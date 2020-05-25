Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 05/23/2020 – Who Cheated Perkins?

(Topic begins at 0:18:41 mark): PFA listener AHoosierA gets doxxed by gambling coaching scammer Christopher Mitchell after he’s erroneously confused for being scam exposer Kevin Davis. We interview both of them together to get to the bottom of it…. (1:17:24): Disgruntled Christopher Mitchell customer Rick Lee comes on to talk about his experiences with Mitchell’s “system”....

Drinan’s On Fire and Should We Care About VPNs?

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the results from the PokerStars SCOOP main events, the WPT Online Championship, and GGPoker’s $10 million guarantee. Plus they get into a discussion about the use of VPNs.

121 – Sandra Mohr – Poker Queens Documentary Launch

Click Here To Enroll In Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass There’s a new poker documentary all about the women at the World Series of Poker. The Poker Queens documentary just released – you can watch it with your Amazon Prime membership at home. Today’s guest is Sandra Mohr, poker lover and director of the film. Sandra shares all about what it was like to stay at the Rio during last year’s WSOP to interview women and invite them up to the Poker Palace, a restful getaway suite for ladies of the tables. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

May 22nd, 2020 – Play Optimal Poker 2 with Andrew Brokos

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcsat, Clayton is joined by Andrew Brokos to discuss his new book “Play Optimal Poker 2: Range Construction”. They also review some hands that Andrew recently played online.

Episode 183 – 22/05/2020 – David Costabile

After a two-week break from podcasting – while they focussed on streaming #EPTRetro and #SCOOP2020 – James and Joe are back to recap the Stars CALL For Action Celebrity Charity Tournament and talk to the winner of the event: David Costabile, the New York-based actor best known for playing Wags in ‘Billions’ and Gale in ‘Breaking Bad’. In addition, the boys touch on a few headlines from SCOOP, have “breaking news” about the next #PSPC, and give Enrique Gomez from Texas the chance to win four #PokerInTheEars T-shirts in a ‘Watchmen’-themed edition of ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast.

Q&A: Profitable Poker, In-game Hand Reading, Robotic Play and Anonymous Players #292

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod292 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #355: Tadas Peckaitis

Bruce and Robbie welcome poker coach and strategist Tadas Peckaitis to the show. In his first-ever audio interview, Tadas shares how he discovered poker in Lithuania, got into the game, and eventually ended up coaching students. He also shares some great home game strategy tips. The hosts also discuss the slow restart of post-pandemic live poker on the home game front as well as in Las Vegas and other poker rooms around the world. BBO Poker Tables’ George Chao has a great Table Talk segment explaining how his company is developing new products that address the needs of players in poker rooms and home games in a post-COVID19 era where sanitization and cleanliness is essential. Finally, we’ve got a fun One Outer that truly illustrates how close home game poker friends can (or shouldn’t!) get to one another while playing online with Zoom.

Poker rooms reopen

MAY 22 POKERCAST RECAP: At least 25 poker rooms have reopened or will reopen by the end of the weekend. We have all of the info, plus we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Phil N. has a PLO Hand of the Week!

Does This Read By Negreanu Make Any Sense?

Daniel Negreanu and David Benyamine both make unorthodox decisions en route to a tough river decision for Negreanu. Does he assess the situation correctly? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ac 9s 4h TURN: 2c River : 7h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Ep 60 – Call Her Daddy Saga, Kelly Minkin Calls In, And Stock Market Gambling

Ep 60 BAY-BEEEE. We start the show recapping the Call Her Daddy saga because what else would a poker show talk about? We then talk about Poker Twitch and Lex’s deep run in the SCOOP Main. Friend of the show Kelly Minkin calls in to shit on ACR, and then we talk about piling money into stocks that will make us rich. Another A+ episode in the books.

E033: Patrick Leonard – Is Online Poker About to Crash? Should Poker Players Form a Union?

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to guest Patrick Leonard about his recent tweets predicting an online poker crash, his thoughts about forming a poker players union, and his love of dogs :)

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Carissa Yip LK017

Jennifer Shahade talks to 16-year-old International Master Carissa Yip on the newest episode of Ladies Knight. The popular two-time US Junior Girls Champ is a serial record breaker- the youngest female to defeat a GM at the age of ten, and the youngest American female in history to become an International Master. Jennifer and Carissa talk…

PokerNews Podcast: Voice of The Simpsons Hank Azaria Talks Poker

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including the opening of certain poker rooms, partypoker WPT & New Jersey events, and Hard Rock International acquiring Hard Rock Las Vegas Intellectual property rights. In addition, Chad shares his thoughts on the latest in the Mike Postle cheating allegation situation, including listening in on oral arguments in the civil case.

Poker Action Line 05/19/2020

Poker rooms are opening in areas experiencing a lesser effect of Covid-19. BIG Dave & Joe discuss the BIG question. Whether players will put up with the “new normal” requirements: tables limited to 4 players, plexiglass screens, and a requirement to wears masks & gloves. Some will find it easier to stay home and play online.

#58 Jared Tendler: Author of “The Mental Game of Poker”

Today’s guest is the author of the most recommended book by guests on the pod “The Mental Game of Poker”, Jared Tendler.It was a genuine thrill catching up with Jared and learning how he’s personally coped with the Covid crisis, what his plans for the future are …

Ep 179 – Ben Hayles & Merv Harvey from Postflop Poker

Ben Hayles & Merv Harvey are the co-hosts of the Postflop Poker Podcast and generally great guys! Ben “gamb64” Hayles is a poker player, coach, author and content provider. At postfloppoker.com you will find the Postflop Poker Podcast (PPP), 13 poker books, the PTP video series, blogs, and information on Ben’s 1 to 1 coaching services.

The episode can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/hlcYa2vkuDA

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 05-19-20 with Guest Lexy Gavin

Poker Pro and coach Lexy Gavin is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Live Poker’s Future With Matt Savage, Top 10 Most Talented Players, GG Poker $25k/$10M Gtd – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #74

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence begin chatting about the final episodes of the Last Dance (no spoilers!) which leads to discussion of what sports documentaries they’d like to see made. This naturally leads to what poker documentaries need to be made as well, Daniel has a good idea for one. (17:00) Tournament Director Extraordinaire Matt Savage joins the show to talk about what we might expect in the future for live tournaments and poker in general.

Introducing CORE 2.0

James and Zac discuss the process of building CORE and what’s been added to CORE 2.0, updating every lesson for 2020, the new MTT course and more. A fascinating peak behind the curtain of what goes into creating the most structured poker course available.

Does Garret Have A Perfect Read On This Guy?

Garret Adelstein makes some ambitious and unusual plays that lead the guys to ask, can his read really be this spot on?

FLOP: Ad 3s 4s TURN: 9s River : 5d

