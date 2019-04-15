Episode 11: Spring Tournaments, MILLIONS Online, Global Poker Awards, Bots, Seating Scripts + PokerStars UFC and VR Updates!

In the show’s first 1 hour+ episode, Nick and Mike discuss the reason for taking a week off, the huge Spring Online Poker Series season, the announcement of partypoker MILLIONS Online, the Global Poker Awards, Bots and Seating Scripts, UFC Spins, PokerStars VR and more!

The Chip Race – Season 9 Episode 1 – Phil Hellmuth, Donnacha O’Dea, Patrick Leonard and Espen Jorstad.

This week David and Dara welcome back three familiar faces to the show – 15 time bracelet winner and poker legend Phil Hellmuth, online beast Patrick Leonard and strategy with Unibet Poker ambassador Espen Jorstad. They also celebrate the fact that it’s Irish Open week with a very special guest, Irish poker legend Donnacha O’Dea, a man that you slowroll at your own peril. Ian is back at his perch with all the news and results and the lads discuss their recent surprise win at the GPI Global Poker Awards.

GPI Awards, Mailbag & NHL Playoff Preview – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #27

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: The Mailbag has been bursting at the seams and we finally get to answer what you’ve been sending us! To begin it’s just Adam and Daniel with Terrence out for this one, they recap all of the highlights of the GPI awards. In the Mailbag: Topics including gambling addiction in poker, a song inspired by Daniel and whether HUDs hurt recreational players. To wrap things up Daniel and Adam break down the first round of the NHL Playoffs from a betting perspective and make a pick for each matchup.

Y’all making out?

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew and Busi catch up about details of their month of travel and how they stay connected whilst apart.

The post Y’all making out? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

PokerNews Podcast: Sarah…RECEIVES!!

After years and years of #DidNotReceive, Sarah Herring turns the tables and wins the Global Poker Award for Poker Journalist of the Year! She and Jeff Platt recap an incredibly entertaining night at the PokerGO Studio at Aria. They break down all of the Global Poker Awards handed out, and fill you in on some of the shenanigans that took place both during, and after the show. Then, PokerNews writer and poker grinder Andrew Pieper joins the show! He tells the fascinating story of coming to a decision to live out of his car in order to continue his poker career in Las Vegas.

Global Poker Awards Recap, Hellmuth’s $500,000 Match, More Sunday Million Woes

Lance is back from Las Vegas, again, and he is joined by Donnie to recap the Global Poker Awards, talk about Phil Hellmuth’s proposed $500,000 match against Rob Yong, and dive into some more Sunday Million woes.

Underground Poker Exposed

John Curry’s We Run Bad is an “authentic and darkly comic look at underground poker culture.” We spoke with him about underground poker and his gritty take on the dark underbelly of America’s favorite card game, and indeed, America itself. It’s a great read and this week’s episode is a great listen!

April 12, 2019 – More WSOP Main Event Final Table Analysis

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton gives us an update on his Bally’s burglary story, let’s us in on his upcoming poker travel and covers more hands from the World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table.

Ep 125 – James “SplitSuit” Sweeney hand review & discussion

The crew catches up again with James “SplitSuit” Sweeney to walk through a couple of hands and then we continue the conversation with several other members of RecPoker Nation. Another great discussion; learning and building community is what we are all about.

Heads Up For All of It w/ Special Guest Louis Hillman – Episode 152

More Great Poker Content!Want to come on the show? Email me a hand history at [email protected] about our partners, Solve For Why and sign up for the May academies using coupon code Justhands2019!Sign up for Solve for Why TV and get 5% off anything in the store with coupon code Justhands2019!$235 PLO Tournament @ Cranberry ParkHead UpHero has 400k, Villain 440k10k/15kHero raises to 45k with Qs9sKcTh. Villain calls.Flop (90k) AsKs4hVillain checks, hero bets 60k, villain raises to 210k. Hero?

Druff & Friends Show – 04/10/2018 – An Abundance of Topics

Druff finally takes flight for the first time since anxiety issues started in August (topic begins at 0:23:11). PokerFraudAlert media credential DENIED by WSOP after 7 straight years of approval (0:33:53). Female social media personality registers for small tournament, gets sat in big tournament, says nothing, gets caught (1:02:03). Mike Matusow starts new podcast, talks about Full Tilt days (2:19:53).

HOTW extravaganza

With Scott bouncing around the Italian countryside this week, we recorded this show two weeks ago and dedicated it to a pair of Hands of the Week.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-09-19 with Guest Asher Conniff

Bally’s Las Vegas 2019 WSOP Circuit Main Event winner Asher Conniff is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Poker Action Line 04/08/2019

BIG Dave and Joe rundown the Global Poker Awards and talk about how poker dealers handle abusive behavior at the risk of offending big tippers. The guys also discuss the growth of casinos in the Northeast U.S. and the resulting decrease in big revenue.

Episode 291: Mark Thompson

Software developer Mark Thompson joins us to discuss the common pitfalls and important “Aha!” moments for new players, as well as how a desire to create software to assist with his own development led to a commercial project. In the … Read more…

‘Waiting for Straighters’ by Tommy Angelo | Podcast #230

Waiting for Straighters Review (4:15) Favorite strategy ideas (8:25) 3 Action Steps from Waiting for Straighters (14:15) Challenge (17:15)

204 – Steve, Mike, Clayton, and Mr. Alioto

Welcome back to another edition of 'What Would Steve Think?’! This week, we welcome our fabulous geusts, Mr. Alioto and Clayton the Comic! Who wil be able to delve deep into the inner workings of Steve’s mind? Find out in this week’s episode of 'What Would Steve Think?’!

