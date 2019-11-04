PokerCast of the Seas

Scott interviews a few Ante Up PokerCast fans aboard our Ante Up Poker Cruise. Our regular show returns next week.

Interview with Lawyer, Mac VerStandig!

$20,000,000 Lawsuit against Poker Cheat, Mike Postle – Interview with Lawyer, Mac VerStandig! Let me know if you have any questions! Test your poker skills with this quiz on 3-Betting…

Druff & Friends Show – 11/01/19 – Getting to Know Joey

(Topic begins at 0:20:53 mark): Special guest interview with “Chicago” Joey Ingram…. (1:50:43 mark): Poker community starts mass Twitter discussion of rebuy/reentry problem at major tournaments…..

Dealing with Downswings + TWO $1,000+ Giveaways

Dealing with Downswings + TWO $1,000+ Giveaways – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little Poker – Life – Family. Let me know if you have any questions! Test your poker…

Excerpt from the Profitable Poker Q&A

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod263 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

Ep 25 – The GOAT Nick Schulman, F THE VENETIAN , Check/Raising, And Tourney Tips

Today we are joined by the legend himself, the GOAT Nick Schulman. We talk improving on your game, how he got so good at broadcasting, beef with Norman Chad, and potentially fighting at Rough n Rowdy.

107 – Andrew Brokos – Why We Fail

In this episode, Andrew Brokos, poker coach, host of the Thinking Poker podcast, and author of the book Play Optimal Poker talks about why we fail. He shares what he has learned on and off the table and stresses why it’s so important to manage your money wisely – even during upswings.

The Poker Coaching Podcast

I am excited to announce that I am combining all my podcasts into one feed, The Poker Coaching Podcast with Jonathan Little. This podcast will now include: Weekly Poker Hand…

Episode 166 – 31/10/2019 – Chris Moneymaker

Lots to get through in this week’s podcast: a bit of movie and TV talk, including James and Joe’s initial thoughts on ‘Watchmen’ and the new ‘Star Wars’ trailer; a summary of the best weekend of Joe’s life; a recap of James’s brief appearance in the ‘Road to PSPC’ tournament hosted by The Hippodrome in London & much more.

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Europe Enters Homestretch

The World Series of Poker Europe Main Event enters its final days. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the latest from Rosvodov on the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Dario Sammartino and Anthony Zinno headline the remaining field, while the Player of the Year race starts to reach its conclusion.

The Grid 020 ft. Peter Jetten – Ten-Eight Offsuit

Jennifer welcomes Canadian poker pro Peter aka “Apathy” Jetten to thepokergrid.com. Jetten has nine million dollars in live cashes, including many recent big scores from the Triton series. Today’s hand comes from the Main Event of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Montenegro, where Peter faced Steve O’ Dwyer in a nail biter blind versus…

Ep 153 – Adam Friedman – Mixed Games – Part 1

Host Steve Fredlund & a RecPoker panel interviews Adam Friedman about mixed games. We have broken the interview down into two segments with part 2 airing next week with episode 154.

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-29-19 with Guest Ravi Raghavan Pt. 1

2019 Hammond circuit event winner Ravi Raghavan is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ladies Knight Bonus Episode with Jen Shahade Featuring James Altucher – LK010.5

It’s Podcast Tuesday on Chess Life Online, and since this month we have five Tuesdays, we have a Ladies Knight bonus clip for you. Jennifer Shahade talks to podcast host, author of 20 books, investor and blogger James Altucher about something his followers may know a little less about: James is also a US Chess master. He explains to Jennifer his swan song in chess…

Poker Action Line 10/28/2019

The Grand Opening of the new Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock is the topic of discussion on the show, including an interview with Tony Burns, Marketing Director of Poker. BIG Dave and Joe also talk WSOP Europe, the Player of the Year competition, and what poker dealers consider the best and worst aspects of the job.

