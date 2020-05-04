Live Poker’s Future, Daniel’s Wild Hand, ICM Discussion – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #72

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: First off Terrence reveals his answers to last week’s question about software to play home games with friends. Another huge Sunday in the books and Daniel is stoked as GG Poker has over 100k concurrent players hosting its first WSOPC event. In the News: Plans to re open Vegas casinos are in place, the guys discuss this and what it would take for them to sit at a poker table. This leads to discussion of what we might expect to see in the future for live poker.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 05/02/2020 – YouTube Fraud Alert

(Topic starts at 0:18:53 mark): Interview with Kevin Davis, YouTube gambling scheme scambuster…. (2:20:18): Nevada Gaming releases guidelines for reopening, poker limited to 4-handed…. (3:31:46): Mac Verstandig attempts to get Postle sanctioned for using “ghostwritten” defense…. (3:52:30): Don’t be this guy!

Episode 74 – Can We Retrain the Brain for Better Sleep?

Welcome to Episode 74! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds Gareth & Tricia updating the role of Covid-19 on poker. They then turned their attention to WSOP Updates (spoiler: it’s being postponed) & to some talk about SCOOP which started April 30 and is slated to go through May 19th. Gareth is pumped to play! There are also more online series on the way! The main part of the episode was spent answering a listener question who asked if it was possible to retrain the brain to sleep more efficiently. Tricia answered by sharing how the brain cycles through the various phases of sleep and what happens during each of the phases.

120 – Phil Galfond – Galfond Challenge Recap

Click Here To Enroll In Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass After starting the first Galfond Challenge down nearly $1,000,000, Phil Galfond stormed back and sealed the victory during an epic final day of play. In this episode, Elliot and Phil discuss the key mindsets Phil adopted that allowed him to play his best despite the pressure and the swings of the challenge.

How to Spot and Exploit the 4 Common Poker Player Types #289

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/playertypes Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

May 1st, 2020 – Listener Hand History Analysis

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton reviews some hands from TPE members and podcast listeners. He also discusses some recent success he had on WSOP.com.

The Time Dominik Nitsche Had a Gun Pointed at Him | Ep: 6

Dominik Nitsche and Kara Scott have known each other for a long time which is probably why this episode of the Heart of Poker is instantly one of the most candid so far.The high-stakes tournament pro has a lot to say and for once, not much of it is directly about poker. Dominik opens up on a long list of topics, some of which he’s never talked about in interviews before.Stories, honest feelings and opinions, even life advice for Kara Scott herself are all included. Listen to the full episode and subscribe to the Heart of Poker podcast for in-depth introspection with the most interesting characters in the poker world.

Episode 182 – 01/05/2020 – Rounders retrospective

For their latest ‘Poker Movie Monday on a Wednesday’ (only this time, it’s recorded on a Thursday and released on a Friday), James and Joe take a deep dive into ‘Rounders’. Specifically, they review the version of the 1998 film with the commentary track featuring Chris Moneymaker, Phil Hellmuth, Johnny Chan and Chris Ferguson.

Sneeze guards, charity and worst poker movies

MAY 1 POKERCAST RECAP: Are sneeze guards the future of live poker? Also some charity work is being done and what do we think of a recent list of worst poker movies ever made? There’s a new O’Mally’s Move and bitguru has a PAIPS Hand of the Week and it’s in NLO!

When Every Choice Seems Wrong On Every Street

It’s a totally stacked $25k final table, and one player consistently finds himself in tough spots on every street against elite players. Did he handle it well? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:4d 5h 6s TURN:4h River: 4c

PokerNews Podcast: Mike Postle Update & Guest Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier

In the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway welcome guest Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier to the podcast. They talk about his recent signing with GG Poker and testing positive for COVID-19. This week they also discuss the latest in the Mike Postle legal battle, SCOOP update, and the “Keep the Lights On” Initiative. This week’s sponsors: Natural8, GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Ep 57 – Making 3 Final Tables In 1 Night, Getting Rich Off The Stock Market, And ACR Has ISSUES

Welcome to episode 57 of the podcast! This ep is a winner- a great mix of Jake breaking down his 3 final tables where he finished 5th, 4th, and 1st for a solid $60k night, some stock market chatter, we discuss the secret bars in NYC that only the super famous can get into, and all the ridiculous issues ACR had on Sunday. Thanks for listening!

E030: Dan “Jungleman” Cates is Ready for The Galfond Challenge

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter talk to legendary poker personality Dan “Jungleman” Cates about aliens, conspiracy theories, Bitcoin, the Coronavirus, and his plans to humiliate Phil in the Galfond Challenge.

Poker Masters Online Winner Crowned and GGPoker Guarantees $100 Million

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, the two discuss the results from the Poker Master Online series, GGPoker’s massive guarantee, and more.

Crushing Fear in Poker

James and Zac discuss the many ways fear can impact your poker game and how you can address and manage it.

#55 Veronica Brill: The Heroine Poker Needed

Today’s guest is the always tenacious and thoughtful Veronica Brill.Veronica has been in and around the poker world for over a decade and was, of course, recently thrust directly into the spotlight for blowing the lid off of the alleged Mike Postle cheating scandal.While we do touch base on the Mike Postle scandal, I wanted to make a conscious effort to avoid a conversation fully focused on a man who has done so much harm to the poker community.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 103 – Multiway Micros

Guest Steve Fredlund of Rec Poker joins us for a loquacious lockdown lecture as we all come to terms with the current covid conditions and a lack of live poker. Our topical poser comes from listener John Kent who asks for advice on handling micro cash games with many multiway pots. The strat-chat (46:15) hand features just such a hand when a set is much weaker than it might at first appear.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-28-20 with Guest Tyler Patterson

WSOP & WPT Champ Tyler Patterson is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Blindly Gambling

Andrew agrees with a listener about the existential threat faced by the poker economy as a result of the economy being shut down.

Poker Action Line 04/27/2020

The WSOP will have to be restructured once new dates are determined. It will have less events and certainly a shorter duration. BIG Dave and Joe discuss several possibilities on tonight’s show, and a simple resumption of regular business must be tested out this summer.

The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 3 – Daniel Dvoress Alexandre Mantovani Ari Engel Sandra Mohr

This week, Dara and David welcome nosebleed regular and Run it once coach Daniel Dvoress. They also sit down with Brazilian online beast Alexandre Mantovani. There’s strategy with Aussie Millions Main Event champion and WSOP bracelet winner Ari Engel. Sandra Mohr stops by to talk about her documentary film Poker Queens. Plus, Ian has all the news plus a big announcement from Unibet Poker!

