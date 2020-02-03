Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/01/2020 – The Poker Pandemic

(Topic starts at 0:19:16 mark): Coronavirus scare – is it safe to play live poker?.... (0:57:21 mark): Phil Galfond getting crushed in first round of “Galfond Challenge”.... (1:40:45 mark): Kobe Bryant’s death: Longtime Lakers fan Druff reacts…. (2:15:35 mark): Oklahoma casinos may lose most of their games due to battle with governor…. (2:29:36 mark):

Galfond/Negreanu Challenges, Scheinberg Surrenders & Jail Stories – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #62

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Lots of fun topics this week! Daniel begins with a GG Masters update, the new Sunday major is blowing up! Then the guys discuss the Galfond challenge which is currently happening, and it’s fair to say Phil is getting blown out, down over 400k Euros.

The Grid 028 ft. Georgina “GJReggie” James – Ace-Six 0ff

Georgina “GJReggie” James steps into the GRID to tackle the raggiest of aces, ace-six off and a tough spot in her biggest moment at the time as both a poker player and as a streamer. Georgina talks about how she found herself three-handed in a massive field event of the PokerStars Micromillions with thousands of…

January 31st, 2020 – Goal Setting, Taking Risks and Strategy with Andrew Brokos

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joind my TPE Pro and host of the think Thinking Poker Podcast, Andrew Brokos. The discuss goal setting, the importance of being willing to take risks in poker tournaments and delve in to some strategy.

When On a Poker Upswing – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 1-31-2020

Let me know if you have any questions!

#31 Phil Hellmuth: 15 Gold Bracelets, $23 Million in Cashes, & Poker Hall of Famer

Welcome back for another episode of Chasing Poker Greatness. I am your host, Brad Wilson, and today I am going to be speaking with one of poker’s superstars. Anyone with even a passing interest in poker during the last 20 years will certainly know who he is. My guest today is the one and only “poker brat” himself, Mr Phil Helmuth.

9: Podker EP9: Kahle Burns joins us the day after winning $1.74 million dollars! He destroys Rob’s play of Level 2 of the Aussie Millions

Imagine winning $1.74 million dollars in a poker tournament and heading into a studio 12 hours later to record an episode of a podcast? Well that dream is a reality for a Kahle Burns who joined us to review/destroy Robs hand selections during Level 2 of the Aussie Millions Main event.

Top Pair Episode 347

We’ve Been Adopted By A New Family – Catch Us On Cardplayer Lifestyle Robbie’s Rambling Again – Headed To Madrid To Cover Poker Action Welcome Back To The Producer Chair, JEFF!! Interview With Our One Outer Guy – Ben Ludlow – Laughs & Poker, What A Combo Poker Tables – The Right Materials Count High Stakes Online Play – Engaging & Entertaining

WPH #288: Flopping an Over-Pair after Calling a Preflop 3-Bet!

If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial membership at PokerCoaching.com for an interactive learning experience from Jonathan Little.

Did The World Champ Bamboozle Himself?

Ryan Riess finds himself in a tough spot after playing a hand strangely against the tricky Roberto Romanello. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:Kc 5c 10d TURN: Qc River: Kh

111 – The Phil Galfond Challenge

In this episode, the infamous Phil Galfond talks about his series of challenges playing high-stakes PLO against some of the world’s best. He shares how the challenges came about, why he created them, and what he has been doing to prepare. Elliot and Phil discuss the mindset shifts that Phil has undergone, and he opens up about the hidden fear that has kept him from studying. Listen in to hear Phil share what makes Run It Once different– and learn why he won’t need a vacation after these challenges are completed. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

PokerNews Podcast: Jamie Kerstetter Dishes on Global Poker Awards, Doug Polk & Phil Galfond

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Jamie Kerstetter, who discusses her pair of Global Poker Award nominations, why she feels Doug Polk was snubbed, and what she’s been up to with Phil Galfond. Jeff & Chad also discuss the Australian Poker Open, Brian Altman’s WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open victory, 2020 Borgata Winter Poker Open, break down the 2020 World Series of Poker schedule, and offer their Super Bowl picks. This week’s sponsors: Oddschecker US and Run It Once.

PokerStars Founder Surrenders and WSOP Announces High Roller Events

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast to talk Isai Scheinberg’s surrender to US authorities, the WSOP announcing a group of high roller events, the Galfond Challenge, and more.

Episode 40: PokerStars’ New Lobby, the Arrest of PokerStars Founder Isai Scheinberg and the Rising Sunday Major GG Masters

PokerStars is getting ready to roll out a new lobby design, they have brought back the Hold’em/Omaha hybrid game Fusion and we may also see 6 Card Omaha at PokerStars in the near future. Nick and Mike also discuss the recent arrest of PokerStars founder Isai Scheinberg, and they break down the new Sunday Major online poker tournament, GG Masters.

How to Ensure You Succeed at Poker: A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 3-15-2019

In this rebroadcast of A Little Coffee, I go over How to Ensure You Succeed at Poker! Thanks to you, I am in the Final 4 of the GPI People’s…No visits yet

GPI Awards, WSOP schedule and PokerStars

JAN. 31 POKERCAST RECAP: We have more details on the GPI Awards and WSOP schedule, plus there’s news regarding PokerStars and Black Friday. A new O’Mally’s Move has landed and Mark Kelly has 8-9s in the big blind for our Hand of the Week.

The 7 Do’s and Don’ts of Studying Poker

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod276 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Ep. 177 Australian Poker Open Hype & Is Galfond Washed Up?

Brent and Remko are back with another live show on YouTube in which they tackled a bunch of topics including the Galfond Challenge, the Global Poker Awards, some Aussie Millions Main Event controversy and the Australian Poker Open on PokerGO. 00:40 –Brent’s adventures on the Peloton and Antonio Esfandiari joining the Bob Menery Podcast.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-28-20 with Guest Tana Karn

Tana Karn, President and Founder of RunGoodGear.com is Bernard Lee’s guest.

#30 Aleeyah Jadavji: WSOP Writer, Live Reporter, Poker Player, and All-Around Badass

I’m your host Brad Wilson, the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com, and today my guest is the one and only Aleeyah Jadavji.Aleeyah is a WSOP writer, live reporter, poker player, winner of the PokerStars $30k Platinum Pass, and all-around badass. Before we hop into Aleeyah and I’s conversation, I want to be upfront in that this was the most nervous I have ever been before any interview I have ever done.

Poker Action Line 01/27/2020

BIG Dave and Joe congratulate the winners of several world-wide tournaments and play interviews, from the finish of the Lucky Hearts, with Melisa Singh and David Prociak, and Timothy Banks. The guys also discuss the new events added to the schedule of the WSOP, including a very intriguing “Mystery Bounty” tourney.

A Day in the Life of a Pro! A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, Rebroadcast from 4-22-2019

In this rebroadcast of A Little Coffee, I go over A Day in the Life of a Pro! Thanks to you, I am in the Final 4 of the GPI...(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

8: Podker EP8: Rob takes us through his disastrous Level 1 of his Aussie Millions Main Event. Can Angus tell him where he goes wrong?

Guest: Jan Suchanek talks playing heads up against Bryn Kenney and brings up some controversial topics and doesn’t hold back!

Follow: RobCampbellPoker and Angus_OL

E018: Phil Trails VeniVidi in Galfond Challenge | Global Poker Awards Nominees Breakdown | Coronavirus Concerns for Triton Jeju?

In this week’s episode of The Rake, Jamie & Marle discuss the first few sessions of the Galfond Challenge vs Phil’s first opponent VeniVidi1993, give a breakdown of this year’s Global Poker Awards nominee finalists, and talk about potential coronavirus concerns at the upcoming Triton Super High Roller Series in Jeju.

Why You Should Always Have A Plan When You Bet

Playing against a tricky player like Roberto Romanello can be tough. What should one player do when he has Aces and is facing aggression from Wales’ #1 all time money winner?

FLOP:10s Qh 7s TURN:4h

