely unnecessary preflop battle takes place at Stones Gambling Hall. They call it a gambling hall for a reason!

The Chip Race – Season 8 Episode 7 – Phil Galfond, Marty Mathis, Gareth James and Daiva Byrne.

This week, we’ve got Run It Once CEO and cash game legend, Phil Galfond. We also sit down with newly crowned MILLIONS Rio champion Marty ‘The Lipo Fund’ Mathis. In our strategy section, Dara and I are joined by pro, coach and undecorated podcast host Gareth James. Ian has all the news and results from around the poker world. We’ve also got our very good friend Daiva Byrne on to talk about her booming Ladies group ‘FLIP’ aka Fantastic Ladies in Poker.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 81 – Knockouts

Merv is selling some of his action in an upcoming Sydney tournament and we wanted to see whether anyone was crazy enough to buy a piece of him. Deathly silence…and then the show really started to pull some punches as Ben proudly posed a poser for himself on knockout tournament strategy. These popular and lucrative games require certain adjustments and there’s some groundbreaking new strategy advice buried in this episode.

April Preview: The Month of Poker Books | Podcast #229

Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod229 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-02-19 with Guest Alex Foxen

The 2018 GPI Player of the Year, Alex Foxen, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Poker Action Line 04/01/2019

BIG Dave interviews Carlo Rodriguez, the champion of the Seminole Turnpike Championship. The guys also talk about West Virginia, the newest state to pass online poker legislation and the future of the online scene.

Episode 290: Brad Willis

Brad Willis is the head of blogging for PokerStars, the creator and host of the Murder Etc podcast, and the author of the Rapid Eye Reality blog. He previously appeared on Episode 150 and Episode 238.