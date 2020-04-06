Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/04/2020 – Meet My Good Friend Russ

tradershky and khalwat co-host. (Topic begins at 0:36:50 mark): Mike Postle was apparently friends with Russ Hamilton in 2000s and appeared on Russ’ UBT show…. (0:55:17): Twitter user “David Joseph” claims Postle cheated him in staking deal in 2007…. (1:05:08): 63 new plaintiffs added to Postle civil case….

The Grid 033 ft. Bill Chen – Queen-Jack Offsuit

Two-time WSOP Champion Bill Chen enters the GRID to talk about a hand he played against the legendary Phil Ivey back at the 2010 World Series of Poker. They were heads-up in a 3K horse event, and the game was Limit Hold Em. The hand started when Bill raised his button, and Phil Ivey defended….

Who Is the Greatest Poker Player of All Time?

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest news from the poker world and get into how to decide who is the all-time best poker player.

April 3rd, 2020 – Special Guest Katie Stone

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Katie Stone return to the show. They discuss the resurgence of online poker in the current world situation, the importance of the Global Poker Index to growing the game and more!

Episode 72 – Covid-19 and its Effects On The Poker World (Plus Some MTT Strategy!)

Welcome to Episode 72! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds Gareth & Tricia discussing the effects of Covid-19 on the poker world.

PokerNews Podcast: Screenwriter Andy Bellin Shares Details on the Phil Ivey Inspired 'The Baccarat Machine’

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they offer their binge-watching recommendations, discuss Tiger King, and recap the conclusion of the WSOP.com Online Super Circuit Series, which included Matt Stout winning player of the series. They also welcome guest Andy Bellin, who shares details on The Baccarat King, the film he’s writing based off Phil Ivey and Kelly Sun’s exploits. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Episode 178 – 03/04/2020 – Michael Ian Black

James and Joe look back at the historic #SundayMillionAnniversary, tease the upcoming #TurboSeries and recap the first few editions of #EPTRetro (streaming every Wednesday and Thursday on Twitch and YouTube). Joe also reveals he’s been playing in some (online) Hollywood Home Games – cue a ‘Hand History’ – with one of his comedy heroes: actor-writer-producer Michael Ian Black.

Q&A: Don’t Get Married to Hands, PokerTracker 4 Episodes, Accept the Setbacks #285

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod285 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Special Edition 4: Interview with Eric Hollreiser

On this special edition of the Pokerfuse Podcast, Mike sits down with former Head of Corporate Communications and Global Poker Marketing for PokerStars, Eric Hollreiser.Eric shares his thoughts on his proudest moments with the company and then he reflects back on what is viewed by many as the lowest point for the company, how it handled the removal of the Supernova Elite program.The conversation then shift to the future of online poker as Eric shares his opinions on innovation in poker, the evolution of brand ambassadors in poker, the potential lasting impact of the current global pandemic on the game and much more.

Should He Bluff The Guy Who Is Down $250k?

Dan Zack finds himself with an opportunity against Andy on LATB. But Andy is already down a ton of money… should Dan still go for it? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ah 8h Jc TURN: Khc River: Jh

FLOP: Ah 8h Jc TURN: Khc River: Jh

117 – Jason Koon – Overcoming Your Past

Jason Koon is one of the most successful high-stakes players in the world, excelling at both tournaments and cash games. In live tournaments, he has over $30,000,000 in earnings, and he can often be found sitting in the biggest cash games in the world. All that being said, this episode is about something different.

116 – Fedor Holz – Turning The Tables On Elliot Roe

Recently, Fedor Holz invited Elliot to participate in a community coaching session for Fedor’s PokerCode students. Usually, it’s Elliot who is interviewing Fedor, but this time the tables were turned. What resulted was an engaging and insightful conversation, where Fedor permitted Elliot to be “fully open” with what they’ve worked on over the years in private coaching sessions. Click here to learn more about Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass (currently available for 70% off)

Online Spring Series, Postle response, Swap Hold’em

APRIL 3 POKERCAST RECAP: WSOP.com will host a spring series with $4M in guarantees; Mike Postle files his response to the lawsuit, and PokerStars introduces Swap Hold’em.

We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Vic’s Hands of the Week Extravaganza continues.

Ep 53 – Is The WSOP Canceled? And When Will Live Poker Be Back Featuring Matt Savage

Is the WSOP going to be cancelled? That’s the question on everyone’s mind right now. They haven’t said anything…but it has to be, right? We brought in the King of the WPT, a man who knows more about live poker and the casino industry than anyone else, Matt Savage to discuss. We talked about when poker rooms would open back up, where to play poker online right now, and much more. In this episode we also discuss ACR and if it’s safe. Plus we talk some about Jason Somerville’s stream and how it helps you get better at poker. Enjoy!

#49 Scott Seiver: The One and Only

Scott Seiver is a man infused with so much greatness that he needs no introduction.

Ask Alex Episode 14 “Lockdown”

We are back, obviously the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation facing the world is a very serious matter. We hope this podcast brings you some light relief and some tips on how to make the best of this situation, cheers. Topics on this episode include….. The poker landscape as a result of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Lets try and […]

Ep.185 Can Barstool Nate Save Poker?

From the confines of his New York City apartment, Barstool Nate joins the podcast to talk a whole bunch of poker and controversy! 01:00 – How is Barstool Nate holding up during the quarantine in New York City and did he already have the coronavirus? 06:15 – The rise and fall of Barstool Nate’s short-lived online poker twitch streamer career and how much money he’s losing so far! 14:15

VLogger Brad Owen’s Most Embarrassing Moment Ever | Ep: 4

In the fourth episode of The Heart of Poker Podcast, Kara Scott interviews poker VLogger extraordinaire Brad Owen. Brad’s poker YouTube channel has almost 200,000 subscribers and his videos get millions of views so he’s no stranger to opening up to the audience.

Record Sunday Million, Scheinberg Pleads Guilty, WSOP .com Crushing

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. They discuss the recent record-breaking Sunday Million, Isai Scheinberg pleading guilty to Black Friday charges, PokerStars announcing NJSCOOP and PASCOOP, WSOP.com crushing, and more.

The Preflop Checklist

Splitsuit (James) and Zac go over the preflop checklist, what considerations should you be using when making preflop decisions?

Bluffs, Blockers, and Balance w/ Special Guest Persuadeo (aka Chris) – Episode 172

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon!

Ep 173 – Elliot Roe

The crew sits down with Elliot Roe, one of the greatest mindset coaches around, and certainly the leading authority for poker mindset, having worked with some of the greatest players in the world such as Fedor Holtz, Brian Rast, Phil Galfond and more. Elliot has a new A-Game Master Class for poker players and we are delighted to partner with him on getting the word out on that; you can go to rec.poker/resources for more info and to link to that product page. You can also connect with Elliot through elliotroe.com and pokermindcoach.com

Poker Action Line 03/30/2020

BIG Dave and Joe report that all major casinos and poker rooms are now closed and that has left an opportunity for online poker to explode. The guys also run down some great poker movies you may have missed as everyone is home looking for something to help pass the time.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-31-2020 with Guest Alec Torelli

Professional poker player and coach Alec Torelli lives in Italy and joins Bernard Lee to give his perspective as that country battles the COVID-19 coronavirus.

#48 David Lappin: $4.5 Million MTT Winnings, Unibet Ambassador, Award Winning Podcaster

Welcome, welcome, welcome my friend to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast! As always, this is your host the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com Brad Wilson.Today’s very special guest is online and live tournament crusher David Lappin.In David’s 13 year career he has racked up over almost $4.5 million in online and live MTT cashes with, more importantly, over a million dollars in profit.

E026: Mindset Advice for the Coronavirus Crisis from Elliot Roe

In this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, Jamie & Marle talk to mindset coach Elliot Roe about hypnotherapy, guided meditation, how he uses these tools to help poker players excel, and advice for coping with self-isolation and the current coronavirus / COVID-19 crisis.

How to decide whether you should come to the WSOP

A special installment of Tells where we share a little bit of what andrew and I have been up to while stuck at home together.

