Phil Ivey Is BACK at the World Series of Poker

Lance and Donnie are back to talk Phil Ivey’s return to the World Series of Poker and much more.

Episode 17: WSOP starts, US shared liquidity, Daniel Negreanu & PokerStars ambassadors, and Overlays in the Sunday Million and KO series

Nick and Mike are back at discussing the start of the World Series of Poker, the evolving situation with US shared liquidity for online poker, the changing landscape of PokerStars ambassadors including the departure of Daniel Negreanu, and recent overlays in the world of online poker tournaments.

Ep 133: Women in Poker part 2: Eileen Sutton

Eileen Sutton was a fixture in the New York underground poker scene, being coached and influenced by the likes of Matt Matros, Ed Miller and Tommy Angelo. Her Salon.com article, “Poker for Girls” is an excellent read by this author of novels, memoirs & short-stories; she also wrote “The Total Poker Manual.”

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Drama

What a way to kick off the World Series of Poker. All the big fields, and all the drama. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down week one of the WSOP.

11 Profit Boosting Solutions to Poker Losses | Podcast #240

Challenge (2:05) Why am I losing money? (3:25) 11 Profit Boosting Solutions (4:30) Get the free PDF download “The Top 11 Poker Profit Boosters”: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod240 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

The long show

In one of our longest shows in years, we chat about YouTube, Jeopardy and the World Series of Poker.

Weekly Poker Hand #254

Apostle decides to get out of line against Rich at $5/$10 no-limit. Let's see if it works out for him.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 85 – Poker World Record

Zach @TimeTraveler524 Gensler joins us to discuss his upcoming world record attempt to play 120 hours straight hours of poker. You can read more about it here, in an interview with Chris Wallace.

The Grid 005 ft. Ryan Laplante – King Queen Suited

World Series of Poker bracelet winner and 7-time WSOP final tablist Ryan Laplante enters the GRID with a tough spot with King-Queen suited, in one of his favorite events of the year, the 10K Bellagio Five Diamond event in Las Vegas. Ryan talks about how excitement to turn a flush on a paired board changed…

Special Edition 1 – Interview w/David Sklansky

David Sklansky joins the Pokerfuse Podcast for its first Special Edition episode to discuss his new book The Theory of Poker Applied to No-Limit. In addition, Sklansky speculates on poker might help keep a person’s brain healthy, the future of No Limit Hold’em and rules changes that could make it more difficult for artificial intelligence to be used in online poker.

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Kicks Off, WPT Wraps Up

The World Series of Poker is in full swing! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down what happened in the first couple days of what’s already an action-packed WSOP.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-04-19 with Guests Daniel Harris & Chad Holloway

Bernard Lee is joined by the 2018 WSOP Poker Dealer of the Year, Daniel Harris and Chad Holloway from Poker News.

Playing From The Blinds

Mike Gano is a poker pro, coach and author who’s contributed tons of great strategy content to our PRO and CORE premium training memberships.

WSOP Week 1: Big 50 Chaos & Angle Shooting – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #34

This Week On DAT Poker: The WSOP is upon us and you know that means content galore! One member of the crew is playing a full schedule so we carry on without Daniel for this one. Beginning with YouTube deleting hundreds of poker videos from Jaime Staples and Parker Talbot that “promote online gaming companies”.

June Preview: The Month of Poker Profits | Podcast #239

Increasing Poker Profits (1:50) Cutting Costs (4:00) June’s Podcast Episodes (7:00)

Poker Action Line 06/03/2019

With the 50th Anniversary of the WSOP underway, BIG Dave and Joe take a long look at the BIG 50 event’s starting days. The tourney had an incredible and unanticipated turnout, and along with it, numerous logistical challenges. The guys also talk about the results of other early events, along with a typical Phil Hellmuth blow up.

Largest Live Poker Tournament EVER , Featuring Maria Ho, Victor Ramdin, and Nathan Manuel

Lance and Donnie are back with another episode of The Fives, and again they’re coming to you straight from the tournament floor at the 2019 World Series of Poker. The duo talks about the record-setting WSOP Big 50 and more, featuring comments from Maria Ho, Victor Ramdin, and Nathan Manuel.

Correction to Episode 298

When I first released Episode 298, I made an offer to give free e-books to people who bought a paper book wrote a review. Unfortunately, I think that’s not consistent with Amazon’s policy on reviews, and I don’t want to … Read more…

My hopes and dreams for this are done

The WSOP is underway with a record breaking number of entrants for the Big50. Andrew shares his experience of the event and why he is excited to for the month.

The post My hopes and dreams for this are done appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Druff & Friends Show – 06/02/2019 – Where? The Warehouse

Druff puts beatdown on Day 1 of the WSOP Big 50 (topic starts at 0:19:38 mark). Horrendous lines, mismanagement, inappropriate venues plague Big 50 event (1:30:56). PFA Radio listener “mdj1980” makes deep run at O8 event (1:57:39). The sad truth about the bad food options at the Rio (2:07:26). Daniel Negreanu got fired or non-renewed from Pokerstars (2:35:59).

