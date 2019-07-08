Recapping Day 2ab of the 2019 WSOP Main Event, Featuring Johnnie “JohnnieVibes” Moreno

Lance and Donnie recap the latest from the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event. Day 2ab saw 2016 champion Qui Nguyen run up a stack, Allen Kessler build, and Anton Morgenstern climb. The crew also spoke to vlogger Johnnie “JohnnieVibes” Moreno about reaching Day 3.

Episode 20: WSOP Stats, 888 in Portugal, PokerStars Switzerland, and Hand Histories at Run it Once

Nick and Mike update you on all the latest from the world of poker, starting with some interesting stats coming from the World Series of Poker, plus details from the partypoker MILLIONS Las Vegas.

The pair then take us through the thicket of regulatory news from Europe, with 888 finally approved for shared liquidity in Portugal, and operators readying for regulated online gaming in Switzerland.

Finally, we touch on a small update from Run it Once Poker, and how it continues the conversation of the role of hand histories and third party tools in online poker.

The Grid 009 ft. Aleeyah Jadavji – Ace-Jack Suited

Poker player and writer Aleeyah Jadavji talks on the GRID about something many poker players aspire to do: a triple check raise in serious competition. She talks to Jen about unlocking the triple check raise with ace-jack suited, and why it’s important to incorporate new lines to invigorate your game. She explains how her passion…

PokerNews Podcast: A Record-Breaking Main Event?

It’s an incredible turnout so far for the World Series of Poker Main Event! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt recap Day 1A and 1B of what will be one of the biggest tournaments in poker history. They also look forward to what’s to come at the Series over the next week. Plus, Vivian Saliba makes a final table appearance at the Crazy Eights event, and the “Best to Have Never Won a WSOP Bracelet” list takes another hit.

Record Turnout, Players DQ’d, and an Earthquake Highlight Day 1c of WSOP Main Event

Lance and Donnie recap one of the wildest days the poker world has ever seen. Day 1c of the 2019 WSOP Main Event was a record-setting affair, but the disqualification of two players and an earthquake that shook the Rio stole the headlines.

211 – WSOP 2019 with Carloathes Live

While Steve had to go back to work in his Northern California home, Carlos is still in Vegas enjoying the joys of poker life.

Let’s Go Record-Setting WSOP Main Event!

Lance and Donnie are as hyped up as they’ve been in quite some time, and it’s all with good reason. It’s Day 1c of the 2019 WSOP Main Event and all signs point to a record-breaking turnout. Let’s go!

Using Aggression in the Micro Stakes | Podcast #245

Challenge (1:55) Aggression in the Micro Stakes (3:30) Don’t spew chips with aggression (6:00) Let’s use smart aggression (9:25) Poor ways to use aggression (15:30)

Big Turnout for Opening Day of the WSOP Main Event

The 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event kicked off Wednesday and the turnout was a big one. Bryan Campanello bagged the chip lead.

Weekly Poker Hand #258

My opponent plays top pair in exactly the wrong way. That is lucky for me! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Poker TDA and more

Scott recaps his Poker TDA experience, plus we update you on the WSOP.

PokerNews Podcast: The Greatest Poker Tournament in the World

The Main Event at the 50th Annual World Series of Poker is underway! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt get together for another episode of the PokerNews Podcast to preview the greatest tournament in the world. Plus, Nick Schulman wins his third WSOP bracelet, Robert Campbell becomes the first multiple bracelet winner this summer, and Tom Marchese takes down the partypoker MILLIONS event at Aria.

Poker Action Line 07/03/2019

With the World Series of Poker getting underway, BIG dave and Joe talk about some of the changes and additionally wrap up some recent results. The guys also talk about the hand in the Poker Players Championship where Bryce Yockey takes the “toughest bad beat of all time”.

It’s Time… the 2019 WSOP Main Event Is Here!

Lance and Donnie are as excited as ever for opening day of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event! Plus, the crew recaps the latest happenings from the WSOP, including bracelet wins from Nick Schulman, David “ODB” Baker, and Robert Campbell.

July: The Month of Micro Stakes Poker | Podcast #244

Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod244 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

Episode 301: Matt Matros

Matt Matros is a professional poker player and writer whose works include both fiction and poker books. He and Andrew discuss poker, writing, and writing about poker. In the strategy segment, Andrew discusses floating a flop check-raise deep in a … Read more…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-02-19 with Guests Joseph Cheong & John Gorsuch

From the 2019 WSOP, two first time bracelet winners join Bernard Lee. $1k Double Stack winner Joseph Cheong, and Millionaire Maker Champ John Gorsuch.

PokerNews Podcast: Hui Wins Poker Players Championship

It’s Main Event week at the 50th Annual World Series of Poker! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt get together for another episode of the PokerNews Podcast to discuss this summer’s top storylines. Phillip Hui takes down one of the most prestigious tournaments in the game, the $50k Poker Players Championship.

More Money, More Variance

In this episode of the podcast, we are back in the closet as we try and upgrade our video recording equipment.

The post More Money, More Variance appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Druff & Friends Show – 07/01/2019 – The Hash and The Smash

Caesars sold to El Dorado for $8.7 billion — what you need to know (topic starts at 0:25:45). Druff runs very deep in PLO8 event, gets a huge stack day 1 at Mixed Omaha, and plays a super weird hand at limit holdem (1:16:53). Bryce Yockey takes worst televised poker beat ever in one of the worst spots ever (1:49:23).

