PokerNews Podcast: World Series of Poker Recap

That is a wrap on the 2019 World Series of Poker. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt get together to recap the top storylines from the Main Event on the PokerNews Podcast. What were Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino feeling like after an incredible heads-up battle for the bracelet? How good of an ambassador will Ensan be for the game? Sarah and Jeff discuss. Plus, Phil Hellmuth makes another WSOP final table, while doing break desk commentary. The PN Pod breaks down Hellmuth’s wild couple days.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Micro Stakes Poker Training | Podcast #247

Challenge (2:40) Micro Stakes Poker Training (3:50) #1: Study and Application (5:15) #2: Know Yourself and Target Un-Comfortability (8:45) #3: Daily Hand Reading Exercises (15:25) Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod247 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author. Please visit my poker strategy website at http://www.smartpokerstudy.com and sign up for the Weekly Boost for weekly strategy, study and poker play tips.

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Hossein Ensan Wins the 2019 WSOP Main Event

Lance and Donnie bring you the final podcast covering the 2019 World Series of Poker, discussing Hossein Ensan’s $10 million win in the WSOP Main Event, Robert Campbell’s lead in the Player of the Year race, and more.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 138: Matt Matros

Matt Matros a professional poker player and author from Brooklyn, New York, who has won three World Series of Poker events. Matt has a Bachelor of Science degree from Yale University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College. He is the author of the book “The Making Of A Poker Player: How An Ivy League Math Geek Learned To Play Championship Poker.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ante Up Worlds Part I

Our Ante Up World Championship is just about halfway over at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California, plus lots happened at the WSOP.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Weekly Poker Hand #260

Happy 5-Year Anniversary to WPH! I flop top pair with a bad kicker and play it in the only way that makes sense. Would you play it the same way?...(Visited 6 time, 6 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

WSOP Week 7 : Main Event Final Table Recap With DNegs! 2019 WSOP Comes To A Close – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #40

On This Episode of DAT Poker Pod: Daniel is back to continue our coverage of the Main Event Final Table & more! To begin we are without Adam this time so Terrence and Daniel begin talking about Daniel’s run in the $100k high roller finishing 2nd. They also discuss the Player Of The Year race and chasing the points in the Czech Republic.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Grid 010 ft. Carlos Welch – King-Queen Offsuit

Carlos Welch is a poker player, coach and writer for PokerNews and Tournament Poker Edge. He’s known as the “man in a van”, as he travels from stop to stop in pursuit of stretching his poker success with both skillful play and frugality. Carlos talks to Jen Shahade on the GRID about a hand against “Phil Laak”...

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

Episode 22: World Series of Poker Wrap Up, WSOP Online Bracelet Events Overview and Pennsylvania Online Casino Launch

Nick and Mike review some of the record breaking numbers and interesting facts from the 50th Anniversary World Series of Poker. The conversation then shifts to the WSOP.com online bracelet events and the trends that became apparent this year. In other news, the guys talk about the launch of online casino games in Pennsylvania, when online poker might be expected, and The Stars Group makes a deal for market access to New York in land-based sports betting and when/if online gaming becomes regulated in the state.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Ep 10 – INTERVIEW WITH FEDOR HOLZ and Main Event Final Table Chatter

Fedor F’ing Holz. We talk to Fedor for 34 minutes and need to do 3,400 more. He’s the GOAT. We also talk about the Main Event final table, especially the tanking from Maahs and Livingston’s QQ fold. Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

WSOP Main Event Final Night Preview

$10 million and the most prestigious WSOP bracelet will be handed out tonight as the Main Event reaches its conclusion. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt preview the final night of the tournament. Hossein Ensan, Dario Sammartino, and Alex Livingston fight for the top prize. Plus, Sarah and Jeff recap night two of the final table and the eliminations of Garry Gates and Kevin Maahs.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

The 2019 WSOP Main Event Is Down To Three!

Lance and Donnie recap the latest from the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event that brought the field from five players to three. They also overview the WSOP Player of the Year race and Poker Hall of Fame inductions.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-16-19 with Guests Phil Hui & David Baker

Bernard is joined by the 2019 WSOP $50k Poker Players Champion, Phil Hui and this years WSOP $1500 Limit Holdem Champ, David Baker.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: The Main Event is Down to Five!

Just five players remain in the World Series of Poker Main Event. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are back once again at the Rio to preview the night’s action on poker’s grandest stage. Plus, they recap the final table’s first night. What in the world was going on with Kevin Maahs, why was he tanking so often? And who shined the most on night one? Sarah and Jeff also make their predictions for the upcoming final table action!

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 07/15/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the Final Table of the WSOP Main Event with the field down to five players, and discuss the controversial Dario Sammartino hand and the ruling by Jack Effel. BIG Dave also talk to Senior’s Champion Howard Mash, who brought home the bracelet to South Florida.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Charlotte Clymer – LK007

Writer, army veteran, influencer and US Chess member Charlotte Clymer joins Jennifer Shahade on Ladies Knight live from Las Vegas, where Charlotte participated in her first women’s event, the US Women’s Open. Charlotte and Jennifer talk about Charlotte’s experience in the Armed Forces Championships, how to make chess more inclusive and why every chess game…

View the complete archives of Ladies Knight in the directory →

8 Micro Stakes Poker Questions | Q&A Podcast #246

Q1: Micro Stakes Bankroll Rules (2:40) Q2: Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals (4:45) Q3: Playing Too Passively (6:25) Q4: Maximizing Value From Strong Hands (8:30) Q5: Resuming Online Play (10:30) Q6: Transition to NLHE online (16:05) Q7: Hand Reading (19:25) Q8: Understanding My Statistics (21:40)

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Episode 302: The Main Event

Andrew and Nate discuss Andrew’s 125th place finish in the WSOP Main Event. Timestamps 0:30 – hello and welcome 5:36 – bustout hand 71:32 – pocket fours Strategy Hand 1 30K/60K HJ (9M) opens to 120K, Hero (5.5M) calls from … Read more…

View the complete archives of Thinking Poker in the directory →

Down To Five at the 2019 WSOP Main Event Final Table

Lance and Donnie recap the first day of the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event final table. It was a day faster than expected and the field was whittled down to five players.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

My new career

On this episode of the podcast, Andrew shares his disappointment as a cash game player and what he plans to do about it.

The post My new career appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →