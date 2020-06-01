Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 05/30/2020 – Life’s a Riot!

(Topic begins at 0:33:14 mark): Long discussion with special guest Andrew Barber regarding the George Floyd police brutality death, and the subsequent riots and looting…. (2:15:33): Call from Chinese Tyrone…. (2:44:13): Update: Christoper Mitchell files restraining order full of lies against AHoosierA, gets denied temp order…. (2:55:19): Bill Perkins’ cheating allegations lead to Jungleman….

#60 DGAF: Rage Against the Unregulated Machines

To support the show visit https://enhanceyouredge.com/resources to click through my Amazon affiliate link and sign up for any poker resources that I genuinely feel will improve your poker game.Today’s episode features the highly requested round 2 with “Sessions” podcast host DGAF.DGAF is a good friend of mine who I have battled with many times. He’s one of the good guys in poker that genuinely cares about the human beings he interacts with on the felt.We’re going to jump into the Jungleman saga and why neither one of us really care, the pitfalls of online poker, and why I have come to hate ALL of the US facing operators.So without any further ado, I bring to you my conversation with the man, the myth, the legend DGAF.

Barny Boatman Has Seen It All, Lived To Tell About It | Ep: 8

British poker legend Barny Boatman doesn’t always open up in interviews, which is why this episode of The Heart of Poker is so special.To put it mildly, Boatman has seen a thing or two during his decades as a poker pro. It turns out that his personal life was just as varied and compelling.According to Wikipedia, Boatman has worked as a bartender, builder, English teacher, journalist, computer programmer, and as a legal advisor in Bermondsey, where he never lost a trial. It’s hard to imagine that the real story is even more interesting.

May 29th, 2020 – Analyzing HUD Stats with Jason Smith

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is once again joined by Jason “SnostnLost” Smith. They begin by taking some time to review some of Clayton’s HUD stats and compare those to Jasons. And of course, they do jump in to some strategy to finish things off.

Episode 184 – 29/05/2020 – SCOOP Correspondent Benjamin ‘Spraggy’ Spragg

There may still be a few days to go until #SCOOP2020 is in the books, but that’s not going to stop James and Joe from recapping the series right now! They take a deep dive into this year’s Spring Championship of Online Poker with their SCOOP Correspondent Benjamin ‘Spraggy’ Spragg. The trio talk about Connor Drinan’s record-breaking haul, Lex Veldhuis’s record-breaking stream, and Spraggy’s record…collection? They also give a loyal listener the chance to win some prizes, as Ervin Cruz from Australia answers questions about the 2016 movie ‘Nerve’ in this week’s edition of ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to #PokerInTheEars.

Learn Your HUD One Statistic at a Time #293

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/LearnYourHUD Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Bill Perkins, Dan 'Jungleman’ Cates, and Scandalous High-Stakes Allegations

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back to discuss the news that had the poker world buzzing in recent days thanks to Bill Perkins on social media.

Ask Alex Episode 215 “Massive 3 Day Sale”

We are back with our second episode of lockdown! Alex has thrown me completely, I asked him if he could do another massive sale for Oneouter.com listeners…… He has kindly put one together, but it only lasts 3 days! It ends 31st May! So if you want to grab any of these packages below at […]

122 – Mark Herm – Hypnotherapy For Poker Players

Click Here To Enroll In Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass Wondering what hypnotherapy for poker players can do for your A-game? Mark Herm has been working with Elliot Roe for over 3 years, and he asked if he could come share his experiences with you on the show. When Mark started working on past trauma and emotional triggers, he started seeing exponential improvement in his poker game.

More room openings and a cheating scandal?

MAY 29 POKERCAST RECAP: In our longest show in years, we keep you up to date on the poker-room openings, discuss a new “cheating” scandal, there’s a new O’Mally’s Move and wait till you hear us destroy a famous Hollywood Hand of the Week.

Did Bryn Kenney Just Make The Greatest Play Of All Time?

Bryn Kenney makes a play against Matt Berkey that might be terrible, or good, or frickin’ genius. We break it down.

FLOP: 6s 8c 2d TURN: 6d River : 10d

Guest Bill Perkins On The Jungleman High Stakes Ghosting Scandal – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #75

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence explain the story and then are joined by Bill Perkins (37:30) to discuss the cheating/ghosting scandal that appeared all over social media this week. It involved Dan “Jungleman” Cates, Dan Bilzerian and a private online game with extremely wealthy businessmen.

Ep 61 – Cheating At High Stakes Poker: Jungleman, Ivey, Ghosting, And More

Welcome to the new episode! Today we talk about the cheating allegations tossed at Jungleman by Bill Perkins and discuss how prevalent cheating/ghosting is on the apps. We read their tweets, Jungle’s apology, and talk about how rich we think Ivey/Negreanu/Antonio are. We also think about buying boat. Hop in, join the fun, and enjoy!

E034: Jesse Sylvia on the Bill Perkins Ghosting Scandal, Starting His Own Stable, and More!

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter get guest Jesse Sylvia’s take on the Bill Perkins / Dan Bilzerian ghosting scandal, his decision to start his own stable during COVID lockdown, live players embracing solvers and online platforms during quarantine, and so much more!

Zach Returns – Episode 175

Zach is not a financial advisor.

PokerNews Podcast: Bill Perkins/Jungleman Drama; Maria Konnikova Discusses New Book

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including the cheating allegations leveled by Bill Perkins in a controversial tweet. They also discuss the Super High Roller Bowl Online and bring you up to speed on 2020 SCOOP, WSOP Circuit on GG Poker, and the latest partypoker US online series. Finally, Jeff Platt chats with Maria Konnikova about her new book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win. This week’s sponsors: GGPoker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

The Grid 037 ft. David K Lappin – Pocket-Fives

David K Lappin comes on thepokergrid.com to discuss a hand with pocket fives, that was set in Vegas in the 1980s at Binion’s Horseshoe Casino. David wrote the hand for a script in his life as a screen-writer long before he became a poker professional and podcast host. The hand itself puts listeners in the classic amateur’s quandary: you…

#59 Adam Kreek: Level Up Your Poker Performance

Today’s episode features one of my good friends who I have mentioned many times in previous episodes of Chasing Poker Greatness, Olympic gold medalist, elite performance coach, and author of “The Responsibility Ethic” Adam Kreek.Adam is an absolute wealth of knowledge on the subject of high performance and, despite having almost zero experience with the world of poker, somehow still managed to blow me away with poker relevant greatness bomb after greatness bomb.

Poker Action Line 05/26/2020

Noah Carbone, Director of Poker at the Palm Beach Kennel Club, recaps the room’s reopening on May 22nd. Noah describes the huge turnout, along with his facility’s extensive efforts to keep players safe.

Ep 180 – Facing frequent shoves in online tournaments

The panel discusses how to handle the situation that comes up often in long re-entry, big field, small buy-in tournaments online; and that situation is having those players that frequently are shoving 30, 40, even 70 big blind stacks over an open raise. It can be frustrating to face, but what do we do?

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 05-26-20 with Guest Lynn Gilmartin Part 1

WPT Anchor Lynn Gilmartin is Bernard Lee’s guest.

The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 4 – Matt Savage KL Cleeton Krissy Bicknell JP McCann

The lads are back after hiatus with a show featuring WPT executive tour director Matt Savage and poker pro and app developer KL Cleeton. Krissy Bicknell discusses a sick hand she played versus Dara. Irish event organiser and tournament director JP McCann stops by to chat about live poker in the age of COVID19. Plus, Ian has the news and all the results from the big online series including Unibet poker’s UOS!

Humbled by poker, again…

The last couple of days of online poker play have been a bit rocky for Andrew and it made him wonder whether poker is the only endeavour that humbles you as soon as you become overly confident/cocky, Busi thinks not but she does demand to know why she didn’t get a 30 frame Instagram tribute on her birthday.

The post Humbled by poker, again… appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Does It Make Any Sense To Consider Heroing Here?

Mustapha Kanit finds himself in a spot where he has to decide whether or not to be a hero. Do the guys agree with his ultimate decision?

FLOP: 5d 9c 6s TURN: Jh River : Kc

