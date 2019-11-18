Episode 33: PokerStars Pulls Power Up But New Games Are Coming, Pennsylvania & Wire Act Updates and More Ambassadors Leave PokerStars

Power Up is on its way out at PokerStars, but we have uncovered some new games that are on their way, Nick and Mike discuss what they are and how they might be different from standard Texas Hold’em. The guys also talk about updates to the Wire Act case and the announcement of PACOOP. Sam then joins to pod to talk listeners through the ever-changing landscape of poker ambassadors at PokerStars.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Big Blind Ante Strategy – It Does Not Change Much About Poker Tournament Structure!

There is a new trend in live poker: The Big Blind Ante. It speeds up play so you get more hands per level, which is great, but many people feel…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Druff & Friends Show – 11/15/2019 – Heavily Invested

(Topic begins at 0:22:08 mark): Doug Polk accuses Daniel Negreanu of knowing he had erroneously-credited Player of the Year points…. (0:52:51 mark): Freerolls Poker Club co-founder Trent Daniel comes on to engage in a rebuttal to our segment last week about their investment offering, and we ask the tough questions….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Daniel Negreanu on Deeb, Polk & POY Error

One of the biggest superstars in the game, [B]Daniel Negreanu[/B], joins the [B]PokerNews Podcast[/B] for a wide-ranging conversation that includes a discussion surrounding the [B]World Series of Poker Player of the Year[/B] race, and the clerical error that came with it. Negreanu talks about what it was like to find out that he actually hadn’t won WSOP POY, and what he’d like to see changed in the race in the future.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Take Action with Focus Sessions

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod265 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Podcast 343: The Best Tips for How to Avoid All Types of Poker Tilt

Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski review a great strategy article on five different types of tilt and how to avoid them at the table. Of course, they also fill you in on their latest adventures and misadventures in their local hoe games. George from BBO Poker Tables is back with a brand new segment on racetracks. No, not the kind that have horses, but rather the kind you’ll find at the felt! Plus, Ben Ludlow’s got a great One Outer segment with hot takes on what all the fuss is about Presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s online poker tweet.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

Deep Stack Charity Classic

NOV. 15 POKERCAST RECAP: Scott went to the Deep Stack Charity Classic at the Isle in South Florida, a clerical error takes away the WSOP POY title from Daniel Negreanu and the AUPT event at Wild Horse Pass in Arizona is under way. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Matt Hayward has the Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

WPH #277: Triple Barrel Bluff from $25/$25 Ladies Night Cash Game

The newest PokerCoaching.com coach Lexy Gavin flops a flush draw and ends up with King-high by the river. Would you go for the all-in river bluff or would you chicken…(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Episode 168 – 14/11/2019 – Daniel Negreanu

In the last few days, Joe has found himself watching boxing, and James has spent too much money on a video game he can’t/doesn’t want to play. But this week’s episode mainly focuses on the poker controversy “du jour,” as Daniel Negreanu is named World Series Player of the Year, only to discover a couple of days later that a clerical error has been made and he’s not actually the winner.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Ep 28 – The Godfather of Twitch Jason Somerville + The Astros Cheating Scandal

Coming off the Daniel Negreanu episode we have another huge guest in this show, none other than Jason Somerville from Run It Up aka The Twitchfather. Dude basically invented poker streaming, and now has made it into a huge business. We also talk about the Astros cheating scandal and some Poker Masters as well. Jason was awesome to talk to, do enjoy.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Ask Alex Episode 208 “The Poker Craftsman Package”

We are back with a new podcast! And Alex has an absolutely astounding offer EXCLUSIVE TO ONEOUTER.COM LISTENERS. The Poker Craftsman Package It contains 6 of Alex’s Superb Training Packages all bundled together. Normally $480 It is currently only $79 when using Discount Code ONEOUTER at checkout. You get the following 6 packages…….. That’s A Checkraise Fool Dissecting […]

View the complete archives of One Outer in the directory →

Travel Rake – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-13-2019

When planning a poker trip, you have to account for the costs associated with it! In this video, I will give you travel tips for your next poker trip! Let…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Poker Action Line 11/12/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the clerical error that took away the Player of the Year honors from Daniel Negreanu and gave it to Robert Campbell.The guys also talk Poker Masters ans wrap up the DeepStack Charity event played at the Isle over the weekend.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Wait, Daniel Negreanu Didn’t Win WSOP Player of the Year?

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this show, the two discuss Daniel Negreanu not winning the 2019 WSOP Player of the Year title due to a data entry error.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

84. BOOK LAUNCH: Poker Therapy. FT. Simon

Poker Therapy is now available! Pete and long serving student Simon discuss the new book as well as the steps Simon has taken recently in his own mental game.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-12-19 with Guest Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu was originally announced as the 2019 WSOP POY, but due to a calculation error, that was changed. He joins Bernard Lee to talk about it.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Ep 27 – The Daniel Negreanu Interview Episode

Daniel Negreanu joins the show fresh off of winning- and then not actually winning the 2019 WSOP POY. He gives his thoughts on Shaun Deeb and Doug Polk, changes that need to be made to the WSOP in general, and gives a ton, and we mean a TON, of insight into changes that need to be made in the poker world in general. It’s nearly an hour with Kid Poker, buckle up, leave a 5 star review, and enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Ep 155 – Poker League of Nations

Host Steve Fredlund interviews Lena Evans, Jacqueline Britton & Jeannette Mendez from Poker League of Nations (PLON), the world’s largest women’s poker group. All women are invited to join the Poker League of Nations private group or following this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PokerLeagueOfNations/

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Jonathan Little: Chasing Poker Greatness

Today I’m speaking with the 2007 WPT player of the year Jonathan Little. Jonathan is a 2 time WPT tournament champion with more than 6.8 million in tournament wins. He’s…No visits yet

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

GTO vs. Exploitative Poker – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-11-2019

This afternoon, GTO Expert and Author of Modern Poker Theory, Michael Acevedo, will be joining me for a Live Coaching Webinar. If you are interested, you can join HERE Let…(Visited 5 time, 5 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Episode 88 (Rebroadcast): Andrew vs Nate

Andrew and Nate break down hands that were submitted from the audience. One is a cash game hand from an underground joint in New York, and the other comes from a tournament. Nate and Andrew also discuss a hand they … Read more…

View the complete archives of Thinking Poker in the directory →