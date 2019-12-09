Episode 36: Several Operators Introduce Changes to Their Lottery-Style SNGs, PokerStars PA 1 Month In and 2 Skins Moving to partypoker

Several online poker sites are tweaking the structures and payouts of their lottery-style sit and go offerings. Nick and Mike cover all the latest changes and discuss the implications.PokerStars PA has been live for a month. The guys take a look at how online poker has been received in Pennsylvania, compare its performance to other regulated markets and check in on the state’s first online poker tournament series, PACOOP.And finally, find out which two online poker rooms are set to join the partypoker network.

Increased Guarantees in Pennsylvania and the Global Poker Awards are Back

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the big start to the PokerStars PACOOP in Pennsylvania that led to increased guarantees on the prize pools. They also get into the kickoff to the partypoker MILLIONS Online and the Return of the Global Poker Awards to Vegas.

Druff & Friends Show – 12/06/2019 – Short Circuit

(Topic begins at 0:23:39 mark): Druff played his only WSOP Circuit event of the year…. (0:42:53 mark): Maurice Hawkins, 13-time WSOP Circuit ring winner, criticizes recent decisions of the tournament series…. (1:04:12 mark): Update: More information comes out related to Raymond Davis criminal case…. (1:32:41 mark): Bovada/Ignition issues during Thanksgiving weekend freaks out players after they see zero balance…. (1:59:07 mark)

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 96 – Thin Value Betting

Inspired by a poser from long-term patron Grant Thomas, we tackle the theme of thin value betting, particularly on the river. It’s a difficult and important skill and comes down to your ability to put opponents on ranges and anticipate accurately their future behaviour. There’s a strat-chat hand (28:24) from the final table of the recent WPT event in Montreal that features a potential spot for thin value betting on the river.

December 6th, 2019 – Good Poker News, Bad Poker News and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses his recent experience and the Charity Series of Poker, some recent band news in the poker world and of course some strategy.

221 – Reminiscence with Steve and Mike

Steve has been dubbed as the 'friendliest’ in high school. Who would have guessed? It seems like Steve kept his trait well into adulthood and Mike attests to it. The power duo discuss their adventures from their recent highschool reunions. To skip straight to the strategy section, go to 1:20:00! Alex Fitzgerald’s new flagship product is here, Master Tournament Poker In One Class. It’s a bold title and for good reason. Watch the free intro video and be ahead of 95% of your opponents.

Home Game Poker Tournament: The 15th Annual Turkey Shoot

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod268 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

PokerNews Podcast: 2019 WSOP Player of the Year Robert Campbell

With Sarah Herring on maternity leave, the LFG Podcast’s Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest PokerNews Podcast. Jeff and Chad discuss Adrian Mateos’ win in the MILLIONS World Bahamas Main Event, the Global Poker Awards returning to Las Vegas, and the upcoming Australian Poker Open.

Ask Alex Episode 211 “Playing Randoms”

Alex has TWO absolutely astounding offer EXCLUSIVE TO ONEOUTER.COM LISTENERS.

Weekly Poker Hand #280

Tony G and Tan Xuan play a €900,000 pot on the flop with top pair against a straight and flush draw. They are not messing around!

Ep 31 – Everything You Need To Know About How To Play Live Poker Tournaments

Easily the most knowledge-packed episode to date! In this episode the boys discuss how to play live poker tournaments, answering a ton of questions and offering advice to help amateurs get better at live poker MTTS. Bet sizing, when to be aggressive, bubble play, live tells, shove/folding, and so many more topics are covered. If you’re new to poker tournaments or just need some extra tips and advice, this episode will be sure to help you. Enjoy!

Things to be “thankful” for in poker

DEC. 6 POKERCAST RECAP: We have yet again more poker awards news, plus we explore what poker players should be “thankful” for this year. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and a Hand of the Week from some guy named Vic.

Fed Up with Downbets – Episode 165

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon!

3 Lessons to CRUSH Small Stakes Tournaments

If you're looking to take your game to the next level… My Cyber Week Sale is LIVE: HERE This Black Friday Sale is, BY FAR, my Biggest Sale of the…

E011: Happy B-Day Crouton! | Dvoress’ Super High Roller Win | Marle’s Fake IRS Scam

Jamie & Marle celebrate Crouton’s 4th birthday, talk about their favourite players from this month’s Super High Roller Bowl Bahamas, share a laugh over Marle’s fake IRS scam, and read their first fan-submitted punt!

Top Pair Podcast 344: Straddles, Czech Raising, and Poker Training Oh My!

Robbie recaps his solo three-day poker trip to the Czech Republic. Bruce talks about a new book on straddles he’s looked into. The hosts dip into the mailbag to hear from a listener looking to help a friend improve at the game, and offer some tips, suggestions, and advice on poker training programs. George from BBO Poker Tables discusses how to keep your poker table in pristine condition, while Ben Ludlow has us rolling with his takes on the WSOP Player of the Year snafu.

Scalability – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-2-2019

Scale your impact and provide more value to others! If you're looking to take your game to the next level. My Cyber Week Sale is LIVE: HERE This Black Friday…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 12-03-19 with Guest Rob Campbell Pt. 2

This is part 2 of Bernard Lee’s chat with the 2019 WSOP Player of the Year, Rob Campbell.

The Grid 023 ft. Andrew Lichtenberg – seven-four offsuit

Andrew Lichtenberg better known as “Lucky Chewy” enters the poker GRID to talk about a dramatic hand with seven-four offsuit against Viktor “Isildur1” Blom. Held at the 2013 NBC Heads-Up Championship, Andrew and Viktor played a huge four-bet pot in which Andrew faced a tough flop decision. Andrew has over 10 million in live earnings…

Ep 158 – Ryan Laplante

Steve Fredlund, along with Jim Reid, interview fantastic young pro Ryan Laplante, who recently launched “Learn Pro Poker”, a training site that sponsors the RecPoker podcast. We talk about Ryan’s WSOP bracelet speech, his history playing poker, and strategy that will help the recreational player. The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

Poker Action Line 12/02/2019

BIG Dave and Joe discuss the atmosphere in poker rooms during the holiday season and the relationship it has to dealer tips. The guys also talk about the main event and high roller action of the Rock n’ Roll Poker Open, and close with the etiquette of checking during a hand.

LPA #212: Find a Mentor

It is way easier/cheaper/enjoyable to learn from others than from yourself! Today is the Last Day of my Black Friday Sale: HERE This Black Friday Sale is, BY FAR, my…

