WSOP Week 4: Guest Host Joe Stapleton! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #37

This Week On DAT Poker Podcast: We are joined by the funniest guy in poker Joe Stapleton as a guest co-host! To begin the guys chat about what Joe has been up to lately, he’s got stories of working with Norm Macdonald as well as at the Comedy Store. Adam and Joe also reminisce about Gavin Smith. In WSOP News: The guys run through the notable bracelet winners of the last week or so, talk about probably the WORST bad beat in televised poker history as well as some Hall of Fame talk and who Joe is nominating. We also run through the best tweets of the week and Joe tells us about the poker players he has taken to try stand-up, and Phil Ivey’s smelly dumps!

Episode 19: partypoker changes, updates on the US online poker market, live poker events in Sochi Russia

On this week’s pod, Nick and Mike discuss the changes at partypoker with analysis of the interview of partypoker’s Tom Waters and Rob Yong and a recap of the information that has come out since. Pennsylvania is set to open its online poker market in 2 weeks time, and the guys discuss what they know about which online poker rooms will be ready at launch. Live poker in Sochi, Russia has become a priority for all of the major online poker operators and the guys discuss why.

Phil Hui Conquers WSOP $50,000 Poker Players Championship

Lance and Donnie bring you a special Saturday episode of The Fives Poker Podcast recapping all things WSOP. This time, the crew dives into Phil Hui’s big WSOP $50,000 Poker Players Championship win, Anthony Zinno earning a second gold bracelet, and more

PokerNews Podcast: Ivey’s Demise at the PPC

It’s another episode of the PokerNews Podcast coming at you from the 50th Annual World Series of Poker. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the top storylines from the WSOP. Phil Ivey goes from chipleader to out in eighth place on Day 4 of the Poker Players Championship. What’s next for one of the greatest players in the game? Plus, the antics of Dan “Jungleman” Cates keep Sarah and Jeff entertained, and the two discuss what’s left of a star-studded field in the $10k Razz Championship.

On the Hunt for Bread & Butter Profits | Podcast #243

Challenge (2:05) My Strategies Work in Every Holdem Format (3:05) Bread & Butter Poker (5:00) On the Hunt for Bread & Butter (6:25) What’s your “Saw Flop” profitability? (18:00)

Ep 136 – Women in Poker part 5: Sarah Herring, Katie Stone, Maureen Bloechlinger

Sarah Herring, Katie Stone, Maureen Bloechlinger share their perspectives on women in poker. Host Steve Fredlund is joined by John Somsky & Rob Washam for this continued discussion. This episode is also available on video at https://youtu.be/XKyMuh76XRE

Phil Ivey Leads Final 12 in $50,000 Poker Players Championship

Lance and Donnie return for another episode of The Fives Poker Podcast covering all things 2019 World Series of Poker. On this show, the crew talks about Phil Ivey leading the final 12 players in the $50,000 Poker Players Championship and more.

Poker TDA and WSOP news

Scott is headed to Vegas for this weekend’s Poker TDA Summit, we update you on the WSOP and Caesars may get sold finally.

The Chip Race – Season 9 Episode 6 – Martin Jacobson, Kara Scott, Matthew Pitt and Daiva Byrne.

With the WSOP Main Event approaching, we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you former champion Martin Jacobson. Dara and David also welcome Irish Open runner up and WSOP Main Event anchor Kara Scott. Daiva Byrne is here for strategy, fresh from her deep run in the WSOP Ladies Event. UK Pokernews editor Matthew Pitt stops by to chat about the efforts of the UK and Irish players in Vegas. There is also a comprehensive results round-up from Daragh Davey who subs in for Ian at the news desk.

Weekly Poker Hand #257

Harlan turns a pair with a flush draw. What more could he want in life?!? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial…(Visited 5 time, 5 visit today)

Episode 9 – Ivey And Dwan Are Legends, Tag Team Poker Is Awesome, And Tournament Boss Jake Schwartz Talks Poker And Crypto Bad Beats

This week on Cracking Aces we start off by talking about Phil Ivey who is chipleading at the WSOP. We then talk about the legend of Tom Dwan and how awesome it is to see him playing at the WSOP. Nate talks about playing a $1500 WSOP with $2k to his name and also how much he loves tag team poker. The guys then talk to poker boss Jake Schwartz while he’s eating lunch by himself. Jake is going deep in everything this year and offers great insight on the game. They also swap crypto bad beat stories. Finally, we answer your DMs and emails and get psyched for going to Vegas! Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Ivey Watch Heats Up

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt kick off this episode of the PokerNews Podcast with a look at the Poker Players Championship, as Phil Ivey enters Day 3 of the prestigious event as chip leader. Plus, Dash Dudley wins the $10k Pot-Limit Omaha Championship, and Kevin Gerhart takes down the $1500 Razz. Sarah recaps her conversations with Fedor Holz and partypoker’s Rob Yong. And she and Jeff reignite a debate on the Poker Hall of Fame finalists.

The Grid 008 ft. Jake Abdalla – Eight-Deuce suited

High stakes heads-up player Jake “Jllama” Abdalla talks to Jennifer Shahade on the GRID about a shocking rendition of eight-deuce suited against Phil Ivey. The 2015 No Limit Hold Em hand was played as part of an eight-game mix on PokerStars, a typical battlefield for Abdalla and Ivey. Jake and Jen talk about how the…

Top Pair Podcast 337: Hosting Issues

In episode 337 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski invite Cody, from Nashville, a longtime listener and home game host to the show. They discuss a variety of home game hosting-related issues, such as vetting players, how to source new players, and more. The hosts let you know about not one, not two, but THREE upcoming events in Las Vegas, as the World Series of Poker continues, plus some fun session recaps, talk about card pips and a fun One Outer that’ll have you chuckling.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-25-19 with Guests Greg Mueller & Eli Elezra

2019 WSOP $10k HORSE Champ Greg Mueller and $1500 7 Card Stud Champ Eli Elezra chat with Bernard Lee.

C-Betting Out Of Position

“w34z3l” joins us to lend his expertise as a pro and coach to make you a better c-bettor out of position. He’s hosting a group coaching session for PRO members, and on this episode he shares some of his best advice for OOP c-betting.

PokerNews Podcast: Hello, Jeopardy James!

James Holzhauer, fresh off his incredible run on “Jeopardy!” shows up at the World Series of Poker to fire two different events. Hear from him and his Tag Team Event partner, Mike Sexton, as Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt kick off another episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Plus, Stephen Chidwick wins his first WSOP bracelet, hear what it means to him to have added a $25k PLO High Roller win to his extensive resume. Luke Schwartz and Ari Engel also are taken off the “Best to Have Never Won a WSOP Bracelet” list. And, the 2019 Poker Hall of Fame Finalists are announced. Sarah and Jeff debate who should be inducted this year.

Chidwick, Engel, and Schwartz Win WSOP Gold and Poker Hall of Fame Talk

Lance and Donnie kick off the new week with another episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, the two recap the recent group of WSOP winners that includes Stephen Chidwick, Ari Engel, and Luke Schwartz and then they get into some Poker Hall of Fame talk.

Episode 8 – Phil Kessel & Jeopardy James Are At The WSOP , Plus An Interview With Tournament Crusher MARIA HO

This week on Cracking Aces we start off by talking about the impacts NHL player Phil Kessel and Jeopardy James are having on the WSOP by being there. We then discuss a ridiculous pocket kings lay down in the ladies event, and then we’re joined by one of the best tournament players in the world right now, Maria Ho. She talks about how she got started in poker, the prestige of winning a WSOP bracelet and if there are too many events now, her future aspirations in poker, and much more. She was AWESOME. Enjoy!

How to Say Sorry

Andrew had an exciting week at the poker tables. He made it to the final table of a $1100 poker tournament at the Wynn!

How to Say Sorry

Poker Action Line 06/24/209

BIG Dave and Joe discuss players at the WSOP with strong resumes that finally won their first bracelets: Stephen Chidwick, Joseph Cheong, and Ari Engel, The guys also discuss the opening of the Encore Boston Harbor and close out bu running down the Poker Hall of Fame nominees for 2019.

Episode 300: David Sklansky

Legendary poker author David Sklansky is our guest for Episode 300. We discuss his long career in gambling and writing about gambling, his new book The Theory of Poker Applied to No-Limit, and more. Plus real-time strategy from the WSOP ... Read more…

