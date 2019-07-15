WSOP Week 6: Main Event Final Table, Sammartino & Effel Controversy, Reviewing The ESPN Broadcast – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #39

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The Main Event final table is upon us! Lots to talk about surrounding the final days of the WSOP. Daniel is still grinding so Adam and Terrence begin talking about a new 6max AI bot and then what parts of the WSOP on ESPN broadcast are struggling.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

The 2019 WSOP Main Event Final Table Is Here!

Lance and Donnie recap the making of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event final table, discuss the players, and give a couple picks for what’s to come.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: The Main Event Final Table is Set!

We are down to nine in the WSOP Main Event! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt discuss the action leading up to the final table of the biggest poker tournament of the year. Plus, they take a look at each of the nine players who will battle for the $10 million first-place prize. And, Sarah and Jeff recap a controversial hand that resulted in Nicholas Marchington doubling through Dario Sammartino.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Episode 21: WSOP Main Event, Pennsylvania Online Poker Launch, New partypoker and PokerStars features and More!

The guys discuss the participation of the WSOP Main Event and look at some of the remaining 106 players. Nick and Mike then preview the upcoming igaming launch in Pennsylvania.

Talk then shifts to the new features being rolled out at partypoker and those pending at PokerStars. The pod wraps up with interesting developments in the regulated markets of Portugal and Sweden that touch some of the biggest online poker companies in the world.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 87 – Bomb Pots

Recorded on day 4 of the WSOP Main Event, this episode features a poser on bomb pots. If you’re a live cash game player, you need to know what they are and how to play them, so tune in and get prepared. Our stratchat hand today comes from a hand played on day 1c of the Main Event (26:10).

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: The Stretch Run at the WSOP

It’s one of the most exciting days of the year: Day Seven of the WSOP Main Event! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt take a look at the remaining field and what’s on the line. Plus, they discuss what’s going on in all of the “postlim” WSOP events across the Rio. And Sarah chats with WSOP Vice President Jack Effel and Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino’s Jaromir Petronilia about the recently-announced WSOP Circuit Aruba stop! (42:05)

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

35 Left in the 2019 WSOP Main Event, Feat. Garry Gates

Lance and Donnie recap a wildly fun Day 6 of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event. Heading into Day 7, just 35 players remain and it’s 21-year-old Nick Marchington leading.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 137: Women in Poker part 6: Kasey Lyn Mills

Kasey Lyn Mills is the newest host of the Thirst Lounge and also hosted Stones Live. She is an avid Texas Hold ‘em player, primarily cash, and has some great perspectives on women in poker. You can follow her on Twitter of Instagram with handle @pokermommAA. This is also available on Video at the RecPoker YouTube Channel

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

WSOP Main Event Down To 106, Feat. Antonio Esfandiari and Richard Seymour

Lance and Donnie recap Day 5 of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event. The field was cut from 354 to 106, and three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour was one of the ones to bust.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Weekly Poker Hand #259

I get lucky to turn a flush against someone who clearly likes his hand. How would you play the turn? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up…(Visited 5 time, 5 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Day Five of THE MAIN

It’s Day Five of the World Series of Poker Main Event! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt link up at the Rio once again to break down the tournament’s top storylines. They go through some of the notable names left, who would make for a great champion? Who is making for great entertainment?

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Esfandiari, Seymour Still In WSOP Main with 354 Left and Katz Multi-Tables with 50K, Feat. Brandon Adams

Lance and Donnie recap Day 4 of 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event that cut the field down to 354 players, including Antonio Esfandiari and Richard Seymour. Cary Katz also multi-tabled the WSOP Main Event and the 50K, and Brandon Adams joined the show.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker this and that

The Ante Up World Championship is under way at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California, plus we recap some more World Series of Poker events.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Money Bubble Bursts at 2019 WSOP Main Event, Feat. Richard Seymour and Danielle Moon

Day 3 of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event was a wild one that saw the field race to the money. Lance and Donnie recap the day and speak with three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour and Danielle Moon.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-09-19 with Guest Tony Miles

2018 WSOP Main Event runner-up Tony Miles is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: A Cool $10 Million to First

The numbers are in! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt dissect the turnout, and the prize pool, for the 2019 WSOP Main Event on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Plus, what big names remain in the event, and what stars are busto.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 07/08/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the wild and crazy opening day sessions of the WSOP Main Event, including the effects of the California earthquakes, two Day 1-C disqualifications, and the early eliminations of Ivey, Hellmuth, Negreanu, and The Grinder. The guys also discuss some of the topics considered at the Tournament Directors Association.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Is Andrew a bully?

This episode of Tells is coming from the closet. Listen as Busi shares her video poker like experience with mother nature.

The post Is Andrew a bully? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Second Largest WSOP Main Event Ever and a $10 Million First Prize, Feat. Cliff “JohnnyBax” Josephy

Another day is in the books for the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event. Lance and Donnie recap the action, review the huge turnout and $10 million first-place prize, and talk to Cliff “JohnnyBax” Josephy.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

WSOP Week 5: Guest Kevin Roster, Main Event, Earthquake & Bad Behaviour! - DAT Poker Podcast Episode #38

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel returns for a packed episode! The guys begin with Dnegs on tilt and talking about Daniel’s summer, vlogs and getting censored by youtube. In WSOP News: The end of the WSOP is nearing but the action has not slowed down. We run through the notable bracelet winners and stories from the Main Event.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Druff & Friends Show – 07/07/2019 – Exposing the Nuts

Druff makes costly mistake at Limit Holdem satellite, then blows 4th consecutive chip lead at $10k Limit event (topic begins at 0:29:33 mark). Two large earthquakes wreak havoc upon players of WSOP Main Event (0:47:14). Andy Frankenberger claims to have lost double-up set-over-set opportunity due to earthquake evacuation during hand (1:03:23). Main Event player Ken Strauss exposes his penis, throws shoe at table while all-in blind early on Day 1 (1:10:45).

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →