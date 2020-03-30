13: Coronavirus Podker Special episode: “Is the immediate future of Poker online?”

We are not sure what the season 2 for Poker will sound like with the Covoid-19 pandemic but it’s something we have to talk about and find out if pokers future is online?

Guest: Mark Vos an online poker legend and WSOP bracelet winner

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

227 – Carlos Welch and Andrew Brokos

Steve and Mike are welcoming from a distance Carlos and Andrew. The information quartet discusses in-depth the curent situations from the safeness of their homes. Even after discussing the outbreak for a while, the groups still has the mental fortitude do discuss poker hands from 1:20:00 We have returning guest, Alex Fitzgerald.

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/28/2020 – Giving It 120%

tradershky and Vintage One co-host. (Topic starts at 0:30:30 mark): Stubhub is acting unethically with their cancelled event policy, and we have both attorney Eric Bensamochan and ticket broker “Rob from Pennsylvania” to give their expertise on the matter…. (1:35:34): Mike Postle accidentally doxxes himself in legal filing, RounderLife website steps up defense of him….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

The 2nd Poker Boom!? Plus Daniel Regrets Laying 100-1 Against Galfond – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #68

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: The guys begin talking about being stuck at home for another week, and the boom from online tournaments this weekend. Hordes of people have been visiting the online felt whether its regulated, unregulated or play money home games while they are stuck at home. The guys also break down the HUGE comeback by Phil in the Galfond Challenge, after Daniel laid us 100-1 that he couldn’t do it. We’ve also got some tweets and voicemail questions! Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

March 27th, 2020 – Poker Mind Coach Elliot Roe

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by poker mind coach Elliot Roe. Elliot has worked with some of the most successful poker players in addition to working with professional athletes and others trying to perform at their best.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Finding Leaky Hands to Study with PokerTracker 4 #284

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod284 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Online Poker Thriving, Doug Polk PHoF Debate & Guest Stefanie Wilder-Taylor

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they talk about online poker thriving during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the WSOP.com Online Super Circuit Series, GG Masters, Galfond Challenge, and PokerStars Sunday Million 14th Anniversary. They also debate whether or not Doug Polk’s career has been worthy of the Poker Hall of Fame, discuss David “Doc” Sands’ being diagnosed with COVID-19, and offer a sneak peek at next week’s guest. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

More coronavirus news and some other nuggets

MARCH 27 POKERCAST RECAP: We have a coronavirus update across the poker world, a Sunday Millions record, a creative L.A. home game and poker parenting. We gave O’Mally the week off and Vic G. has the Hand of the Week with K-J and there’s a straddle.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #351: Online Home Games

With the poker world and world as a whole consumed by the Coronavirus pandemic, Bruce and Robbie tackle the topic of moving home games online. They speak to a home game host, Robert, about what the experience has been like to play in private online poker home games, settling up via money transfer apps after the fact. Robbie also shares his personal experiences playing in online home games with his regular group, including all the customization options, playing for play money, and using Zoom video meetings to replicate the fun atmosphere of camaraderie. George Chao of BBO Poker Tables joins us to talk about social distancing at the felt, and Ben Ludlow caps off the show with a One Outer talking about an unrecognizable Las Vegas and returning to the online poker grind.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

Should He Turn Bottom Pair Into A Bluff Heads Up For The Title?

Its heads up for the Battle of Malta, and one player doesn’t feel his showdown value is good enough to win, but should he bluff? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 6s 10d 4c TURN: Qc River: 8c

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Ep 52 – Matt Berkey From Solve For Why And Why We Can’t Stream Anymore

Matt Berkey was an awesome guest. We don’t blame you if you want to jump right to him, it’s around the 20 minute mark. It’s great stuff. If you want to get better at poker, his “Solve For Why Academy” is a great place to start. Before that we talk about why Nate isn’t allowed to stream poker anymore (f’ing lawyers) and Jake has been playing more than ever in NJ. Hope this episode distracts you from quarantine life! If you like it, please subscribe and leave a 5 star review. Thanks!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Ep. 184 Poker & Science with Liv Boeree

Poker champ and science expert Liv Boeree joins the podcast to help Brent Hanks and Remko Rinkema through these trying times. 00:50 – How has Liv Boeree been holding up during the quarantine? 03:10 – How COVID-19 increased or decreased Liv Boeree’s confidence in humanity? 05:25 – Liv made a video on the 7 worst takes regarding the coronavirus, was this fun or painful having to make this?

View the complete archives of Poker Central Podcast in the directory →

Episode 47: Highly Successful Sunday Majors, Live Poker Tournaments and Home Games Move Online and Online Poker Cash Game Traffic Explodes

Online poker had its biggest weekend of the year with the biggest Sunday Majors all surpassing their guarantees. Nick and Mike provide perspective around the big numbers from the weekend.With the cancellation of all live poker events, some operators are even home game organizers are moving their poker games online. Find out where you can play or host your next game.Traffic at the cash game tables have reached a level not seen in years. The guys provide historical context around the numbers.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Are Poker Workbooks Worth Your Time?

James and Zac discuss poker workbooks, why they are valuable and how you can use them. They also touch upon the impact of live poker shutting down.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

115 – Adrienne Carter – Turning Uncertainty Into Advantage

In this episode, former Mindset Advantage Podcast co-host Adrienne Carter returns to discuss her new career in Mindset Coaching and to give some tips on dealing with the COVID-19 situation. Elliot and Adrienne share how they are personally approaching self-isolation and quarantine during the COVID-19, and discuss how you can deal with the stress and anxiety of these uncertain times, and come out of the other side stronger than ever before.

View the complete archives of The Mindset Advantage Podcast in the directory →

#47 Ari Engal: $7 Million Live Earnings, 2006 Online Player of the Year, and 37th Ranked MTT Player in the World

Yoo what is happening my friend? Welcome to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast, as always this is your host the founder of Enhance Your Edge Brad Wilson. Today’s guest is one of the all-time beasts in both the online and live poker realm Ari Engal. Ari has over 7 million dollars in live tournament winnings, was the number 1 ranked online player for tournaments in 2006, and is currently the 35th ranked tournament player in the world according to the global poker index.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ep 172 – Online Poker

For many recreational players, the idea of playing online seems appealing, especially in our current world of social distancing and self-quarantine. But where do we start? What are the risks? Is it even legal? What should we be playing? What site should I use? Is my money safe?

The RecPoker panel of Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, Rob Washam, and John Somsky discuss these questions and more, highlighting John’s extensive knowledge and involvement with online poker and the personal experience playing on line with the panel.

RecPoker has a few additional related opportunities for you: 1) If you become a new member of Americas Card Room (ACR) you can use one of the following codes to get you additional benefits: “RecRake” with give you a payback of 27% of all of your paid fees and “RecElite” will give you additional bonuses from activity, 2) Taylor Maas put together a quick overview video of ACR highlighting where to find different games — https://youtu.be/CSu-JqIRAmI — and 3) on Monday March 30, members at REC.POKER can join a deep dive discussion with Jim, Taylor and others focusing on playing on-line including looking at the tools to improve your play and analysis (this is available even during the one-month free trial period)

RecPoker has launched daily tournaments on PokerStars we are calling our “Social Distance Series” to help stay connected and sharp on the felt. Details are at rec.poker/homegame.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-24-20 with Guest Craig Varnell

Bernard Lee chats with Craig Varnell, 2020 Bay 101 Main Event Champion.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

The Grid 032 ft. Terrence Chan – Three-Deuce Offsuit

Terrence Chan steps into the GRID, not the octagon, to discuss a funny hand he played with three-deuce offsuit against Erick Lindgren, way back at the 2006 World Series of Poker. Eric posted his blind when he was actually under the gun, leading to a leveling war that escalated quickly. Chan speaks to how much…

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

Poker Action Line 03/23/2020

BIG Dave and Joe discuss ways to keep your poker game sharp during the coronavirus shutdown of the majority of poker rooms in the U.S. They also discuss the discipline needed to fold a big hand when you are raised by more than one opponent.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Online Poker Roaring, Galfond Challenge Update, and Will the 2020 WSOP Happen?

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, the two discuss the latest happenings around the poker world amidst the coronavirus pandemic, updated you on the Galfond Challenge, and talk about what could happen with the 2020 WSOP.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

E025: Marle & Spraggy Quarantined! | COVID vs Poker | The Challenges of Social Distancing

Welcome to our first Transatlantic COVID Quarantine episode of The Rake Podcast! Marle is in self-isolation with Spraggy in the UK, while Jamie remains on lockdown in Las Vegas. We’ll be recording episodes via webcam until the current Coronavirus crisis has subsided. On today’s episode we cover various COVID-related topics, like its effect on live poker vs online, the challenges of social distancing, and reactions to the current state of government and social responses worldwide.

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

MONSTER Flop In A Super High Roller – How Did It Go Like THIS???

Jason Koon and Daniel Dvoress face off in a Super High Roller. They both flop so well and play so differently than expected that The Poker Guys have to dive deep to try to figure out what’s going on.

FLOP: Ad 8d Jc TURN:3c River: 5d

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →