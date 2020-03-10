Ep 170 – Bernard Lee

This two-part episode includes an interview with Bernard Lee, host of the Bernard Lee Poker Show and fellow member of the Cardplayer Lifestyle Family of Podcasts along with RecPoker and the Top Pair Home Game Podcast. Following that interview is a hand history breakdown using a hand played by Kou Vang in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Ep 48 – Jake vs LeBron And This Is Our Flu Episode

Welcome to episode 48. Nate has the flu (regular, not corona…maybe). Jake has a broken back. Cracking Aces is strong as ever! We debate if LeBron could beat Jake in tennis if LeBron trains for a year. Nate says obviously, Jake says it’s impossible and 1000% no. We talk some weekend poker results, coronavirus canceling events around the globe, and our current conditions. It’s a fun show, enjoy!

Did Alex Foxen Go Too Far With Thin Value?

Alex Foxen is one of the very best tournament players win the world, but did he get too fancy with a value raise in a super high roller? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 5c 8s 10d TURN: 7d River: 9s

Don’t Ask Vanessa Selbst for Help Fighting Zombies | Ep: 3

If you’re a fan of Vanessa Selbst, this is a must-listen interview. It runs the gamut from fun topics like how Vanessa would fare in a zombie apocalypse (horribly) to much more personal revelations about being a first-time mom with a second baby on the way, mortality, life goals and much more.

E023: Will Coronavirus Cancel WSOP? | Is Phil Mounting a Galfond Challenge Comeback?

In this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro discuss Phil’s recent six-figure victory in the Galfond Challenge, whether or not he’s mounting a full-on comeback, the escalating coronavirus situation, and whether or not it might lead to the cancellation of this year’s WSOP.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/06/2020 – Going Viral

(Topic begins at 0:38:23 mark): Coronavirus: How much are you in danger? Will the WSOP be cancelled? What about other major events?.... (1:35:24 mark): Oregon casino closes due to employee’s positive coronavirus test…. (1:44:07 mark): Phil Galfond return to challenge with a big win…. (1:56:54 mark):

March 6th, 2020 – Coronavirus Impact on the WSOP + Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the evolving discussion around if the World Series of Poker will be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. And of course, he covers some strategy continuing his review of hands from the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event.

Episode 70 – Bluff Catching Out of Position as the Preflop Raiser

Welcome to Episode 70! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Strategist Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds them discussing the fact that the WSOP is less than 100 days away! They then talked about the variance of large field live events as well as some strategies for sniffing out the higher value events. The main part of the episode was inspired by a hand history that Gareth received.

#42 James Romero: $4.7 Million in Tourney Winnings, WPT 5 Diamonds Champ, High Roller Crusher

I’m your host, the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com Brad Wilson and today’s guest is currently the 26th ranked player in the world (According to the Global Poker Index) James Romero.If James isn’t a familiar name to you yet, it’s only a matter of time.Over the last 4 years battling in the live poker arena, James has racked up a ridiculous $4.7 million in winnings including a $1.9 million score at the WPT 5 Diamond Classic in 2016.

Q&A: Calling Post-flop, A Newb Focus and Prioritizing Studies #281

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod281 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

The Grid 031 ft. Darren Elias – Ace-Eight Suited

Four-time World Poker Tour Champion Darren Elias steps into the GRID to talk about a fascinating hand he played with ace-eight suited. In a first for the show, Darren’s opponent was an AI, Pluribus, as developed by Carnegie Mellon and Facebook to beat six max No-Limit Hold Em. The AI made an aggressive but low frequency play on the…

PokerNews Podcast: Amnon Filippi Talks Return to Poker After Years in Prison

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Amnon Filippi, the longtime poker pro who spent several years in prison after federal marijuana legal troubles. Filippi talks about what happened, what it was like in the inside, and getting back to playing poker. Jeff & Chad also discuss Phil Galfond returning to the “Galfond Challenge,” the Coronavirus, dogs being allowed in poker rooms, and recap both the WPT LAPC Main Event and the WSOPC Horseshoe Hammond stop. This week’s sponsors: Natural8, GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Poker in real life?

MARCH 6 POKERCAST RECAP: Scott finds poker in real life again, but Chris disagrees with his assessment of things. What do you think of Scott’s XFL gamble? Also, another attempt to stop online gambling is afoot; and will the WSOP cancel its series this summer because of the coronavirus? We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Jonovan has our Hand of the Week.

113 – Dara O’Kearney – Becoming Hyper-Focused

In this episode, Dara O’Kearney, a professional poker player, author, and award-winning podcaster, breaks down how to form a habit and train your mind like an ultra-runner. Listen in to hear Dara share tips for getting over things you can’t control – and learn what helps him stay hyper-focused despite the repetitiveness of the game. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

Your Strong Range Got Raise. You Have A Weak Flush. How Do You Deal With It?

4 remain in the Battle of Malta with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. How should these players play their monster hands? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:4c Qc Qh TURN: 5s River: 3c

WPH #293: Playing AK vs a Limper [ LIVE CASH GAME STRATEGY]

In this live cash game, Don has AK on the button facing a splashy limper and flops Ace High. This is a spot I constantly see misplayed! What line would…

Ep 47 – The Brad Owen Interview Episode (Plus Coronavirus Is Real)

Brad Owen is the guest that is requested more than anyone. He joined the show today to talk about his start in poker, how he got into vlogging, the ups and downs of it, and so much more. There’s a reason he’s the number 1 poker vlogger in the world. We also wish Jake a happy birthday and talk about the coronavirus which could end up canceling the WSOP. If you dig the episode, please subscribe and rate 5 stars! Thanks and enjoy!

Coronavirus vs WSOP 2020 & The Galfond Challenge Continues! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #65

This week on DAT Poker Pod: The show begins with Terrence joining us over the phone because the apocalypse has begun. The guys discuss the coronavirus and get in depth about how it may affect or even cause the cancellation of the WSOP this year. Daniel also has some updates on what’s new at GG Poker. In other news Phil Galfond has restarted the Galfond Challenge and had a nice bounce back day, and Pokerstars disqualifies last year’s WCOOP winner and re distributes his winnings after a 1.5 year investigation. Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

Ep. 183 A Perky Life & Antonio’s Affliction

Antonio Esfandiari and Bill Perkins join Brent and Remko on the Poker Central Podcast to talk about High Stakes Poker, Die With Zero, and did Stu Ungar cheat to win the 1997 WSOP Main Event? 00:40 – Today on the show, breaking down all topics. 01:50 – Is Brent Hanks okay?

Poker Action Line 03/03/2020

BIG Dave and Joe discuss enhancements put in place at this summer’s WSOP in Las Vegas to lessen the wait times for both buy-ins and payouts, they also analyze a winning hand at the Rock N’ Roll Poker Open and later, they continue to find ways to encourage women to play the game.

#41 Jeff Madsen: $5.6 Million in Tourney Winnings and 4x WSOP Gold Bracelet Winner

Today’s guest is a 4 time WSOP gold bracelet winner with more than $5.6 million in live tournament winnings Jeff Madsen.Jeff has been a known entity in the poker world for what seems like forever, beginning with his scorching hot start on poker’s biggest stage as the 2006 WSOP player of the year.In 2006 Jeff won more than $1.4 million, 2 WSOP bracelets, while also becoming the youngest person to EVER win a bracelet at the ripe old age of 21 years and 5 weeks (A record that was later shattered by a then 18 year old Annette Obrestad at the WSOP Europe).

