September: The Month of Texas Holdem Poker Starting Hands

Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Top Pair Podcast 339: So Long, Sweet Summer…

In episode 339 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski are finally back with a new show after a lengthy summer break. Bruce moved house and is getting used to the new neighborhood in Salt Lake City, while Robbie and his family visited New England for the month of August.

Druff & Friends Show – 09/05/2019 – The Mystery of Erika

The mysterious death of former Vegas poker pro Erika Trenck (topic starts at 0:20:23). Former porn star & poker player Stephanie Sadorra / Jenni Lee now living in Vegas tunnels (1:17:06).

PokerNews Podcast: EPT Barcelona Recap with Moneymaker, Konnikova

We’ve crowned a champion of one of the biggest Main Events in EPT history. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the popular Barcelona stop on the European Poker Tour, as Sarah has made her way back to the States. Plus, Jeff is broadcasting the British Poker Open for PokerGO, he fills everyone in on this inaugural high roller series. Sarah plays some of her favorite interviews from her Barcelona trip. Check out her chats with Chris Moneymaker, Maria Konnikova, Michael Soyza, and the EPT Barcelona Main Event Champion, Simon Brandstrom. This podcast is sponsored by Natural8!

The Grid 016 ft. Joshua Abady – Queen-Jack Suited

Poker player Joshua Abady comes on the GRID to talk about a hilarious hand with queen-jack suited at the Colossus at the WSOP that ended in dramatic confrontation. Abady explains how he uses his extroverted personality to make live poker more fun, and to occasionally make big exploits. Josh, who is 25, also talks about why…

Poker winnings and poker songs

Apparently, some people care about the true winnings players have on the tournament circuit. Do we? And, that old chestnut of ranking the greatest poker song of all time has returned, so we weigh in. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and a fine Hand of the Week.

Episode 26: Galfond Plays on his Own Site, Live Poker Investment in Spain, and MILLIONS Online Ramp Up Begins

Back from Barcelona, Mike and Nick dive back into the top online poker news of the week.

The show kicks off with the pair discussing the motivations and potential PR pitfalls of Phil Galfond’s authorization to play and stream on the real money online room that he founded.

Following on from last week’s PSPC announcement, the pokerfuse duo then discuss the high level investment in Spain both live and online.

In the finally segment, the pair take a look at the first marketing ramp up for partypoker’s upcoming MILLIONS Online poker tournament, with its audacious $20 million guarantee.

78. Welcome Poker Tool Creator Adam

Pete interviews Adam – a keen poker player and poker software developer - about his new training software and his outlook on the game.

Weekly Poker Hand #267

Some people don’t actually want to gamble! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial membership at PokerCoaching.com for an interactive learning experience…(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

104 – Josh Arieh – Heart, Passion, and Poker Performance

In this episode, Josh Arieh discusses how he first came to love gambling and how he went from the pool hall to the professional poker table. He shares his views on the importance of adrenaline and how it helps him be a better poker player in the face of high-pressure situations. He tells us his plans for the future and how playing poker helps him while going through a rough patch in life and gives some great advice to young poker players.

Episode 305: Private Games with Phil Galfond

Phil Galfond, who previously appeared on Episode 229 and Episode 288, discusses delegating, the online poker economy, and the trend towards private and semi-private casino games. Follow Phil on Twitter and check out Run It Once. Timestamps 0:30 Hello 3:03 … Read more…

Ep 17 – Flopping A Set Of Aces, Tennis vs Poker, Buying and Selling Pieces, High Rollers in London, and BHanks

We start today’s Cracking Aces with a little US Open tennis talk, and the similarities and differences between the skill edge in both. We then tackle a DM from a listener who flopped top set with a pair of aces. We tackle the hand both simply and in depth and show how complicated poker can be. We then answer another DM about rake back and mark up and talk about how they work. Finally, BHanks from PokerGo joins us to talk about the high rollers going on in London.

Poker Action Line 09/04/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss an article by Jonathan Little that identifies the three groups that players fall into, and how making them happy can keep your game profitable. The guys also run down recent results and upcoming schedules.

EPT Barcelona Recap, Added Events for WSOP Europe, and More

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance and Donnie recap EPT Barcelona, talk WPT Legends of Poker, and dive into the added events for WSOP Europe.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Richard Seymour

3x Super Bowl Champ Richard Seymour stops by to chat with Bernard Lee about his time in the NFL and as a poker player.

Ep 145 – Free Poker Network ( FPN ) Crushers

Joining the show this week are four Free Poker Network (FPN) champions to chat about what FPN is, the benefits of playing in FPN, and how to approach improving your play to move from free bar leagues to playing in casinos, including cashing in the WSOP Main Event as Joel Smith did.

A dispute at the poker table

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew reluctantly participates in day 1 of the 7 day NYT Love challenge. We get an update on the 4 months to 40 ab endeavour and Andrew brings home some Friday night Wynn poker room gossip.

Episode 25: PokerStars Player Championship Returns in 2020, Fall Tournament Series Overview, GGNetwork Unveils Smart Bet Sizing

The Pokerfuse Podcast comes to you live from sunny Barcelona, Spain where Nick and Mike talk about the return of the PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship in 2020.

The highly successful PSPC is coming back in 2020 and the guys discuss what information they have about the tournament and Platinum Passes. They also compare the original that took place in The Bahamas in January with the newly announced event that takes place next August.

The beginning of the fall online poker tournament series is upon us and the guys talk about what the top operators are offering and the massive prize pools that are being guaranteed.

GGNetwork has a new feature that provides players with custom bet sizing options at the table. Find out all the details and what this means for online poker.

The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 1 – Jason Mercier, Lee Davy, Jamie Kerstetter and Barny Boatman.

The lads are back for Season 10 and a curtain-raiser that stars one of the greatest players of all time, Jason Mercier. They turn the tables on writer and interviewer extraordinaire Lee Davy. The hilarious Jamie Kerstetter is back, this time to talk to Dara and David about how she butchered a hand on Poker After Dark. Poker legend Barny Boatman discusses his Hendon Mob days. Ian has all the news including results from the Unibet Belgian Poker Championships.

