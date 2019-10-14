The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 5 – Chris Moneymaker, Rob Campbell, Jack Sinclair and Tom Hall

On the week when the WSOPE kicks off, Dara and David are joined by WSOP Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker. WSOP Player of the year frontrunner Rob Campbell stops by to talk about his Vegas and his prospects in Rozvadov. Reigning WSOPE champion Jack Sinclair breaks down a fascinating hand versus Benny Glaser. In a fiery news piece, Daragh Davey and Tom Hall give their takes on Postlegate and past poker scandals. Dara and David also discuss the Unibet Poker IPO Online Day 1.

106 – Rob Tinnion & Jon Van Fleet – Creating the Blueprint

In this episode, Rob Tinnion and Jon Van Fleet (aka Ape Styles), two of the best MTT players and coaches, talk about their training site Max-Value.com. They share information about their new course, The Blueprint. Elliot, Rob, and Jon deep-dive into the course’s material, their teaching methodology, and the results their clients achieve. Listen in to hear two of the best MTT players in the world give tips for success. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

Druff & Friends Show – 10/11/2019 – The Last (Cheating) Apostle

Full coverage of Mike Postle cheating situation. Highlights: Overview of situation (at 0:12:41 mark). Interview with whistleblower Veronica Brill (0:33:14 mark).

A Simple Poker Study Plan | Podcast #260

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod260 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

PokerNews Podcast: Jeff Boski on Postle Scandal

Another wild week in the scandal surrounding Mike Postle and Stones Gambling Hall. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are here with another PokerNews Podcast episode to break it all down. A lawsuit is filed for tens of millions of dollars in damages by 25 plaintiffs against Postle, Stones and other parties.

Postfop Poker Podcast – Episode 92 – Hand Reading ft Alec Torelli

Alec Torelli of Conscious Poker joins us for an episode devoted to the tricky subject of hand reading. He also tells us some stories from Macau where some of the highest stakes cash games in the world take place, including the famous Big Game. We ask Alec for some tips on hand reading and information about the Hand Reading System he uses. The stratchat hand comes from one of Alec’s high stakes cash games and features some advanced hand reading.Love the Show?Help support us by writing a review of this podcast on iTunes.

Cheating allegations in California

We use broad strokes to discuss the alleged cheating scandal that has hit the poker world in California.

Weekly Poker Hand #272

I test myself against the AI program PokerSnowie and get a little frisky with K-9o be 3-betting it from the small blind. How do you structure your preflop small blind…No visits yet

82. Semi-Professional Poker FT. Jules

Pete interviews semi-professional tournament player Jules about topics such as mental game struggles, staking deals, and how to balance poker with another profession.

Ep 22 – Phil Galfond Interview, Mike P’s DMs With Us, and How To Stay Focused At Low Stakes

Today’s episode is a dandy. First we follow up with Mike P the poker cheater, going through our DMs with him where he pleaded his innocence. We break down each of his DMs and spoiler alert: He’s a sociopath. We are then joined by the legend Phil Galfond who talks about running his own poker website, playing high stakes poker tournaments, and his thoughts on the cheater scandal.

Top Pair Podcast 341: Interview with Jason Somerville

Star poker personality, Team PokerStars Pro, and Run It Up founder Jason Somerville joins our hosts to talk about his home game history as well as the all-new Run It Up studies live home games. Bruce and Robbie chime in with recaps of the many home game sessions they’ve played since last episode.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-08-19 with Guest Kevin Maahs

The 5th place finisher at the 2019 WSOP Main Event, Kevin Maahs, joins Bernard Lee.

217 – Scott, Steve, Mike

Steve and Mike have the great pleasure of welcoming once more Mr. Scott Stewart! In this episode, the trio discuss multiple revenue-generating ways preferred by poker players, such as stock trading, online gambling and Roth IRAs. Alex Fitzgerald’s new flagship product is here, Master Tournament Poker In One Class.

Ep 150 – Hands from the Fall Poker Classic

Chris Jones and John Somsky, two of our core panelists, ran deep in early events of the Fall Poker Classic. Chris brings with a couple of interesting hands from his deep run that he wants to discuss with the crew, including the impact of ICM implications. John also had an interesting ICM spot which we chat about as well. Joining Chris and John are Rob Washam and Steve Fredlund for this discussion.

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

Poker Action Line 10/07/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the cheating scandal involving a player named Mike Postle, who appeared on live-streamed games from the Stones Gambling Hall in Northern California. The guys also talk about two new poker movies and wrap up the WPT action from Maryland Live!

Mike Postle Cheating Allegations

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. The duo quickly runs through the latest happenings around the poker world before diving into the Mike Postle-Stones Live Poker cheating scandal that has taken the poker world by storm.

Episode 309: Scandal! Featuring Matt Glassman

Fan favorite Matt Glassman is back to discuss Mike Postle, impeachment, Twitter strategy, the shortcomings of prediction markets, and building his own poker table. Matt Glassman first appeared on episode 191. Nate’s original trip report from the 2011 WSOP is … Read more…

