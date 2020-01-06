Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 98 – Donk-Betting The Turn

Merv and Ben exit the Delorean to deliver the first episode of 2020, as the worldwide anticipation of the special 100th episode intensifies. They tackle a poser on when leading the betting with a surprising, interrupting bet on the turn could be a good thing, before looking at a stratchat hand (29:25) from a recent live event, which features an example of an effective turn donk-bet. Happy New Year everyone from the PPP team!

January 3rd, 2020 – Playing AK with a Short Stack and More WSOP Hand Breakdowns

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton answers a question from a listener about playing AK with 15 big blinds, and also reviews some more hands from the World Series of Poker.

More poker accolades and WSOP events

JAN. 3 POKERCAST RECAP: The Global Poker Index announces its players of the year and the WSOP drips out some more schedule news. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Len Miller has an interesting Hand of the Week.

PokerNews Podcast: Top 10 Stories of 2019

With Sarah Herring on maternity leave, Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest PokerNews Podcast. This week’s episode, which is sponsored by UpSwing Poker, focuses on PokerNews list of “Top 10” Poker Stories from 2019. Those include Daniel Negreanu’s rollercoaster year, the WSOP Player of the Year debacle, Phil Ivey’s ongoing battle with Borgata, and more. This week’s sponsors: Upswing Poker and Oddschecker US!

WPH #284: Sick Bluff by Mikita Badziakouski in a Triton Cash Game!

Mikita Badziakouski turns bottom pair into a bluff in a €2,000/€4,000/€8,000 no-limit cash game. He is not afraid! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a…No visits yet

Ep 34 – How Much Money Do You Need To Play Poker? – Answering Your DMs + Poker New Years Resolutions

Welcome to 2020! We come in hot this year answering your DMs, including how much money you actually need to play poker comfortably, talk some cash strategy, and more. We also give our poker new years resolutions, and Nate shares a sad story from his run in the Big 50 that he’s been holding in this whole time. Appreciate everyone that listens, enjoy!

Poker Mindset Lessons Learned from ‘Ad Astra’

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod272 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Top Pair Podcast 346: Poker Chips, Ahoy!

Bruce and Robbie dive deep into all the different kinds of poker chips you can use when hosting a home game, and recap their last home game sessions of 2019. George Chao of BBO Poker Tables has a great Table Talk segment on giving your home game poker table all sorts of technological upgrades, and Ben Ludlow shares a One Outer take on poker’s current hot topic: tournament re-entry!

Voicemail Questions: High Stakes Stories, Advice & Upcoming GG Poker Masters – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #58

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: We’re emptying out the Voicemail box before the new year and there are some real gems! First of all the guys catch up on the holidays and talk about Dan Smith’s double up drive. Daniel also previews the GG Masters Sunday event, with a $150 entry and $250k guaranteed, Player Of The Year can earn a GG Poker Ambassadorship worth up to $500k. VM questions include Bobby’s Room & Doyle Brunson stories, how online poker decks are shuffled, bankroll management concerns and more! Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

The Grid 025 ft. Ben Yu – Jack-Eight Suited

Three-time World Series of Poker Champion Ben Yu enters the GRID to talk about a pivotal hand in his life and career. He was up against Jonathan Little at his first WSOP final table in the 2010 Limit Hold Em Shootout. Yu, who held jack-eight suited, had tough decisions that were complicated by ICM, shallow…

Catching a Live One – Episode 167

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhandsMaryland Live! 5/10Straddle for 20 is on3k effectiveHero open LJ to 70, HJ calls, CO calls, straddle calls.4 ways290 Flop AhTs8schecks through290 Turn 7oChecks to CO who bets 280, straddle folds, hero calls, HJ folds. 850 River 8oHero checks, villain bets 1k, hero?

E014: Happy Holidays! | New Year’s Resolutions | Dealing With Judgemental Family & Friends

The holidays are here, and with them comes the awkward reality of discussing your poker life with friends, family, and other people ignorant to the industry. Jamie & Marle share some personal stories, offer tips, and lay out their New Year’s resolutions for 2020.

