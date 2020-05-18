Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 104 – SCOOP Hand Bonanza

There has been demand for more hand analysis, so in this episode we celebrated the SCOOP with a hand bonanza. All four hands were taken from the final table of Event 15M, the Sunday Millions (10:43), (23:58, (32:55), (44:10).

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 05/16/2020 – Houston, Molly Has a Problem

(Topic starts at 0:17:57 mark) Two-hour interview with special guest Houston Curtis, a key figure in “Molly’s Game” and longtime Russ Hamilton friend/associate…. (2:37:16) Rampart Casino in Vegas lays off its workers with a voicemail message…. (2:56:40) Is supposed “internal memo” about MGM property reopening dates real or fabricated?.... (3:07:37) Caesars e-mails out “health and safety” video….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Pandemic Has Made Danielle Andersen Grateful for the Important Things | Ep: 7

You might think you know poker pro Danielle Andersen. After all, her life was explored in-depth in the documentary Bet, Raise, Fold. We love that documentary but with all due respect (and humility), this podcast episode is 1,000 times better.Kara and Danielle have been friends for a long time and their familiarity with and trust in each other is obvious right from the jump. This conversation goes deep and wide, tackling personal issues that are often approached in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

View the complete archives of The Heart of Poker in the directory →

May 15th, 2020 – Playing to Win with Clayton Fletcher

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses his fearless poker style, playing for the win and some factors that might lead someone to not be able to play this style, such as playing outside of your bankroll. He also reviews some hands from a recent MTT win.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Poker Union Talk, SCOOP Update, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the idea of a poker union, the latest results from the PokerStars SCOOP, WPT Online, and WSOP Circuit series, and more.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Use My KISS HUD to Avoid Overwhelm #291

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/KISShud Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

230 – Steve and Mike

Steve and Mike are grinding their way through the quarantine in a private card room, often going heads-up. Mike is educating himself and his son on the stock market. Steve kindly shares his views on Mike’s initial investments. For the hand analysis, go directly to 56:00! Alex Fitzgerald gives away for FREE his 3 Hour Training Pack on 3 betting. He has also put out a class Master Small Stakes Cash Games in One Class, and his tournament version, Master Tournament Poker in One Class. Use the code hupoker to get your discount, good until 2/21/2020. Elliot Roe! Start with the free Tilt-Buster MP3, or look at his collection of Mental Game MP3s. If you need to be putting in more volume, then The Simple Volume System is for you. Total Mindset Makeover? Join the Poker Mind Coach Courses. If you are a tournament poker player, you may already know about Tournament Poker Edge. Check out some free training videos here. Check out all things poker at HeadsUpPoker.info. Sign up for a coaching session with Steve, watch instructional videos, and check out all previous podcasts. You can contact Steve via Twitter, Facebook, or email at [email protected]

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 59 – Norman Chad Is A Dummy, Saving Online Poker, And Doug Polk vs The Mob

Welcome to episode 59! On today’s show we discuss how online poker could die unless the sites all agree to some guidelines to keep the poker economy alive, Jake gives tips on how to survive the poker grind, we talk about Norman Chad’s horrendous article about not needing sports in our lives, Doug Polk is fighting the mob, and much more. Thanks for listening and leave that 5 star review if you like it.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Some casinos and poker rooms opening

MAY 15 POKERCAST RECAP: We have more news of casino and poker room openings. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Chris L. has K-Q suited for our Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Should He Call Off His LIFE With The Second Nuts???

It’s one of the highest stakes games we’ve ever seen, and one player gets put to the test for well… everything. Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: Qh 7c 5s TURN: Jc River : 6d

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Ep 59 – Norman Chad Is A Dummy, Saving Online Poker, And Doug Polk vs The Mob

Welcome to episode 59! On today’s show we discuss how online poker could die unless the sites all agree to some guidelines to keep the poker economy alive, Jake gives tips on how to survive the poker grind, we talk about Norman Chad’s horrendous article about not needing sports in our lives, Doug Polk is fighting the mob, and much more. Thanks for listening and leave that 5 star review if you like it.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

E032: Brad Owen on COVID Lockdown, the Future of Live Poker, Neeme MUGs & More!

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter chat with guest Brad Owen about what he’s been up to in COVID quarantine, his thoughts on how the lockdown will affect the future of live poker, how much he misses live events, his MUGs with Andrew Neeme, and much more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Doug Polk Goes After Vegas Mayor; Guest Fedor Holz Talks Future of Poker

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including Doug Polk leading a recall charge on Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman. They also give an update on the 2020 SCOOP, talk about the WPT partypoker extension, and much more. Sarah then chats with Fedor Holz about joining GGPoker, the status of Poker Code, and what the future of poker might look like. This week’s sponsors: GGPoker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 05/12/2020

BIG Dave & Joe react to the news that planned poker room openings in Florida & Michigan were postponed at the last minute, while three facilities in the Czech Republic got underway successfully. The latest news out of Las Vegas – including a possible recall of the city’s mayor- is discussed as well.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Winning Poker Tournaments

Zac and guest Chris “Fox” Wallace discuss transitioning from cash games to tournaments, adjustments to make at different stack sizes and what’s included in Chris’ soon to be released course in CORE.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

#57 Matt Hunt: Poker Coach for S4Y, Poker Detox, & Tournament Poker Edge

Today’s guest is tireless elite poker coach and course creator Matt Hunt.Matt is one of the head coaches for two of my favorite poker training entities SolveForWhy (Founded by past Chasing Poker Greatness guest Matt Berkey) and PokerDetox (Founded by multiple time Chasing Poker Greatness podcast guest Nick Howard).Going into my conversation with Matt I didn’t really set any specific expectations for how things would go.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ep 178 – Nate Meyvis on Philosophy and AQ from Early Position

Nate Meyvis is the co-host of the Thinking Poker Podcast with Andrew Brooks, a student of ancient philosophy, and an all-around great dude. He joins the panel and talks about a number of things including breaking down an AQ hand in early position.

You can also watch the discussion at https://youtu.be/3Vf7E9Su1Q4

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 05-12-20 with Guest Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier

Bernard Lee is joined by Triple Crown Winner Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Are Current Online Tournaments Sustainable? Tons Of Mail Questions, Last Dance Review & More – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #73

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: We begin the show with an announcement! DAT Poker Pod will be a video podcast soon but don’t worry, audio isn’t going anywhere. The video format of the show should be live on Daniel Negreanu’s YouTube channel asap.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Are Current Online Tournaments Sustainable? Tons Of Mail Questions, Last Dance Review & More – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #73

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: We begin the show with an announcement! DAT Poker Pod will be a video podcast soon but don’t worry, audio isn’t going anywhere. The video format of the show should be live on Daniel Negreanu’s YouTube channel asap. The show kicks off with more “Last Dance” documentary review from this week and discussion of whether the guys still respect Jordan as much after this view of him.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Grid 036 ft. Chris Moneymaker – Five-Three Suited

For the GRID’s first anniversary episode, Chris Moneymaker tells a hand he played soon after his WSOP Main Event victory, against movie star Ben Affleck. The 25/50 No Limit Hold Em Cash game was hosted in 2003 at the Palms Casino, back when the hotel had a poker room. Ben was opening, calling or raising…

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

Nuns who gamble?

It’s week 7 in the closet and things are getting strange. Andrew tells us a story about nuns who gamble. He is also excited to have a microchip implanted in him in the future so that he can speak to people telepathically.

The post Nuns who gamble? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Can He Fold An Over Pair Against THIS GUY???

A player finds himself in a situation he doesn’t like against Andy on LATB, but should he be so worried? The guys break it down.

FLOP: 2h 3c Jh TURN: 5d River : 2c

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →