Episode 28: No PCA in 2020, Run It Once to add SNGs by year’s end, online poker bots make headlines

This week on the pokerfuse podcast Nick and Mike discuss the recent announcement that the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure will not return to The Bahamas in 2020. Run It Once Poker expects to have Sit & Gos by the end of the year, the guys share their thoughts about the site. And to wrap things up, with poker bots making headlines—including a recent report from Morgan Stanley— the guys add their perspective on the topic.

80. Amateur Player Writes Poker Book FT. Mike

Pete interviews poker author Michael Matteo about his book, which is aimed at brand new online poker players. The discussion is very much about the struggles of writing about poker and how to go about teaching newer players.

Druff & Friends Show – 09/20/2019 – Bye Bye Bill

Embattled WSOP.com manager Bill Rini is no longer with the company (topic starts at 0:31:54 mark). Body of “Tony” (William Sean Creighton) from 5 Dimes supposedly found in Costa Rica (2:00:33). Update on Venetian “maximum prize pool” tournament series, including Chico Loco phone call (2:11:50). Vlogger Ryan DePaulo gets lifetime ban from Borgata after filming without permisson (2:41:17).

PokerNews Podcast: Brent Hanks, Jeff Gross

Sarah Herring is in Colorado covering the Heartland Poker Tour event at the Golden Gates Casino. So while she’s gone, Jeff Platt takes the reins of the PokerNews Podcast. But Sarah didn’t leave us empty-handed, she taped an interview with partypoker Team Online pro Jeff Gross.

105 – The Thirst Lounge – Making the Most of Opportunity

In this episode, Elliot will be talking to Matt, Drew, and Jon from The Thirst Lounge, a group of 10 talented individuals that stream poker and document their journey while sharing the highs and lows of their life-changing experience.

Weekly Poker Hand #269

Pocket Aces get lucky to see a dry flop… but will they be against a set? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day…No visits yet

Survivor, Ivey Borgata Case & 100% Rake Tournaments – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #47

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence begin talking about Ronnie Bardah appearing on the next instalment of Survivor, and a potential new segment for the show. Cary Katz wins the Super High Roller Bowl in London with his conservative style of play, Dan “Jungleman” Cates and Ilya Trincher have put in a legal objection to the Borgata withholding Phil Ivey’s $125k from the WSOP.

Ep 19 – Survivor 39 Contestant Ronnie Bardah and Survivor Superfan Tommy Smokes

On this episode of Cracking Aces we talk SURVIVOR. We are joined by season 39 contestant Ronnie Bardah to talk about his preparation for the island, his strategy, and how poker and Survivor overlap. We are also joined by the legend Tommy Smokes who is a Survivor savant. Ronnie and Tommy are incredible, enjoy!

Pirate Day Q&A: Bluffing with AK, Facing Raises and +EV Play #257

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod257 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Sept. 20 PokerCast Recap

We chat about the upcoming Ante Up Poker Tour Series at Jamul Casino in San Diego, bots wreaking havoc on investing in online poker and Phil Ivey is in the news again.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Daniel Rensch – LK009

The September episode of Ladies Knight features International Master and commentator Daniel Rensch, known to many as the Chief Chess Officer at chess.com. Danny, the first male guest on Ladies Knight emphasizes the importance of men speaking up and advocating for women in our culture and sport. Jennifer and Danny also talk about gender ratio statistics…

Players Unhappy with Venetian, Deeb Crushing WCOOP , and British Poker Open

Lance and Donnie are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This week, the duo discusses players unhappy with Venetian, Shaun Deeb crushing WCOOP, and the British Poker Open.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Martin Harris

Author, editor and blogger Martin Harris stops by to chat with Bernard Lee about his new book.

The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 3 – Sarah Herring, Patrick Clarke, Dominik Nitsche and Adam ‘IT5PAYDAY’ Neal.

On the heels of the hugely successful Unibet Open Malta and on the week of the fantastic Unibet UK Tour in Brighton, Dara and David bring you another sick quartet of poker guests. GPI award winning journalist Sarah Herring tops the bill. Irish Poker Open Champion and Ireland’s current GPI number 1 Patrick Clarke stops by.

Fighting Back vs. LAGs

Fausto Valdez returns with critical advice on how to outmaneuver LAGs in your game. He’s presenting this month’s PRO group coaching session on the same subject, and gives a window into some tactics that are particularly useful in combating loose aggressive opponents.

Episode 307: Matt Vaughan

Vlogger Matt Vaughan joins Andrew to discuss content creation, building and feeding an audience, meet-up games, and more. Timestamps 0:30 Hello & Welcome 2:07 Strategy 33:26 Matt Vaughan Strategy 2/3$ (9 handed) We start the hand with 450ish, oppo covers … Read more…

Ep 147 – Content Sampler

In this episode, we share a few highlights from four of the most recent content videos available to RecPoker community members. These include hand histories facilitated by Chris Jones, “Hands by Jake” from Jake Mason, Book Study of Andrew Brokos’ “Playing Optimal Poker”, and hand history facilitated by Taylor Maas.

We also touch briefly on the launch of rec(dot)poker, our new website home which includes access to our new membership site.

You can watch the video at: https://youtu.be/k0X69Sm984w

Poker Action Line 09/16/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss this week’s poker topics including the latest twist in the Phil Ivey/Borgata battle, Ronnie Bardah joining the cast of “Survivor”, and the poker couple that followed a heads-up match at the WSOP by getting married a year later. The guys also analyze a hand in which the bet-sizing indicates a bluff to the opponent.

Winner’s Tilt

On the penultimate episode of the Tells podcast, Busi and Andrew chat about the journey of Tells. They share laughs and poor metaphors about gambling, a men’s suit that never arrived and why Andrew finds comedy specials tiring.

