Episode 164 – 17/10/2019 – RIU Reno with Tyson Apostol

Joe is in Nevada for his third Run It Up Reno in 12 months! He talks about what’s happened so far, on and off the tables, including some heavy poker losses and not insignificant video poker winnings. He also explains the rules of Pickleball to James. The boys are then joined by Tyson Apostol, the American reality TV star who’s appeared in multiple seasons of ‘Survivor’, competed in the #PSPC earlier this year, and is now playing poker and Pickleball in Reno. Finally, Josh Brown from Australia competes for some PokerStars merch in this week’s ‘Superfan vs Stapes’, answering questions about Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Departed’. Please rate, review and subscribe to #PokerInTheEars.

Druff & Friends Show – 10/17/2019 – One, Two, Three Times a Baby

America’s Cardroom reportedly in crisis — filled with bots, not paying rakeback correctly, full of crashes and freezes (topic begins at 0:29:37 mark). Listener “HandOfGod666”, who brought the recent ACR story public, calls in to explain what is going on (1:12:57).

Episode 30: Stealthy PokerStars, Neutered New Jersey, and Monopoly Madness

After a brief hiatus, the pokerfuse pair are back to discuss the latest in online poker. In this week’s episode, Nick and Mike chew through the latest PokerStars reveals, including Stealth anonymous tables and spin and Go Flash. They then take a look at the latest in United States markets, and the overall slowdown in New Jersey investment. Finally, they look at interesting new developments out of Winamax, who recently explored building an internal HUD and launched a new Monopoly-themed promotion.

The Grid 019 ft. James Altucher – Eight-Five Offsuit

Author, podcast host and investor James Altucher steps into the thepokergrid.com to discuss eight-five offsuit, a hand he played two decades ago at the Mayfair Club in New York City.

Game Tape: My Favorite Poker Play and Study Strategy Combination | Podcast #261

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod261 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Europe is Underway

Rosvodov, Czech Republic is playing host to World Series of Poker Europe, and Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt discuss the festival’s kickoff in this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. How can the WSOP make the Player of the Year race more compelling? Sarah and Jeff toss around ideas. Plus, Mike Postle’s lawyer responds to the lawsuit filed against his client, and his comments are certainly raising some eyebrows. Sarah then sits down with Brad Wilson from Enhance Your Edge for a wide-ranging conversation that includes how you can chase your poker greatness.

We were nominated!

Our PokerCast was nominated for Best Content Provider by GulfCoastPoker.net. We also have a minor update to the Postle debacle and a new O’Mally’s Move. The show is capped with Sean Hamstra’s Hand of the Week, K-10 in the small blind.

Weekly Poker Hand #273

I test myself against the AI program PokerSnowie and find myself in a tough spot with a weak draw out of position with a somewhat shallow stack. How would you…No visits yet

Ep 23 – Poker Cheater’s Lawyer Is An Idiot, Did You Know WSOP Europe is Happening?, Annoying Things People Ask You About Poker, And Superstar Jeff Platt

We start the show with an update on Mike P the Poker Cheater. He hired a lawyer and boy, things aren’t looking great for him. We then destroy the WSOP Europe for how poorly it’s being run and marketed…did you even know it was happening? We then talk about annoying/frustrating questions people ask when they find out you play poker, and then finally we are joined by Jeff Platt from PokerGO to talk about a bunch of everything. A very fun episode, enjoy!

Matt Berkey Explains Live Stream Cheating & DNegs WSOP Europe – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #50

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: We continue the Mike Postle cheating investigation with live high stakes pro Matt Berkey. First Mr. Daniel Negreanu joins us from Rozvadov to update us on his quest for player of the year and… other topics. Then Matt Berkey joins us to explain in more detail how the RFID technology could have assisted Postle in his cheating and new theories/information that have emerged.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-15-19 with Guest Nick Marchington

Nick Marchington, 7th place finisher at the 2019 WSOP Main Event is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Dorsa Derakshani – LK010

In the October edition of Ladies Knight, Jennifer Shahade speaks to IM Dorsa Derakshani about her childhood in Iran, her TED talk and what surprised her most about living in the United States. Dorsa Derakshani is an International Master, Women Grandmaster, three time gold medalist at the Asian Youth Champs and a pre-med student at Saint Louis…

Poker Action Line 10/14/2019

BIG Dave and Joe continue to discuss the cheating scandal in California which has resulted in a $30 million lawsuit and has developed a good deal of support for the whistle blower that exposed the cheating by Mike Postle. The guys also talk about some of the blowback on the TDA Summit rule changes, in addition to making changes to your own poker game by implementing instruction the right way.

Ep 151 – Alec Torelli

Host Steve Fredlund interviews Alec Torelli chatting about many topics, with some focus on playing small/mid pairs from early/mid position. Check out these links from Alec:

Hand Reading System = www.bit.ly/HandReadingSystem

Preflop Charts = www.bit.ly/preflopcharts

How to Prepare for Tournaments = https://www.consciouspoker.com/blog/prepare-for-the-wsop/

Learn more about Alec = www.alectorelli.com

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

