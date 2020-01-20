6: Podker EP6: WE ARE JOINED BY TONY G! We are joined by a legend and Angus makes some legendary mistakes that we can all learn from

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/17/2020 – Play Smart, Play the Lottery!

(Topic starts at 0:33:01 mark): Update on the girl we called last week looking for her real dad…. (0:48:02 mark): Update on the author who wrote the pro-Postle blog…. (0:57:15 mark): North Carolina releases hilarious “Play Smart” campaign regarding their state lottery…. (1:32:30 mark): WSOP releases so-called “Value Menu” of events $1000 and under…. (2:03:02 mark): Prahlad Friedman thinks all men fantasize about gay sex…. (2:36:05 mark):

January 17th, 2020 – Mike Postle Update, WSOP Schedule and More!

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton Fletcher gives a quick update on the Mike Postle scandal, reviews some of the World Series of Poker Schedule and of course covers some strategy with some HH review from the WSOP Main Event Day 6.

How to STOP Min-Cashing and START Winning MTTs – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 1-17-2020

Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership HERE FREE POKER QUIZZES: How to…(Visited 8 time, 1 visit today)

#27 Lee Jones: Author and Former PokerStars Cardroom Manager

Today I have the opportunity to speak with a true poker pioneer and insider. Having worked for about 15 years within the top levels of one of the largest poker sites in the world, you are about to enjoy a bounty of amazing stories about the good ole days of PokerStars.My guest today is author, professional cardplayer, and former PokerStars cardroom manager and head of communications, Lee Jones.Lee’s initial involvement in the industry started with a very young PokerStars in 2003 when he was asked to serve as their cardroom manager.

Choose to Face Less 3bets

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod274 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

New WSOP 'Value Menu’ Stirs the Pot, Aussie Millions Kicks Off, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast to discuss the latest announcement from the World Series of Poker, the start of the 2020 Aussie Millions, and more.

World Series of Poker news and GPI update

JAN. 17 POKERCAST RECAP: We have World Series schedule news and an update to the Global Poker Index Award selection process. Plus, we chat about how to get players to a poker room at specific hours, Restock the Shelves, the upcoming AUPT at Vee Quiva, our poker cruise schedule and a new O’Mally’s Move. Matt Easterbrook’s second Hand of the Week sees him with a suited Q-10 in the big blind.

110 – Dylan Linde – Maintaining Mental Toughness

In this episode, Dylan Linde, a renowned Run It Once coach, professional poker player, and author of Mastering Mixed Games, reveals what it takes to build and maintain mental toughness. He shares why his ability to see strategic similarities between games has been a catalyst for his success. Elliot and Dylan talk about going back to the basics, learning from small hands, and reviewing your bad plays. Listen in for a quick coaching session from a pro – and learn the mindset training strategies that have done wonders for his game. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

Predicting Poker’s Future & Postle Updates – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #60

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The gang is back together and we begin with Daniel fuming about the firing of the Golden Knights coach. The guys move on to discuss some questions about poker’s future, from how many bracelets Phil Hellmuth will have to what tables might look like and the demographics. We also discuss the second week of overlay in the GG Poker Masters. More of the 2020 WSOP schedule was released, the guys break down what’s new. Adam has an update on what Mike Postle has been up to and we also discuss the Galfond Challenge. Mail questions this week include an economics PhD thesis on poker, and what is GTO? Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

PokerNews Podcast: GPI President Eric Danis on Global Poker Awards

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Eric Danis, the president of the GPI, who talks about all the changes made to this year’s Global Poker Awards. Jeff & Chad also discuss the latest Aussie Millions news, dive into the partypoker MILLIONS UK, and recap the World Series of Poker Circuit Choctaw Durant complete with a winner interview from Main Event champ Dustin Shoonover. This week’s sponsors: Run It Once and Oddschecker US!

Ep 36 – Losing $200,000 Backing Another Player, Finishing 34th in the 2015 Main Event, And Will New York Legalize Online Poker??

We start the show with Jake talking more about his 34th place finish in the 2015 Main Event. We then talk about the 25 events at this year’s WSOP that are $1k and under. Then we talk about how stupid New York is to not legalize online poker when NJ and PA both have done it. Finally, we talk about the old days of online poker and how Jake lost $200,000 backing another player. We finish with bad beats of the week with Jake’s best story to date. Enjoy!

Dealing With Tilt – Don’t Lose Your Mind At Poker – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 1-15-2019

Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership HERE FREE POKER QUIZZES: How to…No visits yet

Ep 162 – The Poker Guys

Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, John Somsky, & Rob Washam chat with Grant Denison, Jonathan Levy (The Poker Guys) including breaking down a hand.

E016: Mike Postle Update from Plaintiff’s Counsel Mac VerStandig!

Gaming attorney Mac VerStandig returns to the podcast to share updates and impressions of the ongoing case against alleged cheater Mike Postle, including a harrowing account of personally serving Postle his summons.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with 01-14-20 with Guest Dario Sammartino

The 2019 WSOP Final Table Runner-up, Dario Sammartino, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

#26 Fedor Holz: #1 Poker Player 2016, $32 Million in Live Tourney Winnings, & 2x Online MTT POY

My guest today is, indisputably, one of the greatest players to ever sit down at a poker table. He came onto the scene like a hurricane and swept away anyone and everyone in his path to being the number one ranked poker player in the worldAnd then, equally as abruptly, decided to call it a day and retire. All before the age of 26.Today I am joined by Fedor Holz.

Ep 161 – BONUS- Lynn Gilmartin And Australian Bush Fires

#161: BONUS: Lynn Gimartin and Australian Bush Fires

Lynn Gilmartin is interviewed to update us on the fires in Australia and what we can do to help. Click here to donate to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2469743949803401/3254610994565365/

Poker Action Line 01/13/2020

BIG Dave and Joe look at major results across the country including, the WPT in California and Florida, the WSOP in Oklahoma, plus worldwide action at the Aussie Millions. The guys also discuss advances in online poker in 2019, a return to pre-Black Friday levels in live play, and what’s just around the corner in 2020.

5: Podker EP5: How to play against a villain determined to get revenge for winning a big pot against them PLUS the mistake Angus is making on the river that costs him hundreds per hand!

Angus takes on a 1/3 session at Crown Casino with advice from WSOP POY Rob Campbell. How did he go? What mistakes did he make?

Plus we are joined by Tino Lechich arguably the greatest BackGammon player of all time who tells the story of watching a Vegas casino be robbed for THOUSANDS!

