Nick and Mike update you on all the latest from the world of poker, starting with some interesting stats coming from the World Series of Poker, plus details from the partypoker MILLIONS Las Vegas.

The pair then take us through the thicket of regulatory news from Europe, with 888 finally approved for shared liquidity in Portugal, and operators readying for regulated online gaming in Switzerland.

Finally, we touch on a small update from Run it Once Poker, and how it continues the conversation of the role of hand histories and third party tools in online poker.

Mike Gentile: Hello, and welcome, everybody, to the Pokerfuse Podcast. It is July 3rd, 2019. This is episode number 20. I am your host, Mike Gentile, along with my co-host, Nick Jones. Nick, how is it going today?

Nick Jones: It’s going very good. How is it going with you?

Mike: It’s going pretty good. It is definitely the dog days of summer, it looks like. News-wise, things are a bit low-key, I’d say.

Nick: I think it’s low-key in your side of things. Things are pretty busy here. There’s a lot of exclusives. A lot of exclusives coming across the desk at the moment, Mike. Just everywhere I look, there’s an exclusive. Under the desk, there’s an exclusive. Behind the sofa, there’s another exclusive. The problem is, we’re recording this on a Wednesday because you’re knocking off for some fanciful holiday vacation tomorrow.

Mike: The 4th of July, yes. That happens.

Nick: We’ve got a bunch that we need to press. We haven’t got yet. There’s a few stories we haven’t written about yet that will be— might touch on a bit today, but some of it is going to have to hold until next week, unfortunately. We’re in a bit of a holding pattern with a couple of stories. There’s a lot going on. Shall we get things started?

Mike: Yes, let’s jump in.

WSOP 2019 facts and figures + partypoker MILLIONS Las Vegas

Nick: I have to go on the world series of poker, is very much about to hit its most exciting period, I suppose. Mike, why don’t you bring us up to all the latest obviously with our finger on the pulse of everything going down in Las Vegas.

Mike: Yes, you know us. We are known for the place to get your WSOP information, yes, not really. There are some pretty big items and exciting things happening. The main event is getting ready to kick off on Friday. That is something that I’m sure everyone is going to be looking forward to. Let’s rewind and take a look back at what’s been happening.

I was just scouring the wsop.com website to see what is the latest news, and what we’re going to be talking about today on the podcast. I dug into an interesting little fact I haven’t— I’m not quite sure how much it’s been talked about. The all time leader in cashes is none other than— You know, Nick, right?

Nick: Is it Daniel Negreanu?

Mike: It is not.

Nick: Is it Phil Hellmuth?

Mike: It is Phil Hellmuth. I am showing wsop.com has him at 145 total cashes. Now, that’s broken down between WSOP, WSOP Europe, Apex Circuit, International Circuit, all these bunch of things, with a total earnings of 14.6 million. What I noticed is that somebody, the number two guy is creeping up on him. Care to guess who that might be?

Nick: Is it another Phil?

Mike: It is not, but that’s a good guess.

Nick: I don’t know. Pass.

Mike: It would be none other than Chris “Jesus” FTP Ferguson.

Nick: Fan favorite, everyone is rooting for that guy.

Mike: Yes, right. wsop.com is showing him currently at 142 cashes. I tallied up his cashes for 2019, and it looks like he’s sitting on 16 currently. He’s at 142. They’re showing Hellmuth at 145. He could overtake him.

Nick: That’s impressive. Because he sat out a few years, didn’t he?

Mike: Right.

Nick: He kept the spread low for three or four years. He’s back in Vegas grinding the whole series this year, is he?

Mike: Yes. With 16 cashes, it looks like he has a full scheduled WSOP events on his plate. I also saw that he cashed in the $1,000 WSOP online championship event that was number 68. He came in seventh place.

Nick: Final table , there you go . That must be one of the first times he’s played online since Full Tilt went down?

Mike: Could be. Well, I show that he also cashed it in event number 55, which was the No-Limit Hold’em Double Stack online event. He came in 113th place there.

Nick: Where are we with online events? How many have we had now? Because, obviously, so many that we’ve talked about the last few weeks because obviously available to players in New Jersey. They remain so today, going into July, past what was a deadline date for the Department of Justice Wire Act enforcement. Well, we have four of them by now.

Mike: Before I jump in and tell you how many we have left, I will also note that Chris Ferguson cashed in the $500 event number 46 with the online event as well.

Nick: He’s cashed in three online events?

Mike: Yes, looking through it now. [crosstalk] He is. Let’s see. Where are we at with online events. I’ve got to imagine that we’re very near the end, if not already there with that last one, the championship. I would assume that the championship is going to be the big one, the main one, the end of it. Yes, I’m not showing any more online events on the schedule, according to wsop.com I think that wraps up the online events for this year.

Nick: Main event, starting this Friday. I’m guessing people have high expectations of a big turnout. We haven’t really kept tabs on it, but what I have for it, it’s been high turnouts and a busy RIO.

Mike: Yes, I would say another thing that people might be keeping an eye out for is the WSOP Player of the Year race. We have Daniel Zack currently leading the field there. Number three is Shaun Deeb, who was last year’s winner. A good showing in the main, I’m sure, could catapult him up to the lead and give him back-to-back Player of the Year awards. Also down at number eight is the aforementioned, Chris Ferguson. Wouldn’t that be something for him to come back and win Player of the Year?

Nick: Yes, it would certainly make us probably have to write an article about WSOP.

Mike: Right. Go ahead.

Nick: No, you go.

Mike: I was going to just say that Daniel Negreanu is sitting currently at number 13 as well.

Nick: Okay. He’s doing all right now. Something I was just looking into, before we recorded, was the Party Poker Millions in Las Vegas in the area, the first millions event that they’ve had. When they announced it, it’s a pretty big deal. They have four or five of these a year. It’s the main is— I think this one’s $5 million guaranteed, $10,000 buy in. Yes, pretty big event. I went just looking around to see how big things were and what the buzz was. A bit hard to really— I think it wrapped up as we’re recording now, about seven hours ago. I think that the champion was crowned , and they went straight into a player’s party.

There’s poker news, they did live coverage of it, but other than that, there’s very little social media about it. There doesn’t seem to be any video of the event, like live streaming video, from what I can work out. It’s such a big event, there’s been no press release certainly come our way. No idea. I couldn’t find the number of entries to the event like this. It’s not up on the GPI, and this has been a four or five-day event. I’m not quite sure if it was what they were going for. I assume the guarantee wasn’t exceeded because I saw the first place prize was the million that was guaranteed.

Yes, that has come and gone. I’m not sure if they’re going to consider that success, but there was definitely a lot of the punch poker ambassadors and names. Rob Young is out there at the player’s party, and Sam Trickett was there. Chris Moneymaker played it as well, which is interesting.

Mike: It’s interesting too, and he was doing quite well from the social media that I had seen come across the desk. It looked like he had a pretty big stack.

Nick: Yes. I can tell you the winner was Tom someone—

Mike: Tom Terrific?

Nick: No, Tom— I’ll see. I even prepared how to say his— Make sure I could say his surname correctly, now I’ve completely forgotten it.

Mike: Okay, I know who you’re talking about. Tom Marchese?

Nick: Yes, Marchese. That’s it. Tom Marchese. He’s a pretty big deal. He won it, and he won a million dollars, so well done to him.

Mike: What I can say, though, I share your view that I haven’t seen a whole lot about the actual event, but the impression that I got from what I’ve seen on social media so far, is that people that are there seem to be having a lot of fun?

Nick: Yes, I guess so. It’s kind of how when you’re outside of it, that as we are this year, from the whole event really. Maybe it’s because quite a bit of it’s behind a paywall now with the poker central and whatnot.

Even with the party poker live updates, they’re linking to a blog which is you have to sign interview. None of it’s kind of getting picked up with Google. The first few things I clicked on, I just thought it was a bug because I was just hit with a login page, but it’s tucked behind that punch poker live website. That it just feels like it’s quite easy to stay pretty disconnected from the whole thing. When you do dip into Twitter, it seems everyone’s having a grand glorious time.

Mike: Yes, I think I’m going to add a poker central subscription to my Christmas list.

Nick: Its a bit late by then, isn’t it?

Mike: [laughs]

For next year, for next year.

888poker is going live in Portugal with Spanish shared liquidity

One of the good things that’s happening on the international stage, is I see that 888 has been licensed or approved for its license in Portugal. Is that correct, Nick?

Nick: Yes, it is. Finally, they actually received their license in Portugal to go live with casino games and poker some six months ago. It was, I think, January or February of this year that they were approved, and they launched casino games, but they didn’t launch poker games.

Mike: All right. Yes, now I remember.

Nick: Because in Portugal it’s not currently part of the international liquidity pool in 888, which hasn’t had a footprint in the country for many years. It’s a small country anyway. Decided to hold back launching until they were authorized to launch a shared liquidity networking connected to their existing Spanish site that they have. That was the approval that came late last week. They’re now approved, and we expect imminently they will launch online poker in Portugal. From day one, we’ll be connected to the Spanish network that they’ve got.

Mike: Is that a big deal for the company? I’m not sure how well their Spanish network ranks over there, and I’m pretty sure they don’t have a presence in France too. Is that correct?

Nick: Yes. It’s quite a big deal for the company. It’s something that executives had talks about to analysts in the last year. Because they were kind of wrong, fitted a bit with the connection of the southern European player pool. Most operators have a presence in France despite France being quite hard to operate in. It’s always had half a dozen online Poker Networks, and it’s been fairly competitive. It is popular amongst French players, extremely popular. They’re high traffic sites, they’re just hard to run profitably, with PokerStars and Winamax have always competed very heavily in France against each other, and even Party Poker and iPoker skins always maintained a presence in France.

When shared liquidity came along, they could all connected with their Spanish player pools. Then PokerStars, also who launched in Portugal three, four years ago or something, could connect with Portugal. AT&T was winning in the other direction, and when European shared liquidity was happening, they decided to launch in Italy. They launched with a big splash with promotion stuff. Italy’s was segregated, completely separate. They expected that to join this packed and allow and to connect with their Spanish player pool. That hasn’t happened.

Today, they have a Spanish player pool separate. It’s quite small. They struggled to compete, and they particularly struggled to compete in Spain now because they’re competing against PartyPoker that also has, it has a French Spanish network. They obviously competing against Winamax and PokerStars, there’s southern European Network for some of the largest in the world. This finally gives them something to build on. It gives them a two-country network. It gives them for Portuguese consumers, this is only their second licensed online poker room in like half a decade. It’s great news for players to have a second option, and it’s good news for each state that they can finally yes, trying to start building something and kind of competing in these markets.

Mike: It’ll be interesting to see how that develops for them. Like you said, that is only the second online poker room, regulated online poker room available in Portugal. I wonder how they’re going to be able to compete with PokerStars there. From the player’s standpoint, we’re certainly hoping that they do offer a good alternative. That shared liquidity will certainly help. I wonder if the company has plans to eventually move into France.

Nick: Yes. They have hinted at it in the past, that they’re considering their options. That obviously make it much more attractive when to launch this in a new country when you know that it can immediately connect with a network that you already have. It doesn’t make it any more profitable to operate in that market, but honestly, the way poker is going now, it seems so much more as a consumer acquisition channel than anything else that they might be able to justify, even if they can’t really see the profitability of the move.

Another interesting aspect with Portugal, is that when Poker Stars launched in Portugal— Sorry, when they connected their Portuguese platform to the Spanish French one, they did not connect the ring games, the regular cash games. They are currently completely separate. They connected up their zoom player pools, and they connected up all tournaments and sit and goes.

The reason why they did that, is the Portuguese regulation mandates that the maximum break you can collect is 5%, which is quite low. Most operators are 5% to 7%, depending on the stakes. Poker Stars dropped the rake in this network on their zoom games to 5% and connected those networks up, but they kept the cash game separate. 888 presumably will not go this route because they can’t afford the liquidity. They can’t really have Portuguese in the table. We’re assuming that they will drop their rake to 5% in Spain and in Portugal, in the cash games, and connect them all off.

Mike: Theoretically, couldn’t they keep the rake lower in Portugal and not in Spain? I guess it all depends on who technically the regulator sees as paying the rake? Is it the winner? Is it each individual player that contributes?

Nick: Yes, the idea of being able to charge different rake on the same table is not something anyone’s ever done before, and I’m not quite sure how it works in principle. Now, as I understand it, normally, operators pay, and we’re getting really down to the long hours here, but operators pay on a contributed format. Much like how rewards programs work. That’s how they declare what revenue they took from a company is what a play contributed to the pot rather than the winner of the pot.

The funny thing is, s you go back a few years and Poker Stars put out this PR saying that they’d come up with a way that they could charge different rakes on the same table and never really explored how. Ultimately, to the best of my knowledge, should never execute on a plan. I personally don’t know what that would look like and how it would work, and ultimately Poker Stars didn’t go that route in Portugal. It’s the same when they connected Spain and France. They always had high rates in France than Spain because it’s much higher tax there. Then when they connected the two player pools, they met in the middle, and the rake in Spain went up a bit, the rake in France came down a bit, and they basically took the midpoint of the two rake tables.

Mike: Yes, I was just trying to process it through my head right now, and I’m pretty sure they display how much the main pot is versus how much has been taken in rake prior to the winner being determined. That might be a no go situation, from that perspective.

Nick: The other thing is, in France, for example, you pay 2% of all pot sizes, regardless of what rake you collect. Like the way that you pay tax there is completely different. Anyway, that’s one advantage 888 might have over Poker Stars is, yes, presumably they will connect the entire play pool. I doubt it’s going to make a huge impact. But yes, as a poker player in Portugal, having one other option, you’re probably going to try it out. You’ve probably been on Poker Stars for X amount of time. 888 does offer different games, they’ve got Blast, and Snap and that kind of thing.

Actually, with that said, a little side note is that, from what we can see, it hasn’t launched yet, their website is live. We’ve downloaded the client. We can see it looks like they’re going to be offering their Blast game, which is their lottery and Go game. Poker Stars doesn’t offer spin and goes in Portugal. We thought that that wasn’t possible under the regulations. We’re not quite sure what 888 is doing there. Also, their rake is higher than 5%. When we look at the rake tables on their Portuguese website, which we’re pretty confident they can’t do. I’m quite sure 888 is planning there. It seems a bit bizarre.

They have this Portuguese translated website with all this information on. We shall see. We had expected. I say when Poker Stars got their rules authorization within 24 hours, they had connected their player pulls up. This has been like five, six days now. We’re not quite sure 888 is waiting on. They’ve had obviously six months to prepare for this moment. Yes, I don’t know, maybe they’re busy doing other things.

Mike: From hearing you describe what you see in that client, it sounds like they may still not be ready.

Nick: Yes, which is bizarre because the Portuguese regulator is just so slow and just unbelievably slow processing these things. As we understand is, Winamax has applied for a license. Party Poker may have applied for a license in Portugal, maybe one or two other operators.

They’re waiting literally years, is how long it takes. There’s only like 13 licenses been issued in Portugal.I’m Pretty sure dozens more have applied. They probably applied well over a year ago. They were authorized for poker six months ago. How they are not ready to turn the faucet now, I don’t understand, but who knows the machinations going on behind the scenes? Machinations? Machinations.

Mike: I’ll leave that pronunciation one to you. I got Marchese Bets.

Nick: Yes, that’s true.

Mike: I’m not even sure that’s correct. I don’t know.

New regulations in Switzerland, and PokerStars plans for a relaunch

Nick: Mike, can’t you fancy a double whammy of European regulatory our gaming is.

Mike: I think it’s the juices flowing like European regulatory news.

Nick: Yes. Switzerland, which I think we might have talked about last week, can you remember? It’s definitely been.

Mike: I can’t.

Nick: To very briefly recap. New gambling regulation in Switzerland. Switzerland, a country of like eight, nine million people, who are quite rich.

Mike: Have a lot of chocolate.

Nick: A lot of chocolate, a lot of mountains, and quite a lot of money, as I understand it. While it is a relatively small market, I definitely think it does interest some online gambling companies. Unfortunately, their new regulatory regime is pretty restrictive. Much like to the US system, only licensed casinos in the country can bring their games online. There are 21 licensed casinos in Switzerland, which is quite a lot for quite a small country. Only those 21 casinos can apply for an online gaming license to bring their game online. However, third parties can partner with these casinos.

Poker Stars has always said that they want to partner with one of these casinos to offer online poker, potentially online casino games in Switzerland. Now, are you with me, so far, Mike?

Mike: So far, we have Switzerland and Poker Stars. Land-based casinos are the anchors and the online partners. Like the iGaming.

Nick: Yes, that’s fantastic. A couple of weeks back, four casinos received approval to launch online casino games. However, their platforms had to go through testing. There was another key date, which was July 1st, and this was when this new Money Gaming Act came into force. What that meant was, also included DNS blocking to prohibit access to unlicensed sites, or offshore license sites.

Mike: That’s done at the ISP level?

Nick: Yes, the regulator and Camelot, which I think is like the lottery regulator, can publish a blacklist, or are mandated to publish a blacklist. The ISPs are then required to implement at the DNS level so consumers can access it. This is, as I understand it, quite a big deal in Switzerland, is the first time any such blocking has been enshrined in law.

Mike: It’s hard.

Nick: Yes, and they had a referendum on it. They have a referendum on lots of things in Switzerland. I think it’s 74% of people voted this through. It is what people wanted, and that came into force on July 1st, a couple of days ago. Neither have published the blacklist yet. They plan to over the coming months, I understand it. What we did see on July 1st was operators who are still in the market withdraw, and that included Poker Stars. Poker Stars who still have said that they are working with a local partner to launch, I’m guessing they hoped they would be ready ahead of time, but on July 1st, they withdrew their real money poker game.

As it currently stands, there is a complete blackout on online casino games and online poker in the country.

Mike: Wow. Do we have any indication of when they’ll be able to launch?

Nick: Well, I’m glad you asked, Mike. Because an exclusive, they went up today on pro, hinted out what we understand how things are basically going to unfold from here for Poker Stars. What we believe is that they have partnered with one of these four casinos to launch online poker, which hasn’t been stated publicly by any company. There’s always the potential that they’re waiting for another casino to receive this authorization. We understand that they have partnered with casino Davos, which is it’s owned or part-owned by a group that they already have a similar partnership in Belgium. They have a similar licensing system, and they partnered with them through one of their casinos to offer pokerstars.be in Belgium.

They’ve done the same in Switzerland, and they will offer poker through Casino Davos. Casino Davos is going to run its own casino site, 777.ch. PokerStars is going to be the poker side of this casino site.

It might mean that, A, PokerStars can’t offer their casino products, they’ll only be able to offer poker. That seems to be how this partnership is going to work. It does mean that they are at the front of the pack to launch. All four license casinos have got basically coming soon pages on the domains that we know. There’s Mycasino.CH, Jackpots.CH, 777.CH, there’s one more, and now PokerStars.CH. They all have coming soon pages. They’re all waiting for, I think to get through testing before they can launch.

I can only imagine that’s going to happen pretty soon, because it definitely felt like PokerStars was ready to— was hopeful that they might go live ahead of time, because their withdrawal was very abrupt. I think they told customers like 24 hours before, which suggests to me that maybe they were hoping they weren’t— didn’t have to do that. That’s where we are today. One of these casinos has partnered with Playtech, so we might see them launch poker on the iPoker network. There might be a bit of poker competition there, which is always good to see.

Mike: Such as to be— I’m sorry, I’ve got a quick question. Just to be sure these— Switzerland is not going to be ring-fenced, they’re going to be part of the rest of world international player pool.

Nick: Correct. PokerStars is definitely going to be connected internationally. We think beyond these account migration change, there’s a chance that it’ll mean the end of stars rewards, and it’s going to be run through the 777 system. We’re not quite sure on that, but from a poker experience perspective, I think it’s going to be pretty much the same. It looks like Spin and Go is going to be there, KO Poker is going to be definitely connected to the player pool, Sunday million, all the main tournament series, et cetera. That’ll all be there. Potentially not some of the more novelty games like it. It’s looking like maybe not launched 6+ Hold’em power up. They’ve recently relaunched infusion and whatnot. They might not make it, it might just be stripped back so that there’s less that has to be tested so they can go live. Broadly speaking, it will be a similar experience to what players had before.

Mike: Just to recap, so some of the things just for the listeners that were to look out for when you have a newly regulated market are, A, what games are going to be approved? Nick just talked about that. B, how much rake is that regulated, as we talked about previously, with Portugal. Then would be the rewards, and that is usually tied to the amount of rake that the operator could charge. Sometimes there are other restrictions that prevent them from giving away free money, for example, or free gaming tickets. From the looks of it, games could be stripped down at launch, but we don’t expect there to be any major restrictions and other game types. Is that fair to say?

Nick: Yes. From everything that we’ve seen there, there hasn’t been some regulations that are really heavy handed on dictating, defining what poker games are, and how they can be dealt. From everything that I’ve seen, and I haven’t delved into the deepest, darkest parts of Swiss gaming law. From what I’ve read, and what I understand so far, it hasn’t really gone to that level, so I’d expect the PokerStars given some leeway to spread the games that they want. That’s obviously, hopefully, what they need to achieve.

Mike: As far as rake goes, we don’t anticipate any regulatory restrictions that could impact the way that players interact with the client or what games are available?

Nick: No. I don’t think so. I’m now just trying to remember off the top of my head what the gaming revenue is in Switzerland? I don’t actually know. I can’t think it’s— I don’t remember being so high as being super restrictive.

Mike: The tax rate.

Nick: Yes. The tax rate. I know that the big restrictive thing was obviously this partnering with a casino, and whatever this money will be changing hands for PokerStars to be partnering with this casino, and that’s a big cost there. Maybe some of that costs, will you obviously pass on to the consumer in terms of less rewards and whatnot. The gaming revenue itself, the tax rate. I’m not sure, I’m not quite sure how that is.

Mike: Well, it’s notable that it doesn’t jump out at you as being something you remember as being really, really high. We’ll assume that it’s in line.

Nick: I’m going to say it’s 20% or 25%, which is fine. Hopefully, we’ll see PokerStars and iPoker skin that’s like the best case scenario. I can’t see 888 party poker or anyone else entering this market due to these restrictions. It might just be a two-company. That’s what we got.

Mike: Okay. We will check for more information once things go live, and I’m sure we’ll be able to provide you an update soon.

Run it Once Poker and downloadable hand histories

Mike: International side of things, we’ve seen some developments with Phil Galfond’s online poker room Run it Once. Nick, what’s going on over there?

Nick: A feature they’ve turned on, which is a fairly minor little news titbit, but it’s an ongoing conversation that we’ve been having on this podcast and everywhere else regarding the role of third-party tools in online poker software, and in particular, hand histories, and whether players should be able to review their poker play, and review the play of their opponents and that kind of thing after the fact. Run it once, which is actually been opinionated since launch on many of these issues has finally enabled a feature which allows players to download and ultimately important to their third-party tracking tools their hand histories.

Mike: Was this planned all along that they were going to offer downloadable hand histories, or is this more a reaction to the current vibe happening or going out in the industry?

Nick: Definitely the first. They’ve always said it’s something they wanted to do. The only possibilities given, as you say, the ongoing conversation, they bump this up the priority list to get out to be involved in that conversation. Broadly speaking, I think they’ve always said this is something so important to them. The realities with their games they are anonymous games, so you can’t review play of your opponents and get reads on them across your history playing them because their names are randomized at the table and in hand history. It’s really only to review your play and be able to track your winnings, your profit, and loss, that kind of thing. But obviously, relevant in the sense of PartyPoker couple of weeks back turned this feature off entirely, and said the players basically shouldn’t be able to do that and its unnecessary you can just do that in the software itself. Then MPN turned it back on themselves having turned it off six months ago and said, “Literary.” We were wrong and players should be able to review their play and something important for transparency.”

Interestingly, MPN turned it back on and said, “You need to contact customer support to get your hands, but we’ll make this automated in the future in our new client Prima, and seemingly run it once. They’ve turned it on. All new hands you play now are automatically saved to the hard drive 24 hours after the fact, but you have to email customer support to get your full history, but again, they are working towards making that a fully automated process.”

Mike: Okay. Just to be clear even though they provide downloadable hand histories, you still cannot use a hard and run it once. Is that correct?

Nick: Yes. 100%. They are almost entirely burn all kind of tools that interface with their client. Actually, interesting aside is that, they have a whitelist of tools that you are not allowed to use whilst playing. There’s one one tool on it right now. They announced a week or two ago— Again, they worked with the developer to make sure that it ticked to all the boxes and didn’t do anything nefarious . The tool is basically like a table organizer-type thing, but they are one and only one kind of authorized third-party tool Otherwise, everything else is prohibited. Yes, with the hand histories, they only save 24 hours after the fact to prevent any kind of potential to use them in game and just purely for after the fact kind of review.

Mike: That whitelisted tool that enables or helps players that are multi-tabling, I assume?

Nick: That’s correct. Something I actually run it once lacks, which is very common in most clients, is it’s built-in-

Mike: Tiling and stacking.

Nick: Yes. Tiling and stacking, which they don’t have. So, that’s their one tool.

Outro

Mike: Last week we had some talk about how the transcriber for the Pokerfuse Podcast is able to detect the language, and able to transcribe the audio. Nickie, we’re talking that there’s quite a few of unintelligibles on your end typically, and less on my end. I think we had an over under.

Nick: Yes, we did. We did, Mike. The line was set at 10, and you took me over on unintelligibles.

Mike Where did it come in?

Nick: Well, firstly, I’m going to say that you said you were going to get none. You’re going to get zero on untelligible, and in fact, you got one last week.

Mike Were you able to determine what that actually was? Or was a truly unintelligible?

Nick: I did discern what it was, and I think it was more the word itself rather than a being an uncommon word. You said cadence. In fact, it was during conversation about talking about transcription errors, and you said we have different cadence, and that cadence unintelligible. Anyway, the line is set at 10, and I got 20.

Mike: 20.

Nick: 20. I got three in literally one sentence talking about the unintelligible thing. I got three unintelligibles. I’m not sure that’s a transcriber just messing with me there, or not.

Mike Yes, I wouldn’t be surprised if they listened to it. They heard it and they said, “All right. We’ll show you.”

Nick: All right, now this is going to be a short podcast. I very much had in mind this topic. I’m going to set a new line for this week. I’m going to set that line at six. Keep in mind, it was 20 last week.

Mike All right, for you?

Nick: For me, zero for you. You’re zero again. Well, zero is not really a line. Okay, I’m going to set it one for you, and then you can actually go over under on that.

Mike All right, I will take the over on you.

Nick: Okay.

Mike You can’t set it at one. You could set it a half.

Nick: I’m going to set it one.

Mike Can I push? I’m going to go for one again.

Nick: Okay, you’re going to say you literally had one. Okay. All right, I’ll set the line at a half, and you can tell over.

Mike Yes, I’m not sure that I want the over. Yes, I’m waffling. Sorry. I’m going to definitely take the over on you, and for me, I’ll go with the under. I’ll go with zero.

Nick: Okay. All right, there we have it.

Mike All right. We will see how those turn out, and I’m not sure that this is going to be interesting enough to our listeners who become a regular feature, but who knows. Give us your feedback. Twitter’s preferable, email’s also acceptable. I’m at spooky bugs. Nick is at poker pro-Jones.

Nick: You can get in touch with us in any other way. You’re more than welcome. We don’t need this guy. Someone wants to send you a carrier pigeon with no. Thanks. That’s actually fun.

Mike My cell phone number is— yes. All right. Now I can put that out there. That’s probably not all that hard flying gift, to be quite honest. Anyway, that’s a wrap for this week. Thanks, everyone for tuning in, and we will see you.