The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 1 – Rob Campbell Marle Cordeiro Kat Arnsby Chad McVean

Season 11 kicks off with an exclusive interview with the new World Series of Poker Player of the Year, Rob Campbell. Dara and David are also joined by poker pro, vlogger, podcaster and presenter Marle Cordeiro. Kat Arnsby joins the lads in Strategy corner, Daragh Davey has all the news and poker podcast aficionado Chad McVean stops by!

Episode 34: PokerStars Releases New Games, Red Star Poker Announces Its New Network Partner and Daniel Negreanu Signs with GGPoker

Deep Water Hold’em and Tempest Hold’em are the newest games to hit PokerStars, Nick and Mike tell you how they are played and discuss what sets them apart. Red Star Poker becomes the first MPN skin to announce its new home, the guys talk about what options they had and who might be next to move on before the network closes. Then Sam is back to talk about Daniel Negreanu signing with GGPoker.

E009: Poker Etiquette Fails | Marle’s Punty Fold | Jamie at Poker Masters

Jamie & Marle discuss common poker etiquette fails, Marle recaps her recent poker adventures, including a punty fold during a session on Live at the Bike, and Jamie shares a highlight moment from her recent commentary gig at Poker Masters.

Pot Control Poker Tips for Poker with 2-Time WPT Champ Jonathan Little

In this short video, Jonathan Little discusses the vital concept of Pot Control. He explains its purpose, when you should use it, and when you should not use it.

The Grid 022 ft. Helen Ellis – Seven-Eight suited

Jennifer brings author and poker afficianado Helen Ellis into thepokergrid.com to talk about a hand that symbolized her rebirth in poker and writing in 2015. Helen held 78 suited and was facing a tough line-up at a poker tournament at the Borgata. Helen is the author of American Housewife (2016) and Southern Lady Code (2019). Jennifer and…

109 – Dan “Jungleman” Cates – The Journey of Mastering Your Mind

In this episode, Dan Cates AKA Jungleman, opens up about his anger issues and shares what he’s been doing to improve his mindset. He reveals what he has learned about himself while diagnosing the cause of his tilt, and gives some advice to those struggling with the same challenges. Elliot and Dan talk about Dan’s exciting new lifestyle project and we get a peek into what to expect.

November 22nd, 2019 – Clayton Fletcher the Circuit Grinder

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge, our resident circuit grinder Clayton Fletcher is on Las Vegas for the Charity Series of Poker. In the strategy segment, he brings us a few hands he played in the WSOP Circuit event while there.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 95 – Headsup Play

This episode is scheduled for release just as the Poker Thought Processes video series goes live on November 22nd. Don’t forget to join the Postflop Poker email list, so you can get an exclusive discount off that series. We also have more Preflop+ the app giveaways, so listen in to find out how you can get your free copy. Our poser questions how much time should be spent on headsup play and the stratchat hand (25:22) features two big name players doing battle headsup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF8hS1q0UnE

Druff & Friends Show – 11/22/2019 – Superuser Friendly

(Topic beings at 0:19:43 mark): Daniel Negreanu signs with GGPoker…. (0:40:16 mark): Shareholders for Caesars and Eldorado approve sale…. (0:47:45 mark): Palms to allow players to directly buyin to table games through debit card….

Conducting Hand History Reviews

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod266 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Daniel Signs On With GG Poker! Toys For Kids Charity & How Much Money Is DNegs Owed!? – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #54

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The biggest news of the week is that our guy Daniel Negreanu signed with GG Poker Network as an ambassador! We begin (without Adam for this one) with Daniel explaining to Terrence how this came about and what people can expect from this site, which happens to be the 3rd most popular client but lesser known to North Americans and Europeans.

Ask Alex Episode 209 “Pro player makes less than his old job”

Alex has an absolutely astounding offer EXCLUSIVE TO ONEOUTER.COM LISTENERS. The Poker Craftsman Package It contains 6 of Alex’s Superb Training Packages all bundled together. Normally $480 It is currently only $79 when using Discount Code ONEOUTER at checkout. You get the following 6 packages…….. That’s A Checkraise Fool Dissecting The Donkbet Master Poker With Only One Hour […]

Negreanu Signs with GGPoker, WSOP .com Named Official Sponsor of the NFL

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss Daniel Negreanu signing with GGPoker, WSOP.com becoming an official sponsor of the NFL, Poker Masters, and Super High Roller Bowl Bahamas.

PokerNews Podcast: Shaun Deeb

It’s certainly been an action-packed week in the poker world. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are back with another episode of the PokerNews Podcast to break it all down. Daniel Dvoress notches his first major title, as he takes down Super High Roller Bowl Bahamas for more than $4 million.

Ante Up Winter Classic

Ken Sumner wins the AUPT main event at Wild Horse Pass in Arizona. We also discuss the Venetian “drawing” tournament again and wonder if an opportunity was indeed missed. Doc Frank has the Hand of the Week.

WPH #278: Tricky River Spot in a $25/$25 Cash Game

The newest PokerCoaching.com coach Lexy Gavin flops top pair in a multi-way pot and faces a bet and a call. What a tough spot! How do you proceed in this…

Episode 169 – 21/11/2019 – Zac Aynsley

The boys are joined by bodybuilder, fitness model and poker fan Zac Aynsley (aka: ‘Mr Biceps’), who recently came 25th in Moneymaker’s ‘Road to PSPC’ in Newcastle. As Zac is the guest on this week’s podcast, Joe has branded it the ‘Health & Fitness’ episode.

Ep 29 – Matt Savage The King Of The WPT + How To Play Aces

On today’s episode we talk to the king of the WPT, the man who makes all the important decisions in tournament poker, Matt Savage. He share an awesome story from Chris Moneymaker’s win in 2003 that shaped poker history. We also do lots of strat talk including how to properly play aces. If there is a go-to episode, this one is it, enjoy!

POKER LEGEND Mike Sexton Gives $1,000,000 Advice – 10 Tips to Hold Onto Your Money and Not Go Broke

Watch if you want advice on hanging onto your money from a legend of poker!

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-19-19 with Guest Greg Jennings

Greg Jennings, The Run Good Series October ’19 Downstream M.E. Champ, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Carla Heredia – LK011

The November episode of Ladies Knight features Carla Heredia Serrano, a Women’s Grandmaster from Ecuador, who now lives in California. A member of the Ecuadorian Olympic team, Carla recently graduated from Texas Tech with a Masters in Sports Management and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Now Carla works with the Berkeley Chess School on many projects including…

Ep 156 – Listener Questions & Hand Histories

Steve Fredlund, John Somsky, Taylor Maas & Rob Washam go through questions and thoughts from listeners, including a couple of interesting hand histories. The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

Poker Action Line 11/18/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about some Christmas poker gift ideas with the holidays approaching. The guys also discuss the finish of the Poker Masters and the breakout performance of Sam Soverel, the Super High Roller Bowl in the Bahamas, and the Borgata Fall Open in Atlantic City.

220 – Joe LaPinta – Cash game hands

Steve and Mike are welcoming back Joe LaPinta! Once a full-time professional poker player, now a Data Analyst for a telecommunications company. How did that happen?

