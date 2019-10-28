Player Of The Year Race, High Stakes Talk & Andrew Yang Endorses Online Poker – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #51

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Daniel is still in Rozvadov grinding for POTY and joins Adam and Terrence. The gang discusses presidential hopeful Andrew Yang endorsing online poker and winning the hearts and minds of (most) poker players. The guys then discuss the race in Rozvadov and the problem with the points system and re entries. We also debate the ethics of Leon Tsoukernik playing high stakes tournaments in his own casino and the Venetian scam tournament experiment also happened and didn’t go as well as they planned!

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 93 – Pluribus ft Jordan Drummond

Jordan Drummond aka BigBluffZinc joins us for a fascinating discussion on game theory optimal poker and the recently unleashed AI bot known as Pluribus. The poser is all about GTO solvers and the stratchat hand is one played by Pluribus, where it makes a hero call on the river. If you’re afraid of diving in to the world of GTO poker, listen in and build your confidence. Next year Ben will be working on a video series to make GTO play easier to understand.Love the Show?Help support us by writing a review of this podcast on iTunes.

Druff & Friends Show – 10/25/2019 – Playing Games and Naming Names

(0:19:41 timestamp): The weird scandal Congresswoman Katie Hill — and PokerFraudAlert receiving contact regarding breaking an important detail of the story…. (1:20:57 mark): Poker player Marguerite Spagnuolo went on TV claiming the Aria cheated her, but is the story true?

83. Poker Therapy Sneak Preview – Survival Misfires

Pete quotes and explains a section of his new book, Poker Therapy, which deals with survival instincts hampering poker decision making.

Episode 31: The latest in online MTT news incl. the partypoker Million, Pennsylvania online casino success, & a discussion on Women in Poker

Nick and Mike go over all the latest news about online MTTs, including the latest announcement that partypoker is launching a weekly guaranteed $1 million tournament. We then compare and contrast the early performance of Pennsylvania online casinos with those in New Jersey. And then pokerfuse’s own Samantha Bevington sits in on a discussion about Women in Poker that touches on her interview with Daiva Byrne, the clothing debacle at Battle of Malta and more!

Ep 24 – Hellmuth ALMOST Won a Bracelet, Taking Shots At Higher Stakes, Listener DMs/Emails, And We HATE The WSOP-Europe

Lots of info bombs in this episode of the podcast. We start by talking about the WSOP-Europe and how dust it is. Hellmuth almost won a bracelet in a 45 person field, sad! We then answer a bunch of listener questions- topics include bankroll management, taking shots, and how to play underground games. Lots of knowledge and personal stories are shared, probably the most informative episode yet. Enjoy!

The Really Real Reason to Make Poker Goals | Podcast #262

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod262 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

A Daniel Negreanu Poker Tour?

It’s our Oct. 25 show and we discuss Daniel Negreanu’s idea of a new tournament series, though it’s not clear if this would be a tour. We also find some controversy in the deaf poker community and we complete an O’Mally’s Move.

Episode 165 – 24/10/2019 – Cool Hand Luke & House of Games

It’s a special episode of the podcast, as James and Joe conduct retrospective reviews of two classic films with tenuous poker connections. Yes, following a brief celebration of Mr Stapleton’s score in a tournament at Run It Up Reno, it’s a ‘Poker Movie Monday (on a Wednesday)’ double bill, with analysis of ‘Cool Hand Luke’ (1967) and David Mamet’s ‘House of Games’ (1987).

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP POY Race Heats Up

The race for the World Series of Poker Player of the Year enters the homestretch. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the latest news from World Series of Poker Europe. As Daniel Negreanu, Shaun Deeb, and Robert Campbell vied for POY honors, a couple high rollers went down in Rosvodov that Sarah and Jeff recap. Plus, Sarah talks about her appearance at the Heartland Poker Tour stop in Daytona Beach, and she introduces us to the newest PokerNews video team members.

Wild Gimmick Sees Topless Dealers in Ladies Event, WSOP Europe Update, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This time, they discuss a wild gimmick that saw topless dealers in a ladies event and the beef between Shaun Deeb and Bryn Kenney, plus get you updated on all things WSOP Europe.

The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 6 – Bryan Paris Jack Hardcastle Tom Hall Lance Bradley

This week, from the Unibet IPO Dublin, Dara and David welcome poker pro, twitcher and beard icon Bryan Paris. WPT 500 champion and Unibet DSO runner up Jack Hardcastle stops by. Back by popular demand, not for a trademark rant but for a strategy hand where he limps aces at a final table, Tom Hall is here. Pocket Fives President and Editor-in-Chief Lance Bradley discusses his GPI Global Poker award-winning book ‘The Pursuit of Poker Success’. Ian has the news from last week’s WSOP-E and Battle of Malta.

Top Pair Podcast 342: Poker, Sports Betting, and Ivey, oh my!

Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski take you on their respective rollercoaster journeys at the home game felt. They interview Alex Craig of Thebetbot.com and discuss what it is that attracts poker players to sports betting. George from BBO Poker Tables discusses what the signs are that indicate it’s time to replace your poker table, and Ben Ludlow’s One Outer offers a hot take on Phil Ivey at the WSOP Europe.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-22-19 with Guest Timothy Su

Timothy Su finished 8th at 2019 WSOP Main Event and he joins Bernard Lee to talk about it.

Ep 152 – Tommy Angelo and Lee Jones

Host Steve Fredlund interviews Tommy Angelo and Lee Jones from Poker Simple. You can find them on their PokerSimple YouTube channel.

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

Poker Action Line 10/21/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the newest A.I. poker bot developed by Carnegie-Mellon that can defeat top pros at 6-handed no-limit hold’em on a regular basis. The guys also talk about the results of the WPT bestbet Bounty Scramble and local events at the Isle and Seminole Hard Rock, plus a bizarre miscalculation that offended ladies at the Battle of Malta.

Episode 310: Brian Koppelman on Cheating

Rounders co-creator Brian Koppelman, who first appeared on Episode 149, joins us with his own thoughts on the conversation about cheating in poker that began with Episode 309. In the strategy segment, Nate and Andrew debate post-flop play on the … Read more…

218 – Doug Lyford

Today, Steve is joined by returning guest, Doug Lyford! Doug and Steve start off their discussion with their adventures as landlords in the property market, seeing which investments could bring most profit. You can go straight to the strategy section at 42:30! You can also book Doug for a coaching session here! Alex Fitzgerald’s new flagship product is here, Master Tournament Poker In One Class.

