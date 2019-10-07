The Grid 018 ft. Mike “the Hat” Glick – Queen-Nine Suited

Mike Glick, better known as “Mike the Hat” is one of the best and most successful American poker players you may not have heard of. He rose from No Limit Hold Em cash games in the east coast to become a regular in the highest stakes mixed games at Bobby’s Room at the Bellagio. Today…

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

PokerFraudAlert Radio Special #2 – Second Rebuttal to Mike Postle Interview on Matusow’s Show – 10/06/2019

Special late night show. Rebuttal to accused cheater Mike Postle and his appearance on Mike Matusow’s “Mouthpiece” show.

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Veronica 2.0 Breaks Down The Stones/Postle Cheating Scandal – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #49

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: We are joined by the woman who broke the cheating scandal that has rocked the poker world! To begin Daniel, Adam and Terrence chat about hockey and Mattress Mack.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerFraudAlert Radio Special – Rebuttal to Mike Postle Interview on Matusow’s Show – 10/05/2019

While Druff is too sick with a cold to do a regular show, he decides to do an impromptu “special” picking apart Mike Postle’s various excuses and explanations on Mike Matusow’s “Mouthpiece” Podcast.

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Stones Scandal

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt have no problem choosing what to lead off with in this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They take a deep dive into the cheating scandal surrounding Mike Postle and Stones Live.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

81. Solving Soaking Medium Flops

Pete resumes his exploration into the game theory of button vs big blind with a look at a very wet flop.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

Preflop 3bets: the Bane of 2bets | Podcast #259

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod259 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

AUPT at Jamul, Part II

Scott returns from the successful Ante Up Poker Tour Sweetwater Series. Also, the parent companies of Paddy Poker and PokerStars have merged. Plus we chat about the Venetian’s controversial tourney.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Weekly Poker Hand #271

I test myself against the AI program PokerSnowie and find myself in a dicey spot with an underpair with a somewhat shallow stack. What a tough spot! If you want…No visits yet

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Ep 21 – THE LIVE POKER CHEATING SCANDAL Ft. Joey Ingram

This episode is all about the biggest scandal to hit poker in YEARS, Mike P cheating on stream for a year at the Stones Gambling Hall. We dive into how he cheated, why it’s 100% FOR SURE that he cheated, and run through theories on why he would do this.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-01-19 with Guest Garry Gates

Garry Gates chats with Bernard Lee about his experience finishing in 4th place at the 2019 WSOP Main Event.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Ep 149 – Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu is one of the greatest players in the history of poker; he is the host of the DAT Podcast and is currently highlighting his poker Masters Class. Our community had a great time chatting with Daniel and getting insights into a number of things such as playing small/mid-pairs from early/middle position, GTO vs. exploitive play, and much more.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 09/30/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the bizarre ending to the WPT Borgata Main Event, when the final 3 players agreed to a deal and shoved with garbage hands. The guys also run down some of the WSOP Circuit events at the Seminole Coconut Creek and close out the show discussing poker pro Ronnie Bardah’s appearance on Season 39 of Survivor.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Episode 308: Jacki Burkhart

Jacki Burkhart, mother, dental hygienist, and “serious recreational” poker player, joins Andrew to discuss her life, her career, and her attempts to keep a low profile while high rolling. In the strategy segment, the two review a hand Jacki played … Read more…

View the complete archives of Thinking Poker in the directory →

The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 4 – Patrik Antonius, Laurynas Levinskas, Ryan Laplante and Kat Arnsby.

This week, Cash Game End-Boss Patrik Antonius talks to Dara and David about life in the nosebleeds and his new app ‘First Land Of Poker’. Lithuanian live and online star Laurynas Levinskas stops by.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →