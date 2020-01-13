Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/10/2020 – Who’s Your Daddy?

(Topic begins at 0:20:04 mark): Druff returns a weird phone call he got two days ago where the caller thought he ran a sperm donation clinic…. (0:31:37 mark): badguy23 checks in…. (0:41:42 mark): Major Daily Fantasy Sports scandal, as female reality show star winning $1 million dollar tournament appears to have cheated….

Traits of Successful Poker Players A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 4-15-2019

In this rebroadcast of A Little Coffee, I go over Traits of Successful Poker Players! Let me know if you have any questions! If you're looking to take your game to…

January 10th, 2020 – Striking a Poker/Life Balance and Some Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the importance of finding a balance between poker and life, including exercise, social interaction and more. He also reviews another hand from the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Poker predictions and other news

JAN. 10 POKERCAST RECAP: We discuss poker predictions for 2020, plus poker goodwill and a Mike Postle update. Also, we learn O’Mally’s Move and Matt E. has A-J for the Hand of the Week.

#25 Tommy Angelo: Author Elements of Poker, World Class Poker Coach

My guest today has had a tremendous influence on the game of poker both online and off through his perspectives on game strategy, coaching techniques, mental health, and more. My conversation today is with professional poker player, coach, and author, Tommy Angelo.Tommy has been playing poker professionally since the mid 80’s, preferring to play almost exclusively in live cash games.

Turning Poker Weaknesses into Strengths

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod273 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: America Idol’s William Hung Tackles Poker

With Sarah Herring on maternity leave, Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest William Hung, who fans might remember from his 2004 American Idol audition when he sang Ricky Martin “She Bangs.” Now, he has his eyes set on poker in Las Vegas. The episode also talks about the wildfires during the 2020 Aussie Millions, Maurice Hawkins capturing his record 14th gold bracelet, the Global Poker Award categories, and more. This week’s sponsors: Run It Once and Oddschecker US!

The Grid 026 ft. Dan Dvoress – Ace-Five Suited

Dan Dvoress enters the GRID to discuss a hand from a Triton High Roller where Dan flopped quads and got a surprising amount of action. Dvoress is a Canadian pro with over 15 million dollars in live poker earnings. Just before recording this pod, Dan notched his highest ever live score, for 4 Million Dollars at…

Episode 38: Jason Somerville Leaves PokerStars, Michigan Legalizes Online Poker and partypoker Could Soon Open in Nevada

January is typically a time that we see a lot of movement with regard to sponsored online poker pros. Nick and Mike discuss this year’s announcements including the departure of Jason Somerville from PokerStars. On the US online poker front, Michigan has legalized online poker, the Wire Act case had some developments over the holiday period and is partypoker preparing to launch in Nevada?

Weekly Poker Hand #285

If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial membership at PokerCoaching.com for an interactive learning experience from Jonathan Little. To get my audiobooks…

We’re Back To Talk GGPoker Masters, Galfond Challenges, partypoker Nevada, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for the first episode of The Fives poker podcast in 2020. Topics include the GGPoker Masters, the Galfond Challenges, partypoker possibly coming to Nevada, and more.

Ep 35 – Phil Ivey’s Awesome Bluff, Folding Quads, And Raising Aces

Today we start by talking about the guy who jumped in front of a bus after blowing his life saving’s at the casino, surviving, and then gambling away the insurance money. Then we talk about Phil Ivey’s awesome bluff with 52o vs Lex Veldhuis, and talk about the different levels of poker thinking. Jake then breaks down the infamous fold with quad Queens, explaining what should have happened on every street. Finally, we answer a listener DM about a hand he played with Aces vs Jacks and if he played his aces too strong. Thanks for listening, and enjoy!

Counting Combos – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 5-6-2019

In this rebroadcast of A Little Coffee, we go over How to Count Combos! Let me know if you have any questions! If you're looking to take your game to…

Poker Action Line 01/07/2020

The first show of 2020 welcomes Joe Castello, motorsports podcaster, to the show to discuss the parallels between poker and drag racing, two niche sports with avid fan bases. He also talks to BIG Dave & Joe about the upcoming Super Bowl in South Florida and it’s effect in sports tourism in the area. Earlier, BIG Dave runs down some poker results from holiday tourneys and recaps the worldwide Player-of-the-Year winners.

Special Edition 3 – Interview with MPN Managing Director of Poker Alex Scott

On this special edition of the pod, Nick and Mike sit down with Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker for Microgaming. With the network preparing to close down, Alex and the guys get into the reasons why behind the decision and a bunch of other interesting topics including why online poker operators run live poker events, what it’s like to lead the development of a next-gen online poker platform, the truth about hand histories and anonymous tables, what it was like to work at Full Tilt Poker pre and post Black Friday, and much more.

#24 Arlie Shaban: PokerStars Team Pro Online, Run It Up Ambassador, & Tireless Twitch Streamer

Today’s guest is Canadian online tournament specialist and prolific Twitch streamer, Arlie Shaban.For Arlie, poker and streaming are inseparable. He’s made a name for himself not just because of his poker ability, but also because of his relentless pursuit to be one of the biggest and best poker streamers on Twitch.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-07-20 with Guest Alex Livingston

Alex Livingston, 3rd place finisher at the 2019 WSOP Main Event, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Draft Kings Scandal Involving Ex-Bachelor, Hand Review From 1949 & More – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #59

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The first podcast of 2020 is without Adam but Daniel and Terrence pull the slack! They begin talking about the new decade with no PCA to attend. DNegs has an interesting hand history from 1949 that has applications today and we’ve also got a new hand from Live At The Bike. Daniel is excited about the first GG Masters event that went off this weekend and it had a little bit of overlay, some people who staked the winner had a nice ROI as well! In the news an ex “Bachelor” contestant is involved in a collusion scandal after winning $1M on DK last weekend. We’ve also got some tweets, including the greatest poker tweet of the decade and an email from probably our youngest listener.

Ep 160 – Hand History, Straight Draws, and 2020 Plans

Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, John Somsky, Rob Washam, & Taylor Maas look at a couple of hands from Chris’ recent tournament. We also reflect on 2019 and look forward to 2020, including exciting content plans for 2020.

Playing Small Pairs – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 3-29-2019

This is a Rebroadcast of A Little Coffee! I'm currently at the partypoker MILLIONS UK; Win 1% of my action: HERE Let me know if you have any questions! If…

E015: Galfond Challenge Update | Berkey BitB Twitter Drama | Kym Lim Folds Quads

On this week’s episode of The Rake Podcast, Jamie & Marle lay out the newest updates to the Galfond Challenge, address BitB’s Twitter attack on Matt Berkey, the challenges of putting yourself out there as a content creator, and Kym Lim’s recent fold that caused a stir in the poker community.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/05/2020 – A River Doesn’t Run Through It

(Topic begins at 0:20:20 mark): Druff spends his New Years 2020 in Tahoe instead of Vegas…. (0:55:56 mark): “Independent” investigator Michael Lipman is now representing Stones Casino in the lawsuit against them…. (1:16:59 mark): .

