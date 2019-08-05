Ep 140 – Tommy Angelo part 2

Tommy Angelo joins the podcast to talk about his background and insights; talk was so good we had to split into two parts. Enjoy! You can also watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aiP4evMj73w

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

August: Big Changes and Hand Reading | Podcast #249

Show Notes with more info, pics and links: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod249 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel at

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Triton Million, Pokerstars “All In Cash Out” & Voicemails! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #42

This Week On DAT Poker Podcast: The largest buy-in tournament ever has wrapped up the first day of action and we’re here to give you the details! The guys begin with some memorials of some people the poker community lost this week before getting into the news. The Triton 1 Million Pound buy-in is happening in London and we update you with the important events and hands. Daniel also has an idea to get fans watching poker much more involved! Pokerstars is testing a new feature called “All In cash out” giving all in players the option to get the $ amount of their equity back and we weigh the pros and cons.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Grid 012 ft. Dan Smith – Pocket-Sixes

High stakes tournament player Dan Smith comes on the GRID to talk to Jennifer Shahade about a pivotal hand against Reiner Kempe with pocket sixes at the 2016 Super High Roller Bowl, a $300,000 poker tournament with a 5 million dollar first prize. Dan, who has won more than 27 million in live poker tournaments,...

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

Ante Up Worlds Part III

Our new Ante Up world champ is Josh Prager. We also chat about late registration.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Druff & Friends Show – 08/01/2019 – Circus Circus University

Listener sends highly critical message to Druff about current state of radio (topic starts at 0:32:20 mark). WSOP Main Event “genitals guy” Ken Strauss arrested for threatening to destroy casinos for banning him (0:45:15). Terminal cancer WSOP player Kevin “Racks” Roster dies (1:21:47). Millions of grasshoppers invade Las Vegas (1:41:18).

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Episode 12 – Poker 101: How To Get Better At Poker

This week on Cracking Aces we spend the entire time answering the age old question- “how do I get better at poker?”. Nate and Jake talk for nearly an hour about how to improve your game, from what resources to use, how to study, and how to close leaks that stop you from being as good as the pros. Poker ain’t easy, but hopefully this podcast helps you realize what tools you need to get to the next level and get rich.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Top Pair Podcast 338: WSOP Recaps, with Dan Michalski and Donna Lawton

In episode 338 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski are back together again after an extended summer hiatus. Pokerati.com’s Dan Michalski and returning guest Donna Lawton check in to share their experiences playing in a celebrity-laden charity poker tournament and the WSOP Main Event, respectively. Plus, Robbie recaps his own fun-filled World Series of Poker trip working during the Main Event and Bruce holds down the fort with a recap of his home game action.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 07/31/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the sad but inspirational story of Kevin “Racks” Roster, who created tremendous awareness about the aggressive form of cancer known as sarcoma with his final days spent at the WSOP. His play at the series gave him a chance to fill his bucket list and meet his poker heroes, while teaching people about importance of getting a biopsy for early detection. BIG Dave also interviews popular poker vlogger Andrew Neeme at the Isle Poker Room.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Episode 303: Foxwoods Circa 2003 with Matt Glassman

MATT GLASSMAN Matt Glassman is an avid card player and a Senior Fellow at Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute who frequently frames political discussions in terms of game theory and card strategy. Twitter Link Matt Glassman reminisces about the early … Read more…

View the complete archives of Thinking Poker in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Danny Tang

The new poker season starts to kick into high gear, Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down what’s going on on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They preview one of the biggest events in the history of poker, the Triton Million for Charity. What can we expect from this super high roller field? Sarah chats with Final Fifty bracelet winner Danny Tang about his WSOP win, and what he has planned for this week in London. Plus, Sarah and Jeff pay their respects to Kevin Roster, who passed away just days ago. But not before he left quite the impact on the poker world.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Lance Is Back for the Biggest Buy-In Tournament in Poker History

Lance has returned to the podcast to discuss the biggest buy-in poker tournament in history, the Triton Million, WPT Gardens, Dan Bilzerian, and more.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-30-19 with Guest Greg Raymer Pt. 2

This is part 2 of Bernard Lee’s chat with 2004 WSOP ME Champ Greg Raymer.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →