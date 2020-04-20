Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/18/2020 – Rich Gambler, Poor Gambler

(Topic begins at 0:21:35 mark): Druff gets a phone call from a supposed “Florida blond female fan”.... (0:25:15): Lon McEachearn posts controversial series of tweets defending Mike Postle, criticizing Veronica Brill…. (1:08:18)

Ep. 186 The Richest Poker Player – Bryn Kenney

Bryn Kenney joins the Poker Central Podcast to talk about the millions he’s won playing poker and how he’s looking to become a business mogul now!

#53 Brian Koppelman: Co-Writer of “Rounders”

What is happening my friend? This is your host Brad Wilson, the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com and today’s guest is someone the entire poker world ought to be thankful and grateful for, one half of the 2 man crew who wrote Rounders, a movie near and dear to the hearts of all poker players, Brian Koppleman.

April 17th, 2020 – Ten Years and a Dream with Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Killingbird joins the show to mark the 10 year anniversary of TPE, the upcoming TPE member tournament, what he’s been up to with poker since the lockdown and reviews of hand from a recent deep run in the strategy segment.

Episode 73 – Making the Most of the Current Online Landscape

Welcome to Episode 73! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds Gareth & Tricia discussing how they are adapting to staying at home during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Episode 180 – 17/04/2020 – Lee Jones

James and Joe reflect on the #GalfondChallenge and look ahead to #SCOOP2020, #MicroMillions and #LexNotLive. As they’re continuing to revisit the early seasons of the European Poker Tour on #EPTRetro (streaming every Wednesday and Thursday on the PokerStars Twitch and YouTube channels), the boys catch up with Lee Jones, who was the tour’s Executive Host in the mid-2000s.

6 Japanese Words to Propel Your Poker Journey #287

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/japanese Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Galfond comeback

APRIL 17 POKERCAST RECAP: A mammoth Phil Galfond comeback, sad news from a Florida home game, more charity tourneys and Choose Your Quarantine House are the topics we cover this week in our longer-than-average show. Plus, we have a new O’Mally’s Move and another Vic G. Hand of the Week.

Tripling Up WITHOUT A Showdown

How is it possible? Walk through this incredible hand with The Poker Guys as they break down some unorthodox decisions leading to this improbable result.

FLOP:6h 7d Ad TURN:8d River: 9d

Ep 55 – Mike McDonald Talks Prop Bets, Edibles, Buying A Nandos, And Much More

This episode is a beauty. We’re joined by Mike “Timex” McDonald who has stories for days. Edibles on planes, his current free throw prop bet where he needs to make 90/100, his desire to own a Nandos, milkshakes being way overpriced, and much more. We had a great time talking to Mike, one of those fun episodes we love. If you enjoy, rate 5 stars and leave a nice review. Thanks!

PokerNews Podcast: Galfond Wins, WSOP/GGPoker Partner & Guest partypoker’s Tom Waters

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they talk to guest Tom Waters, marketing director of partypoker. Among the topics covered are the Irish Poker Open, Poker Masters, WPT Online, and the signing of Kevin Hart as a Global Ambassador. They also recap the exciting finish to the Galfond Challenge, look at the World Series of Poker and GG Poker partnering for the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, and explore Tony Miles taking another shot at American Ninja Warrior. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

David Williams Tells ALL His Secrets (Yes, Even THAT One) | Ep: 5

Kara Scott’s next guest on the Heart of Poker Podcast is David Williams. If you’ve followed his career, you’ll know that Williams is anything but boring. He was runner-up in the 2004 WSOP Main Event and a finalist on Season 7 of Masterchef. In this interview we learned that he’s also very comfortable participating in deep conversations.Kara and David cover a lot of ground.

The Grid 034 ft. Matt Hunt – Ten-Six Offsuit

Professional Poker Player and coach Matt Hunt found himself heads-up for a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2017, in one of the earliest “big blind” ante events in the WSOP. He enters the Poker GRID with a dramatic hand with ten-six offsuit, featuring critical decisions on all streets. Matt limps the button with Tc6s…

228 – Michael Pearson

Dare we call him, a savant of poker, Michael Pearson is joining Steve and Mike for a two-hour long session full of poker, politics, and everything in between. We have returning guest, Alex Fitzgerald. Alex gives away for FREE his 3 Hour Training Pack on 3 betting. He has also put out a class Master Small Stakes Cash Games in One Class, and his tournament version, Master Tournament Poker in One Class.

Phil Galfond Completes Incredible Comeback To Win Galfond Challenge

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this show, the duo talks Phil Galfond’s incredible comeback in the Galfond Challenge and then they dive into a couple of big online poker events.

4 Poker Exploits to Use Now

James and Zac breakdown the most common places you can leverage exploitative play in your game.

#52 Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger: Everything is a Miracle

Yooooo what is happening my friend? This is your host Brad Wilson, the founder of Enhance YourEdge.com and today’s guest is one of the GOATs and a man I have looked up to for many years Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger.Andrew has racked up over $10 million in live MTT winnings as well as being one of the foremost crushers of all-time in any form or setting or poker he decides to dive into.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-14-20 with Guest Kristen Bicknell

3x Female GPI POY Kristen Bicknell is Bernard Lee’s guest.

85. Introducing Team Coaching

Pete teams up with his associate coaches Simon and Akshar to talk about the brand new specialised coaching service the three of them have launched.

Ep 175 – Pandemic check-in and ACR AK hand

The crew does a check-in on how they are getting along during the corona virus. They then discuss an AK hand Chris Jones played recently on ACR. Make sure to check out rec.poker/resources for all the partnerships and bonus RecPoker is offering. Specifically, Red Chip Poker is offering RecPoker listeners a free week of CORE by using the code RECPOKER.

Poker Action Line 04/13/2020

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the All-In for Feeding America Charity Poker Tournament that featured top pros and avid poker players from the industry, the tourney raised nearly $2 million for Feeding America. The guys also discuss the fact that two of poker’s great historical figures were not nice guys and treated poker dealers horribly.

E028: Kevin Rabichow on Coaching, Strategy, the Galfond Challenge and COVID-19 Isolation

In this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to the first ever Run It Once Poker Team Pro, Mr. Kevin Rabichow. Kevin and the girls discuss coaching, strategy, streaming, charity, the Galfond Challenge, and ways to pass the time during COVID-19 isolation.

A Quarantine Quarrel

Busi and Andrew resolve a week long quarrel in this episode of the podcast. Andrew expresses concern about Busi’s decision to go hiking alone and shares his plan to protect her from the lurking dangers in the wilderness.

Should Chidwock Go For 3 Streets Of Value On The $600k Bubble?

Steven Chidwock is the short stack on one of the biggest bubbles in poker, so should he go for 3 streets of thin value? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Kh 2d 5s TURN:As River: 7h

