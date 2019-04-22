Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 82 – Livin’ The Dream ft Scott Davies

WSOP bracelet winner and global poker star Scott Davies joins us from a chilled out retreat in Panama, where he’s getting in some study and practice time prior to this year’s WSOP. And what better way to test his skills than tackling a PPP poser and strat-chat hand? Scott explains how to handle two contrasting villains at the same time before dissecting one of Merv’s hands…literally?

Mark-Up Debate, Bot Refunds & A Guy Bets It All On Tiger – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #28

This Week on DAT Poker Podcast: The gang is back together and begin talking about dad life and the NHL Playoffs before getting into the poker topics. (13:35) There was a WSOP Bracelet posted on Ebay for a whopping $50k! Poker twitter went crazy after well known vlogger Johnnie Vibes posted a WSOP Package, plus the story of a guy who bet more than he could afford on Tiger winning the masters which leads to betting stories from the guys. (43:10) In the news: Party Poker issues $750k in refunds after a botting ring was uncovered. Pokerstars bans seating scripts and Pennsylvania Online Poker is set to launch. (1:06:00) We also discuss your submitted topics including the poker twitter health debate & ethics of not revealing a chop pot to someone you don’t like.

April 19th, 2019 – TPE’s 9th Anniversary with Killingbird and RonFezBuddy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton welcomes the founders of Tournament Poker Edge, Killingbird and RonFezBuddy, to the show to celebrate TPE’s 9th Anniversary! They talk about the origins of TPE, how Black Friday almost ruined everything and how things have changed over the nine years. And of course, they finish things off with a little strategy talk!

Ep 126 – Flopping trips then facing tricky spots

Steve Fredlund and the RecPoker panel discuss a couple of hands where we flop trips and find ourselves is very tricky spots.

Pennsylvania Online Poker Launch Date and WSOP Leaving the Rio

Lance and Donnie return for another episode of The Fives, talking Pennsylvania’s online poker launch date, partypoker POWERFEST, PokerStars Sunday Million, the World Poker Tour’s latest event, and the WSOP leaving the Rio.

PokerNews Podcast: Here’s Johnny!

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are back again for another episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They take a look at the drama that’s surrounded JohnnieVibes’s WSOP package and the “markup police” led by Shaun Deeb and Doug Polk. Plus, PokerStars has a new ambassador, and draws an absolutely insane amount of entries for its Sunday Million Anniversary. Maurice Hawkins wins another WSOP Circuit ring, and Maria Ho finds herself in good shape to nab her first WPT Main Event title. Jeff chats with poker author/writer Johnny Kampis about how to plan your summer poker trip to Vegas. And Sarah brings on Geoff Exstrom and Alec Rome from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Poker Club to discuss their Grand Championship, which will raise money to help flood victims in the Nebraska area.

Druff & Friends Show – 04/20/2019 – The Battle of Little Tablehorn

Druff ejected from an Indian casino with threat of arrest if he returns (topic starts at 0:23:35 mark). Druff runs into issues with Orbitz (1:13:30). Daniel Negreanu accuses Global Poker Awards of impropriety after “trolls” win best podcast award (1:29:05). Pokerstars fires three more pros, including Barry Greenstein (1:58:28). ACR issues refunds for exposed Latvian bot ring (2:21:28). Steve Wynn might be banned from his own casino (2:45:13). Caesars names CEO, could be sold soon (3:38:48). Cosmopolitan could be sold soon (3:56:56). Pennsylvania online poker now has a launch date (4:06:13). Is it wrong to call out someone for owing you a small amount of money for a long time? (4:17:09). tradershky co-hosts.

Brunson honored

Doyle Brunson wins a lifetime achievement award, a poker guy crushes Jeopardy and yet another rumor is out there that Caesars is selling the Rio.

Weekly Poker Hand #247

Aces get dealt at Stones Gambling Hall. That doesn’t seem fair!

Episode 252: Tommy Angelo Waits for Straighters

Tommy Angelo discusses the concept of Waiting for Straighters as well as his collaboration with Lee Jones and his thoughts on collaboration more generally. Tommy previously appeared on Episode 2, Episode 29, and Episode 192, Episode 211, and Episode 220.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Jennifer Yu – LK004

Our new U.S. Women’s Chess Champion, 17-year-old Jennifer Yu appears on Ladies Knight to discuss her historic victory, where she scored 10/11 to become the first teenager since 2000 to capture the Women’s Championship title. Yu and Shahade discuss her favorite games, her study techniques as well as her hobbies, from magic to running.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Blair Hinkle

5x WSOP Circuit Ring Winner Blair Hinkle is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Top Pair Podcast 332: SOHE and Dramaha — A Closer Look

In episode 332 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski welcome listener Jim Donahue to the show. Jim wrote a pair of books examining a couple of poker’s more unique variants, SOHE and Dramaha. We take a closer look at these fun home games and delve into a bit of strategy talk for how to best approach them. More mixed game talk from Robbie and Bruce in their home game session recaps, as well as a primer on where to find all the best mixed game tournaments in Las Vegas during this summer’s WSOP season. Finally, this week’s One Outer illustrates the importance of knowing the limits at the poker table.

Seven-Figure Scores: High Stakes Poker Life

Eli Elezra is a legend in the high stakes poker scene, with tons of TV appearances, 3 WSOP bracelets and countless six- and seven-figure scores at the cash game and tournament tables. He joins us to discuss the English-language release of his autobiography, and reflects on a poker life less ordinary.

‘Exploitative Play in LIVE Poker’ by Alexander Fitzgerald | Podcast #231

Exploitative Play in LIVE Poker Review (3:50) 7 Favorite Quotes (10:00) My 3 Favorite Strategies and Action Steps (14:30) 1. Play with Purpose: Profile the 2 Players on Your Left (14:30) 2. Study with Purpose: River Calls and Losing with TP (16:20) 3. Play with Purpose: Take One Note for Every Hand Dealt (17:45)

Poker ActionLline 04/15/2019

Johnny Kampis, author of “Vegas or Bust” joins BIG Dave and Joe to talk about some money saving secrets to extend your trip to the World Series of Poker this summer. The guys also take a look at the Seminole Hard Rock WPT Showdown as it enters the final stages of the Main Event.

Don’t worry about it

This week’s episode gives us a little insight into the type of content Andrew is consuming when he is not making poker vlogs.



