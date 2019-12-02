Jason Koon On How To Crush Your Game, Getting Cheated & More! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #55

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Jason Koon joins the guys to talk about his blog post about players acting slowly, but the conversation gets much deeper! To begin the guys talk potty training and sports in Vegas and answer a few twitter questions. Jason Koon then joins us to talk about his blog post and also explains studying poker, Mike Postle and 2 times he got cheated.

Episode 35: Partypoker Mobile, Run it Once Legends and PokerStars’ Traffic Spike

Nick and Mike take us through the big stories in online poker this week. Partypoker has a new mobile client out, and it brings a new portrait design to the Spins table. It also adds a curious new social currency called Diamonds – will it be a hit?Run it Once has gone back to the drawing board with its rewards program. In response to customer feedback, the online poker upstart has added in a more traditional rewards program, called Legends, that returns cashback directly to players accounts each week. Will it be enough to finally start building consistent liquidity at the tables?And PokerStars has run not one, but two rare cash game promotions in the last few weeks, which has seemingly had a big impact on the online poker giant’s cash game traffic—enough to number 1 spot in the global traffic rankings.

Druff & Friends Show – 11/29/2019 – Whoops, We Forgot to Arrest You

(Topic begins at 0:28:59 mark): As the mainstream and poker media finally pick up on it, we discuss the bizarre Ray Davis criminal case…. (1:25:20 mark): Druff and poker attorney Mac Verdstandig arbitrate bet between Jason Bral and Allen Kessler.

November 29th, 2019 – PokerGo’s “The Big Blind” Host Jeff Platt

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, recorded live from Las Vegas, Clayton is joined by Jeff Platt. Jeff is of course a PokerGo Commentator and host of the new show “The Big Blind”.

Ask Alex Episode 210 “Avoid Burnout”

Alex has an absolutely astounding offer EXCLUSIVE TO ONEOUTER.COM LISTENERS. Use ONEOUTER discount code at the link below and it drops to $49.99 from $349.99.

WPH #279: Tony G and Paul Phua Play a MASSIVE Pot in a Triton Cash Game!

Tony G and Paul Phua face off at €2,000/€4,000 with two junky hands. They are having too much fun! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Episode 170 – 28/11/2019 – Adam ‘Roothlus’ Levy

The boys present their season finale: the last #PokerInTheEars podcast of 2019. Joe’s had a busy week, with stand-up shows and poker commentary gigs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. One of those assignments was hosting a ‘Live at the Bike’s esports special alongside Adam ‘Roothlus’ Levy.

Happy Thanksgiving and Poker Gratitude in 2019

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod267 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

Thanksgiving – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-27-2019

Happy (almost) Thanksgiving! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, My Black Friday Sale is LIVE: HERE This Black Friday Sale is, BY FAR, my Biggest…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

Negreanu reps a new site

Daniel Negreanu has signed with a new poker site and we discuss a piece that has a few suggestions to make tournaments better. Also, we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Jonovan Ottenbacher has the Hand of the Week, 5-4 on the button.

PokerNews Podcast: Holiday Gift Guide, Tommy Angelo & Lee Jones

It’s time for the annual PokerNews Podcast holiday gift guide! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt go over the hottest items that will suit all poker players this holiday season. Plus, Sarah has an in-depth conversation with Tommy Angelo and Lee Jones, the two hosts of PokerSimple! This week’s sponsors: D&B Poker and Run It Once!

Ep 30 – Gobble, Gobble, Gobble- A Very Poker Thanksgiving

On today’s episode we talk a lot of Thanksgiving- what we’re thankful for in the poker world, in real life, and some from our listeners as well. Also, how much better trains are than busses. We also talk about if there is a way to ultimately find out who the best poker player in the world really is.

Adrian Mateos Is Really F’n Good, PA Numbers Get a Boost, and More Poker in Australia

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters bring you another episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This time, the crew talks about Adrian Mateos’ recent seven-figure win in the Bahamas, Pennsylvania online poker numbers getting a boost, and a bunch of big events coming to Australia.

Giving the Money Away w/ Special Guest Christian “Chin” Soto – Episode 164

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon!

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-26-19 with Guest Rob Campbell Pt. 1

2019 WSOP Player of the Year Rob Campbell is Bernard Lee’s guest. This is part one of a two part interview.

Ep 157 – Listener Questions & Hand Histories

Steve Fredlund, John Somsky, Chris Jones, Rob Washam has Jim Reid go through questions and thoughts from listeners, including a couple of interesting hand histories.

Poker Action Line 11/25/2019

BIG Dave and Joe go over some of the early action of the Rock n’ Roll Poker Open at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood. The guys also discuss Greg Raymer’s new column in Card Player telling people the best way to have a profitable game is to encourage a fun atmosphere and stop others from putting out a negative attitude.

E010: Topless Dealers? | Andrew Yang on Joey’s Pod? | Live at the Bike

On this week’s episode of The Rake, Jamie & Marle discuss reactions to the recent Battle of Malta topless dealers fiasco, Pennsylvania getting online poker, presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s potential appearance on Joey Ingram’s podcast, and the appeal of shot taking on live streamed poker, including Marle’s admiration for Live at the Bike.

