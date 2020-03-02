225 – Steve and Mike

Steve and Mike are meeting once again to delight us with their undeniable chemistry. Talking all about the latest including their recent poker adventures, marathon running, investments and even the Coronavirus. We have returning guest, Alex Fitzgerald. Alex gives away for FREE his 3 Hour Training Pack on 3 betting. He has also put out a class Master Small Stakes Cash Games in One Class, and his tournament version, Master Tournament Poker in One Class.

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

EP022: RunGood Jamul | YouTube Pulling Poker Content? | Poker Pros on Cameo

In this episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter discuss fun times at RunGood Jamul, the mysterious and ongoing disappearance of poker content on YouTube, poker pros offering shoutouts on Cameo, and MUCH MORE!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

February 28, 2020 – Special Guest Jonathan Little

On this episde of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by professional poker pro and two time Wold Poker Tour champion Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

#40 Dara O’Kearney: $4.1 Million in Tourney Winnings, Author, and Award Winning Podcast Host

Well hello there and thank you so much for listening to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast.As always, this is your host Brad Wilson the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com and today’s special guest is the inimitable Dara O’ Kearney. Dara got into poker at a later age than pretty much anybody else I know. As a matter of fact at the age he was getting into poker (40) I will have been in the game for 20 years .. which is, quite frankly, shocking to me … where does the time go?But poker is a game that can seduce folks at all ages, from all walks of life, and across all borders and languages around the world.To say Dara has thrived would not do his success justice.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Four Stages of Competence

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod280 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: RGPS President Tana Karn on Taking Tour Out West

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Tana Karn, the president of the RunGood Poker Series (RGPS), to talk about taking the tour out west to Jamul Casino and being nominated for “Mid-Major Tour of the Year.” Jeff & Chad also discuss Phil Galfond returning to the “Galfond Challenge,” Eric Afriat winning his third WPT title, recapping the WSOP Circuit Rio, and Parx Big Stax XXXII. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #349: Tommy Angelo and Lee Jones

Bruce and Robbie welcome famed poker coaches Tommy Angelo and Lee Jones to the show to talk about their great new project called Poker Simple. They also have a short chat with Steve Fredlund, founder of the Rec Poker Podcast, to welcome him and the show to the Cardplayer Lifestyle podcast family.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

WSOP Schedule Finalized and Corona Virus Worries in Poker

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This episode includes more WSOP discussion, including the finalization of the WSOP schedule and how the summer could be affected by the Corona Virus.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Jen Tilly and bad beats

FEB. 28 POKERCAST RECAP: Jen Tilly suffers a brutal bad beat at the Wynn and Scott manages second place in his hometown home-game tourney. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and JR sends us a 7-7 Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

112 – Brad Wilson – Chasing Poker Greatness

In this episode, Brad Wilson, a professional live and online cash-game player, coach, and podcaster, reveals how he improved his negative self-talk and criticism. He shares why he believes emotions should be felt – not suppressed – when playing poker and what he does to manage them.

View the complete archives of The Mindset Advantage Podcast in the directory →

Is It OK To Fold TOP TWO Against THIS GUY???

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Ludovic Geilich is known for not always having it when he puts the pressure on, which he is certainly doing in this hand. Should his opponent even CONSIDER folding his string holding? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:Qc 7h 5c TURN: Jh River: 3s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Episode 174 – 27/02/2020 – Platinum Pass winners Rick Bleakley & Greg Armand

With six months to go until the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship in Barcelona, James and Joe take a look at the ‘State of the Platinum Union’, discussing how many #PlatinumPass packages have been awarded so far, how many are still up for grabs, and some of the ways they can be won.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Ep 45 – Tony Dunst Talks WPT , Losing a $500 Poker Chip, And Can We Beat Joe The Gardener?

Welcome back! We open the show with a few things and then tell the follow-up story from last week about the $500 chip…shocker, Nate lost it like moron (0:00-8:50), we then talk to Tony Dunst (8:50) about a tonnn of things including balancing TV and poker (11:10), how bad poker Twitter can be (13:50), how hard he studies poker to improve (18:00), getting banned from Australia (25:40), balancing poker and life (29:30), favorite restaurant in Vegas (32:05), his beefs in the poker world/making TV poker better (33:15), Hollywood home games (36:15), sports betting/stock market/gambling chat (38:10). We wrap the show with our bad beats which are half depressing and half gross. Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Episode 44: Unibet Poker Celebrates its 6th Birthday, PokerStars Offers Direct Satellites to PSPC 2020 & Side Bets are Live on PokerStars

Unibet Poker is celebrating its 6th birthday. Nick and Mike take a look what makes Unibet special and what players on the platform can expect in the future. PokerStars has begun offering direct satellites into the 2020 PSPC, the guys tell you how you can qualify for those satellites and breakdown the number of Platinum Passes given away so far. And finally, PokerStars has gone live with its new side bet feature. The guys breakdown how this new feature works and opine on the likelihood of its success.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Ep. 182 Huge Wins & Losses with Matt Berkey

Remko Rinkema is joined by Matt Berkey to talk about Solve For Why, Poker Out Loud, his play at the highest stakes, million-dollar swings, and going through a tough time where a family tragedy went hand in hand with his biggest downswing. 00:20 – Celebrating the fact that Brent Hanks is NOT on this podcast and Matt Berkey makes us aware of some of the silliness of your favorite co-host. 01:20 – How did “Poker Out Loud” become a thing on Solve For Why?

View the complete archives of Poker Central Podcast in the directory →

Deep-stacked Disaster from LATB w/ Special Guest DGAF – Episode 171

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJack

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

#39 Steve Fredlund: Why Poker is NOT a Solo Sport

What is HAPPENING my friend and welcome to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast. This is your host Brad Wilson, the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com, and today’s guest is the host of the recpoker podcast Steve Fredlund.More than anything wants to help people live their most fulfilling lives. For him, this has meant leaving the corporate world after 25 years to pursue speaking, coaching, and consulting while allowing time to play poker and further develop the RecPoker podcast. The RecPoker podcast has nearly 170 episodes and gained acclaim from many guests, media outlets and listeners.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ep 44 – Taking Edibles And Learning The Secrets Of The Universe (Plus How To Get Better At Low Stakes Poker, How Patch Deals Work At The WSOP , And More)

Welcome back! A new Tuesday episode is up and today we talk: Jake shares the ridiculous amount they pay you to wear a patch when you’re deep in the Main Event (0:00-5:15), Nate recaps his weekend at the charity event in DC and grades Phil Helmuth’s emcee skills (5:15-8) and then we talk about the important stuff, taking too many edibles and hallucinating on a train (8-22:00), Jake talks about crushing 25/50 over the weekend (22-25:00), we discuss the Jen Tilly quads vs straight flush (25-30:20), answer a DM about beating low stakes cash and overall just improving your poker game (30:20-43:00), and we close the show be reading the best iTunes 5 star reviews (43:00-end). Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Ep 168 – Maria Ho

The crew chats with the fantastic Maria Ho including a brief discussion of her big fold with a set of tens (watch here: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6bqwcb ) Make sure to follow Maria on Twitter @mariaho and pretty much everywhere else!

You can also watch on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/0ofhqriKQ8I

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 02/24/2020

BIG Dave and Joe discuss an interesting article that talks about the pervasive anger and sad atmosphere associated with poker rooms, and things management can do to reverse it. The guys also reveal the TV broadcast schedule for this summer’s World Series Main Event and talk about the exciting comeback win of Canadian Eric Afriat at Fallsview.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/23/20 – Dead at The D

(Topic begins at 0:23:21 mark): Druff is giving free hats away, find out how to get yours…. (0:33:10 mark): Phil Galfond appears on Chicago Joey show, is asked several questions from Druff…. (1:40:50 mark): Is the drawing rigged at a Wendover, NV casino?.... (2:08:14 mark): Danielle Barille apparently is the new head of WSOP.com, but who is she?.... (2:29:04 mark):

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Can He Call Down With Ace High In A $250k?

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Kahle Burns and Elio Fox square off in a $250k in a fascinating hand. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:4c 7c Kh TURN: Jh River: 3s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Consider the Source of Information – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 2-24-2020

Always consider the source of your information! POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…(Visited 10 time, 1 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

12: Poker EP12: JOE HACHEM WRAPS UP SEASON 1! Plus he goes over Angus’ low/mid stakes hands

Joe talks about being challenged for the #1 Australian Poker money list and what the structures in 2020 mean to him.

RobCampbellpoker Angus_OL

Watch the moment Joe spoke about when Scott Lazar let his mindset blow up his WSOP Main Event dreams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoOx48LYsPM

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →