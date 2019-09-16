Episode 27: Software Updates, PokerStars Pennsylvania Teases, and 888’s Poker Woes

In this week’s episode of the pokerfuse podcast, Nick and Mike take a look at major software client updates from PokerStars, partypoker, WPN and MPN; the pair reveal some exclusive details about PokerStars’ planned online poker launch in Pennsylvania; and they dig into the numbers from 888’s latest financial results.

Sept. 13 PokerCast: Survivor, PokerStars and more

We chat about Ronnie Bardah on Survivor, PokerStars sports betting and revisit our Call the Floor from last week. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Ante Up Ambassador Michael Young has the Hand of The Week.

Druff & Friends Show – 09/12/2019 – Hey Scammer, Here’s Your Wallet Back

khalwat returns to the show. Ken Scalir checks in (topic begins at 0:26:00). Daniel Cates, Ilya Trincher file objection to Borgata seizure of Ivey’s WSOP winnings — segment featuring attorney Eric Bensamochan (0:41:18). Phil Galfond makes numerous appearances online in order to prop up sagging Run It Once poker site (1:22:12).

79. Where are all the Girls? FT. Alexandra

Pete invites new player and streamer Alexandra onto the show to get the perspective of a beginner female player in a male dominated game.

What happens when you call a preflop raise?

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod256 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

The Grid 017 ft. Nick Schulman – Jack-Four Offsuit

Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, World Poker Tour Champion and renowned poker commentator Nick Schulman enters the GRID to click off a challenging combo, jack-four offsuit. Nick played the fateful hand in a New York City homegame about a decade ago, where the stakes soared to 400/800 and night turned to morning. As…

Phil Galfond Opens Up About Becoming RIO Player

Phil Galfond is one of the best poker players in the world, and he jumped into running a poker site with the same brilliant and logical mind that took him as far as he is as a player. He recently endeavored to become a “player” again on his own site in order to gain an authentic and realistic perspective on Run it Once.

Weekly Poker Hand #268

A-K and 9-9 face off in a classic going flip at Stones Gambling Hall. If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial membership…No visits yet

Ep 18 – Is Phil Ivey Broke??? Plus Twitch King Jaime Staples, Listener DMs, And Online Nostalgia

On today’s episode we talk about some poker world drama- is Linus Loeliger a cheater and why was Phil Ivey backed for a $50k? We get emotional talking about Ivey and how awesome he is and how sad we’d be if he’s actually broke.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 90 – Multiway Pots

As we enter the nervous nineties, Merv & Ben discuss an email from Carl Richards regarding Pluribus, the recent AI bot that seems capable of beating top 6-max opponents. Read about it here. By request we also talk about multiway pots and follow that up with a strat-chat (25:11) hand which fittingly enough, goes multiway.

215 – Jason Froelich

After coming back from Guatemala, Steve has the pleasure of talking once again with Jason Froelich! Besides going over a recent hand that Jason brought to the table, the two are discussing their preferences their recent adventures, such as Steve’s Central-American trip and Jason’s newfound friendship with Mike Sneideman.

Podcasting with a tie on

Episode 98 of the Tells podcast, Busi and Andrew discuss the fate of Tells podcast, as well as Andrew revealing his favourite type of dessert.

Episode 306: Encore!

Nate and Andrew discuss Mambo Stud, some innovative policies at the new Encore Boston Harbor casino, and two interesting strategy hands. Timestamps 0:30 Hello & Welcome/Encore/Mambo Stud 16:56 Strategy Strategy Hand 1 1/2 NLHE. Hero has $750 8 handed. Main … Read more…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-10-19 with Guests Vince Van Patten & Tana Karn

Bernard Lee chats with Vince Van Patten from the WPT & Run Good Gear President Tana Karn.

Phil Galfond, Dnegs WSOP Europe Package & Angleshooters – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #46

Daniel begins talking about his honeymoon, getting recognized in Greece and meeting other Vegas locals. An attempted angle caught on TV during EPT Barcelona is discussed, as well as some strange behaviour from our favourite subjects Phil Hellmuth and Mike Matusow.

Ep 146 – Matt Hamilton Ax Suited From Blinds

Matt Hamilton is a wonderful young player with about $275,000 in Hendon Mob earnings. Matt has been with us in the past and his great, methodical way of teaching has been very well received. In this episode Matt discussing playing Ax suited from the blinds, sharing his perspectives on key considerations and the differences of big vs. small blind play.

The Panel also discusses the new membership site at recpoker.mn.co – you can get the first month free if you sign-up by the end of September.

Poker Action Line 09/09/2019

BIG Dave and Joe take a look at the GPI Player of the Year race and preview a new poker movie starring Vince Van Patten called “7 Days to Vegas”. The guys also discuss the effects of Hurricane Dorian on the poker world and look at what you should “not do” in PLO tournaments.

The Best Poker Hands Ranked and Open-raising Ranges

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod255 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 2 – Joe Beevers, Dylan Linde, Maria Konnikova and Tambet Kask.

This week Dara and David come to you from the Unibet Open Malta with another sick line-up of poker guests. Irish Open Champion Joe Beevers is in the house. WPT Five Diamond champion and poker author Dylan Linde stops by. Poker pro and bestselling author Maria Konnikova joins them for strategy corner. Unibet Open Photographer Tambet Kask shares all the tricks of his trade. Plus, Ian has a round up of the stories and results from around the poker globe.

