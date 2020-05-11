Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 05/09/2020 – The Great Bribe of 2018

Vintage One and tradershky co-host. (Topic begins at 0:25:18 mark): Doug Polk attempting Las Vegas Mayor recall, makes national news…. (1:11:19): Vegas Culinary Union making outrageous demands in possible attempt to keep casinos closed & keep collecting benefits…. (2:09:17): Druff finally tells full story regarding casino which unfairly banned him in 2018…. (2:46:40): Galfond and ActionFreak switch to Party Poker, with mixed results..

May 8th, 2020 – WSOP Super Circuit Online Series + Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series which he recently did commentary on Twitch for. He also reviews a few hands from a recent online poker session that he played.

14 Insanely Useful Beginner Tips from Nathan Williams “BlackRain79” #290

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/beginnertips Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Some poker rooms opening?

MAY 8 POKERCAST RECAP: Some casinos with poker rooms are opening, but we are skeptical. We also get a nice email from Mike Cantor, a Call the Floor from Phil Norrell, we complete the O’Mally’s Move and Jonovan Ottenbacher has 5-5 in the Hand of the Week.

How To Play Short Stacked With A Flush Draw At A Big Final Table – 5:6:20, 4.03 PM

With a 7 high flux draw and a short stack, one player is faced with big decisions that could determine the size of his already large payday. Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: Ah 5c Jc TURN: 8d River :Qd

WPH #302: Joe Stapleton vs Tyson Apostol – Gambling with Junk!

Weekly Poker Hand 302: In this hand from Poker Night in America, Joe Stapleton splashes around with the T8o and gets in a tough spot vs Survivor winner, Tyson Apostol….(Visited 24 time, 1 visit today)

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #354: When and How Will Live Poker Return?

Bruce and Robbie discuss when live poker home games are likely to return – it depends not only on the public data and statistics, but also on people’s personal comfort level. Plus, the back story of how Robbie finally got the opportunity to interview Doyle Brunson. Our hosts then get into a lengthy discussion about the planned return for live poker in Nevada, discussing the merits and pitfalls of four-handed play as well as when home poker game players might be ready to hit the tables again.

Ep 58 – This Episode Has It All – We Fixed ACR , Poker Tips, Quarantine Life, TV Talk, And More

This episode we touch on a bunch of fun topics- we talk about what to watch on TV, quarantine life, live poker when this is all over, Jake gives poker tips to beginners including how to get max value vs bad players, and we fixed ACR while all the shills yelled at us and called us liars. Thanks everyone who listens, and watch out for the double queen of spades.

Tournament Stage Adjustments – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 5-6-2020

POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis! Let…(Visited 13 time, 1 visit today)

E031: Quarantine Life Update | Will Live Poker Survive COVID? | Streaming Woes

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro give us an update on their lives in Coronavirus lockdown, Marle’s streaming progress (including a heads-up win against Daniel Dvoress), COVID-19’s effect on the poker industry, and Twitch’s popular “Just Chatting” section.

PokerNews Podcast Special: Poker Hall of Famer Crandell Addington

In this special edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Chad Holloway welcomes guest Crandell Addington, a Poker Hall of Famer and one of the original Texas road gamblers. Addington, 81, has been retired fro the poker world for decades, but he took time to sit down with PokerNews and chat about the early days of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and how the game has changed. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Poker Action Line 05/05/2020

With a few scattered poker rooms set to open soon, BIG Dave & Joe talk about how the inevitable changes will be accepted – will rooms survive with 6-handed, or even 4-handed, tables? They also talk about the future of tournament play and whether the growth of online poker attention will continue. Finally, they pay tribute to South Florida football legend Don Shula.

SCOOP , WPT Online, WSOP Circuit, and Four-Handed Live Poker

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters talk all things online poker, including the start of some big online tournament series. Plus, they discuss what’s going to happen on the live poker scene.

#56 James “Splitsuit” Sweeney: Co-Founder Red Chip Poker

today’s guest is one of the foremost authorities on poker coaching and one of the founders of Red Chip Poker James “Splitsuit” Sweeney.James has been in the poker coaching and training business for over a decade and it was easy for me to see why … helping guide folks in their poker journey lights him up like the fourth of July. As a man who has seen and heard about his fair share of shady coaches and, quite frankly, bullshit spewing in the poker training world, it’s always refreshing to cross paths with someone who genuinely cares about the success of the people who give them their trust and hard earned dollars. .

Ep 177 – Jen Shahade

Jennifer Shahade is a two-time U.S. Women’s Chess Champion, speaker, host, author and PokerStars Ambassador. The Program Director at US Chess Women, Jennifer is passionate about female empowerment and creative work around the games she loves most, chess and poker. She is the author of Chess Bitch and Play Like a Girl, books that, along with her work for US Chess Women, aims to bring more females into the game.

Jennifer believes that thinking inside the GRID, the title of her poker podcast, is a way to organize our thinking in a hectic world, as well as a portal into deep and beautiful thought. The grid is both a reference to the 8×8 chess board, and the 13×13 color coded grid of all possible poker hands, which poker professionals now use to study the game. Jennifer is also an author and host at the Grand Chess Tour and of the award winning podcast, Ladies Knight. In 2020, The GRID won the Global Poker Award for the best poker podcast in the World.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 05-05-20 with Guest Daniel Negreanu

Bernard kicks off the 13th year of The Bernard Lee Poker Show by chatting with Daniel Negreanu.

Finally… in the green

Andrew’s online poker endeavour is finally profitable and he shares a few things that he thinks kept him from being a profitable online poker player.

Is This A $3,600,000 Hand?

It’s a $250k buy-in Super High Roller bowl and Timothy Adams is, as usual, going for it. Does the result of this hand swing one players fortunes by millions of dollars? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:Ad 9d 5h TURN:3d River: Kc

