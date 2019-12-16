December 13th, 2019 – Poker Goals for 2020 and Strategy with Killingbird and aznAllin007

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Killingbird and aznAllin007 take over the podcast once again. We discuss poker goal setting for 2020 and review a couple of hands for the strategy segment, including a TPE member hand from the forums!

Pot Odds + Implied Odds – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-13-2019

Multistreaming with https://restream.io/

Hellmuth At High Stakes, Re-Entry Events, Poker Cheater Gets Jail Time – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #56

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The guys begin with talking about the show that has been taking the poker world by storm! Rob Yong’s high stakes home game on PokerGo has been a hit and it helps that Phil Hellmuth has been in the mix. Daniel breaks down Hellmuth’s style and how his opponents should adjust to him. The guys also talk about Daniel’s recent take on re-entry tournaments and potential consequences of making the Main Event a re-entry.

10 Common Poker Leaks and How to Fix ‘em

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod269 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

PokerNews Podcast: RGPS President Tana Karn & Barstool Nate

With Sarah Herring on maternity leave, Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest PokerNews Podcast. Jeff and Chad discuss the former’s recent trip to the RunGood Poker Series Harrah’s North Kansas City, Phil Hellmuth losing his first WSOP bracelet, and 2020 World Series of Poker details. They also welcome two guests in RGPS President Tana Karn and Cracking Aces Podcast host Barstool Nate. This week’s sponsors: PokerChips.com, Gripsed Poker Training, Run It Once and Oddschecker US!

Ask Alex Episode 212 “Adjusting For Live Streams”

In this episode we talk about Master Small Stakes Cash Games In One Class Package for only $199 normally $799

WSOP announces dates for 51st series

DEC. 13 POKERCAST RECAP: The World Series of Poker has announced the dates for its 51st series, another cheating scandal is in the news and poker lost another important figure, Mike Gainey, who died after a long illness. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Vic G. has the Hand of the Week.

WPH #281: Ike Haxton (Wizard) Gets Thin Value on the River!

Isaac Haxton and Mikita Badziakouski play a fun little pot with two marginal hands in a €2,000/€4,000 no-limit cash game.

Ep 32 – WHY ISN’T ONLINE POKER LEGAL IN EVERY STATE IN THE USA?!?!

What an episode! We start by talking about how the WSOP released part of their schedule and give advice to newbies on what to play/where to stay. Nate then recaps his trip to Kansas City where he got in a weird hand with QQ that Jake dissects (also shout out to the beer Tank 7). We are then joined by very smart person Steve Ruddock who explains why online poker isn’t legal in every state and why it might never be. It’s equally fascinating and frustrating. Thanks for listening, enjoy!

Online Poker Coming to Michigan, 2020 WSOP Dates Announced

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with another episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This time, the crew discusses Michigan getting online poker, the latest from PACOOP, partypoker’s MILLIONS Online, and the WSOP announcing dates for 2020.

When to Hero Call – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-11-2019

Multistreaming with https://restream.io/

LPA #213: Don’t get deflated!

https://PokerCoaching.com Get with it!(Visited 3 time, 5 visit today)

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Robbie Strazynski

Robbie Strazynski, founder of Cardplayer Lifestyle, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ep 159 – Listener Questions, MSPT

Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, John Somsky and Jake Mason discuss three hands submitted by RecPoker Nation. These hards came from Josh Schwartz, Rob Adsem, and Chris Jones leading to some great discussion.

Poker Action Line 12/09/2019

BIG Dave interviews Jason Mercier and catches up on his life with a growing family and his occasional forays into High Roller events. The guys also discuss the return of Jason Heidenthal to the Seminole Hard Rock as tournament director and take a look ahead to a number of South Florida events over the holidays.

Minimum Defense Frequency Usually Does NOT Apply – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-6-2019

Minimum Defense Frequency Usually does NOT Apply… and more poker game theory topics!

E012 – Jason Koon Defends Tanking | Andrew Barber Thinks Your Content Sucks | Marle’s UK Trip

Marle recaps her recent trip to the UK, then the girls discuss Jason Koon’s blog post defending the practice of tanking amongst high rollers, and give their thoughts on Andrew Barber’s recent Twitter whining about the oversaturated content market.

