Ivey’s Winnings Held, Stars Limits Multi Tabling & More Mailbag – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #45

This week on DAT Poker Pod: The show gets fired up right off the bat with Daniel, Adam and Terrence discussing more of Daniel’s twitter shenanigans from this week. The polls kept on coming from Dnegs since our last show, plus some menu pricing debates. In the news the guys talk about the Borgata filing a lawsuit to garnish Phil Ivey’s WSOP winnings from the $50k Players Championship, the precedent it sets and what Ivey’s future could hold. The other interesting story is Pokerstars limiting the amount of tables a player can multi table at 4. We have some tweets and more mailbag to get to as well.

How to get there in 4 months

In this installment of Tells, Andrew turns 40 in 4 months and he shares a goal he intends to achieve in the upcoming months while Busi theorizes on the relationship of a a good physique and good eyesight.

The post How to get there in 4 months appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 89 – Hero Calling & Folding ft Dean Blatt

Keen cat Dean Blatt joins us for a thrilling episode as we debate subjects such as the Nick Marchington staking fiasco. Dean was the guy who made a video of the now infamous shoegate incident at the WSOP Main Event last month. Tune in for some inside information and check out the video here.

The Grid 015 ft. Peter Svidler – Ace-Seven of Diamonds

Eight-time Russian Chess Champion, beloved commentator, and poker aficionado Peter Svidler enters the GRID to talk to Jennifer about an “accidental NLHE” hand while he was waiting for PLO on RunItOnce. Peter held the ace-seven of diamonds, and as the pot swelled, he takes us through his discomfort in NLHE, as opposed to his favorite…

August 23rd, 2019 – Even More WSOP Main Event Hands with Clayton

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton continues his review of hands he played in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

AUPT at Reno’s Atlantis Casino

Scott has all kinds of stories from our ongoing Ante Up Poker Tour series at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno. Plus, we announce our new website is up and running! And we have a new O’Mally’s Move! And Jon Urban has the Hand of the Week with A-A.

Ante Up Poker Cruise Recap

We have a shortened show as Scott discusses the Ante Up Poker Cruise.

Poker news of all sorts

We discuss our upcoming AUPT series in Reno and there are legal woes for some players in the poker world. Plus, we have a big announcement.

Episode 24: PokerStars Table Limits, News from Pennsylvania, and Partypoker’s Bot Battle

The pokerfuse pair are back after their summer break to bring you the latest in online poker news.

Nick and Mike kick off the episode with a rundown of all the latest news from PokerStars, including the deployment of All-in Cashout, hints of a new tournament format called Swap Hold’em, and the surprise decision to limit the number of cash game tables to four.

We then switch to US news, with Mike bringing you up to speed with all the latest from the regulated markets, with the DOJ’s continual latest appeal in the Wire Act court case, developments in Pennsylvania, and hopes of future states regulated.

In the final segment, Nick breaks down partypoker’s latest monthly update in their battle against bots, and what July’s increase in account closure could mean.

Druff & Friends Show – 08/22/2019 – Borgata Wins the WSOP

Confirmed: Phil Ivey’s winnings at WSOP Event #58 have been taken by Borgata (topic beings at 0:38:06 mark). Lady sarcastically offers to show breasts at poker table, calls police after busting tournament, arrested on her own warrants (0:58:29).

The 5 Best Lessons from Poker Showdowns | Podcast #252

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod252 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Add my Alexa Skill to your Flash Briefing for daily 30-second poker tips Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: Ben Heath

Before Sarah Herring takes off for EPT Barcelona, she and Jeff Platt send out another episode of the PokerNews Podcast! They start with a discussion on Daniel Negreanu’s commentary Twitter polls. Plus, Jeff summarizes what happened last week in Rozvodov at the partypoker Live MILLIONS Europe festival.

Ask Alex Episode 207 “Master Small Stakes Cash Games”

Alex’s newest product (and first one he has ever done on cash games) Is out now! Master Small Stakes Cash Games In One Class. Grab it now from the link below and get it for only $199. https://gumroad.com/a/631092339 Price increases from $199 to $799 at Midnight on August 31st. Full details are discussed on the show and you can find them in the […]

Weekly Poker Hand #265

Hero flops an open-ended straight draw in a limped pot then plays it unconventionally. How would you approach this situation? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up…(Visited 31 time, 31 visit today)

Episode 304: Straight Flush

Nate and Andrew discuss the Commerce Casino, the new Encore Boston Harbor, and when to sit in the biggest game in the room. In the strategy segment, Hero rivers a straight flush, but is it strong enough to raise? Timestamps … Read more…

Ep 15 – Top 3 OG Online Players, Million Dollar Swings, Interviews With Jamie Kerstetter and Jessica Dawley (Ft Kate from ZBT )

This week we start off by going down memory lane and talking about our top 3 online OGs (4:30). We go down memory lane about Rail Heaven, the Durrr Challenge, Lil Holdem, Isildur, and more. We then talk to poker pro and media mogul Jamie Kerstetter about broadcasting the WSOP, quitting her job to play poker, and remaining positive in a world of negativity (30:20).

Poker Action Line 08/21/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the new trend by online poker sites to restrict the number of tables being used simultaneously by a player. The move has enraged many pros who use multi-tabling to supplement their income. BIG Dave also interviews former Main Event second-place finisher Tony Miles.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Maureen Grimaud – LK008

The August episode of Ladies Knight features Maureen Grimaud, chair of the US Chess Women’s committee. Maureen is a vocal proponent and supporter of bringing more women and girls into chess, from her work with the girls club’ rooms and Regional women’s events. In a Sports Illustrated article about women in chess, Maureen said, “It’s a numbers…

76. Blockers to your Own Thought Process

In this strategy episode, Pete discusses the most common ways that students abuse the notion of blockers and clarifies when and how they should be used to improve your game.

Big Winners from Seminole and New WSOP Europe Events

Lance and Donnie are back to talk the latest winners from the tournament circuit, including Shaun Deeb, and dive into the added events on the WSOP Europe schedule.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-20-19 with Guests Chad Holloway & Robbie Strazynski

Chad Holloway and Robbie Strazynski join Bernard Lee for a 2019 WSOP Wrap-up.

