The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 7 – Kahle Burns Michael Acevedo Kara Scott Monica Vaka

This week Dara and David have an amazing line up of poker luminaries. They chat to Aussie highstakes pro Kahle Burns, they sit down with 'Modern Poker Theory’ author Michael Acevedo, they’ve got strategy with Unibet Poker ambassador Monica Vaka, they talk to Kara Scott about COVID-19 and her new podcast 'The Heart of Poker’ plus Ian Simpson brings all the latest news from the poker world!

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/21/2020 – What Happens in Vegas, Closes in Vegas

khalwat returns to co-host with Druff, along with tradershky. (Topic begins at 0:24:25 mark): Kenny Rogers passes away, here’s a look at his famous poker song & career…. (0:43:58): Everyone is rushing to online poker again, but where is the best place for Americans to play?.... (1:02:00): onestep calls in to lament how the coronavirus has affected him…. (1:38:34): WSOP.com now has traffic but management is invisible…. (1:52:37):

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 101 – WSOP 2020 ft Seth Palansky

Giving us up to date news from Las Vegas with 10 weeks to go before the start of the WSOP season, Seth Palansky answers questions on some of the possible scenarios for the WSOP this year, following the impact of the global measures to tackle the coronavirus. Then we bring you a strat-chat hand from the WSOP Main Event last year featuring Ensan and Su, 2 huge stacks clashing in an ICM intense spot.

March 20th, 2020 – Poker In the Coronavirus Era and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the current state of poker in the Coronavirus era and also, in strategy, reviews more hands from the World Series of Poker Main Event final table.

Episode 71 – Tips for More Effective Communication With Your Partner

Welcome to Episode 71! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Strategist Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds Gareth having some considerable success on the virtual felt. As he explained, he made a couple of deep runs in the past week or so.

#46 Sean Snyder: The High Stakes Mixed Games Misfit

Yoo what is happening my friend? Welcome to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast, as always this is your host the founder of Enhance Your Edge Brad Wilson. Today’s guest is high stakes cash game LEGEND and BEAST Sean Snyder.Sean is, in his own words, one of the “poker misfits” who regularly plays the biggest mixed games stakes spread in his home city of San Diego.

We can learn a lot from Kobe Bryant #283

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod283 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Episode 46: How the Coronavirus is Impacting Both Live and Online Poker and PokerStars Releases Swap Hold’em

The coronavirus has caused the cancellation of all live poker for the foreseeable future. Nick and Mike bring you the latest and discuss possible alternatives for the World Series of Poker.With so many people staying at home, online poker is booming. Operators are chipping in to convert some live events to online, and they are raising guarantees for those that now have some unexpected time on their hands.PokerStars has released yet another poker variant. The guys tell you about the rules and discuss the potential for the game to catch on.

Is This Value Bet By Rainer Kempe Just Too Ambitious?

Rainer Kempe and Adrian Mateos are getting close to the win in a SHR. Did Rainer get too fancy trying to maximize value against the superstar? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 3s 7d 5h TURN: Ks River: 7c

Coronavirus affects on poker world

MARCH 20 POKERCAST RECAP: It’s all coronavirus all the time on the show as we update you on the state of things in the poker world. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Peter K. has K-2 for the Hand of the Week.

Episode 177 – 19/03/2020 – Danny Zuker

A lot has happened/changed in the last seven days, and the boys are unable to ignore the impact of real world events, as they host this week’s podcast from their respective homes. They discuss the postponement of EPT Sochi and EPT Monte Carlo, and, in the absence of new live tournaments, their plans for a series of live streams taking a retrospective look at the early seasons of the European Poker Tour.

Ep 51 – I HATE STUPID PEOPLE , AND WE’RE SURROUNDED BY THEM , AND THEY’RE KILLING US

Coronavirus is here and it’s for real. Nate and Jake are still locked in their apartments- Jake is playing high stakes cash games online in NJ while Nate loses his mind about stupid people in NYC. STAY HOME, IDIOTS. Vegas has shut down the strip, online poker is still mostly illegal, our pets heads are falling off. If you’re beaten down by coronavirus, use this episode as therapy. Rate 5 stars on iTunes if you would please, and enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Coronavirus Cancelations & 2020 WSOP Update

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they talk about the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) news in the poker world, including a slew of tournament cancelations and how they’ve impacted the industry. They also take a look at the Super High Roller Bowl Russia, Bay 101 Shooting Star, and the WSOP.com Online Super Circuit Series. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring the Artist Juga LK015

Chilean singer, songwriter, chessplayer and artist Juga joins Jennifer Shahade for the March 2020 edition of Ladies Knight. Juga’s hit single, “Oh Capablanca” is the theme music for this podcast, and in her appearance, Juga talks to Jennifer about the inspiration for many of her hit songs, including Caruana Oh Na Na, which she wrote with IM…

Ep 171 – Brad Wilson

Brad Wilson is a poker player, coach, and host of “Chasing Poker Greatness.” We enjoyed a wonderful conversation with Brad including talking strategy and reviewing a specific hand.

RecPoker has launched daily tournaments on PokerStars we are calling our “Social Distance Series” to help stay connected and sharp on the felt. Details are at rec.poker/homegame

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guests Chad Holloway & Tana Karn

Chad Holloway of Poker News and Tana Karn from Run Good chat with Bernard Lee on the sweeping effects the coronavirus is having on the world of poker.

#45 Katie Stone: Finding Your Tribe, Final Table Breakdown, & Trusting Your Gut

Yoo what is happening my friend? Welcome to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast, as always this is your host the founder of Enhance Your Edge Brad Wilson. Today’s very special guest is PartyPoker US and Borgata sponsored poker pro Katie Stone.

How Important is a Balanced Range?

This week James and Zac breakdown balance in poker for newer players, how important is it and how to start bringing it into your game without losing your exploitative edges. James even breaks down how he would approach the active play in Zac’s homegame.

#QuaratineCast featuring Mike “Timex” McDonald – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #67

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: The gang is quarantined and we are joined by Mike “Timex” Mcdonald to discuss the odds of life! We began talking about Mike a few weeks ago when the odds for the WSOP to be cancelled at 12-1 came out. A lot has changed since then. We discuss everything from COVID-19 to his view on which players have the best ROI in the Main Event and betting on marble racing? Daniel also chats about the GG Poker Masters meeting it’s $300k guarantee for the first time on Sunday! Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

Ep 50 – How To Get Better At Poker While In Quarantine

We have another fun episode here, folks. We start off talking about coronavirus and its impact on our lives and the world, as well as if it will cancel the WSOP. We also talk bitcoin, the stock market, and the dangers of grocery shopping. STOP TOUCHING ALL THE APPLES! Then we pass on some knowledge about how to study poker, especially now that we all have a ton of free time on our hands without sports. Thanks for listening and enjoy!

Poker Action Line 03/16/2020

CORONAVIRUS – What else is there to talk about right now? BIG Dave and Joe discuss how the pandemic is affecting the poker world.

Can He Bullly The Amateur On Day 1? (and Our Take On COVID – 19 In Poker)

We dive into an early tournament hand played by David Lappin, co-host of the Chip Race podcast. We also give our opinions on how to deal with the virus as a poker player.

FLOP: 8s 5c 2h TURN: 5s River: 4d

