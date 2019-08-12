The Grid 013 ft. Chris Kruk – Ace-Jack Offsuit

High stakes tournament and cash game professional Chris Kruk enters the GRID to talk about a huge hand on Poker After Dark worth almost 200K. Kruk held ace-jack offsuit against previous GRID guest, Matt Berkey in a hand that teaches important lessons on c-betting in multiway pots, overbetting and mixed strategies. Chris talks to Jennifer…

Triton Takeaways, Marchington Main Event Lawsuit & More! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #43

This week on DAT Poker Podcast: Adam begins by asking Daniel and Terrence about what youtube binges they’ve been on recently and Daniel talks some short deck strategy. The Triton Super High Roller series is over and the 1M Main Event was won by a fairly unknown “business man” Aaron Zang over Bryn Kenney. The guys talk about the final table and the chop heads up, as well as other news surrounding the events. 7th place finisher in the WSOP Main Event Nick Marchington made news this week when his former backers sued him for supposedly unpaid winnings. Daniel was very vocal about this when it happened and he discusses what his feelings on the story are now.

August 9th, 2019 – Making Generalizations About Your Opponents and Some Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the value in making some generalizations about your opponents at the poker table. He also covers some of the latest news and of course a bit of strategy!

Ante Up Poker Cruise and more

In an abbreviated show, Scott recaps the Ante Up Poker Cruise. Plus, we have a new O’Mally’s Move.

PokerNews Podcast: Garry Gates

That’s a wrap on the richest poker tournament in history. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt recap the Triton Million on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They discuss Aaron Zang’s win, Bryn Kenney’s incredible run, and what that means for the all-time money list. Plus, Jeff has a seat on Poker After Dark for “Open Seat Week”. The two chat about how Jeff is feeling prior to his PAD debut. Then, Sarah sits down for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation with 2019 WSOP Main Event fourth-place finisher Garry Gates!

Ep 141 – Greg Raymer

WSOP Main Event Champion Greg Raymer joins Steve Fredlund, John Somsky, and Rob Washam to chat about his background and some strategy. The interview occurred in May but as the “Women in Poker” series continued to expand, we didn’t want to disrupt the flow so decided to hold off releasing the interview with Greg until early August.

This is also available on YouTube at the link below, but Greg was unable to use the video system, so he does not appear live on the video.

Weekly Poker Hand #263

Hero made the correct decision as to whether or not to bet on the flop, but he used a wrong sizing. Don’t mindlessly bet half pot! If you enjoyed this…(Visited 36 time, 36 visit today)

Ep 13 – Million Dollar Tournaments, Bottom 3 Feelings At The Poker Table, And An Awesome Interview With Galen Hall

This week on Cracking Aces we start off by talking about a live tournament Nate played over the weekend and an old man at the table running an angle, albeit a hilarious one. That leads into a convo about the worst feelings at the poker table, what’s up getting set over set! We then talk about Bryn Kenney being a badass in the million dollar tournament, plus the future of super high rollers, including a debate about if a poker player can ever out-earn a professional athlete. Finally we are joined by tournament crusher Galen Hall who gives incredible insight into his game, an absolutely awesome interview.

Poker Action Line 08/07/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the Jeff Conine Charity event in conjunction with the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open and preview the “Big 4” events still to come. The guys also discuss the negative effects of the tip-shaming of players and bring up a couple of instances where errors by floor supervisors can create major problems.

Lawsuit Involving WSOP Main Event Seventh-Place Finisher and Poker’s Richest Event

Lance and Donnie don’t have a ton of topics to talk about this week, but the ones they do are as major news headlines as you see. Nick Marchington, seventh-place finisher in the 2019 WSOP Main Event, is involved in a lawsuit, and the £1,050,000 buy-in Triton Million came to a close.

Smart Poker Study Monthly Membership NOW OPEN

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-06-19 with Guest Ari Engel

2019 Bracelet Winner Ari Engel is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Behind The Scenes Of Our Podcast, After 2.2M Listens

Join us for a very special episode as all three of our hosts get together for a roundtable discussion, revealing all the details from behind the scenes of our podcast. Robbie Strazyknsi, James 'SplitSuit’ Sweeney and Zac Shaw talk about the past and future of the podcast, the best guests, the biggest lessons learned, great successes and mistakes, and more. It’s everything you ever wanted to know about running a poker podcast!

213 – Steve and Mike: Letters from listeners

Almost five years after meeting each other, Steve and Mike are reporting from their home bases and discussing some neat poker strategy. They’re going through a couple of hands from listeners, diescting those as well as they can! Alex Fitzgerald’s new flagship product is here, Master Tournament Poker In One Class. It’s a bold title and for good reason. Watch the free intro video and be ahead of 90% of your opponents.

I was crying on the plane

In this episode of Tells, Andrew tells us why he was crying on the plane ride home from his travels. He tells us why Busi’s phone use makes Andrew anxious.

