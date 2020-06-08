Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 06/05/2020 – Going Dutch

(Topic starts at 0:20:20 mark): Interview with special guest Dutch Boyd…. (2:23:27): Vegas reopens, how safe was it?.... (2:37:29): Casino Royale removes table games for good, Binions puts away poker tables…. (3:04:42):

The Grid 038 ft. Liv Boeree – on Ace-Seven Offsuit

World Series of Poker and EPT Champion Liv Boeree joins Jennifer Shahade on thepokergrid.com to discuss a hand history with ace-seven offsuit on the bubble of the UK Millions in 2020. Liv, who has been focusing on her YouTube channel and speaking career recently, was playing after a long hiatus. She found herself with top pair and a weak…

Episode 185 – 05/06/2020 – The Biggest Bluff with Maria Konnikova

After recapping the final, FINAL stats from #SCOOP2020, and discussing the latest developments in the Mike Postle case, James and Joe are joined on the podcast by psychologist and author Maria Konnikova, ahead of the publication of her new book ‘The Biggest Bluff’. Maria spent nearly three years on the professional poker circuit, and this book details her journey from novice to accomplished (and sponsored) player, under the guidance of Erik Seidel. Sadly, there is no ‘Superfan vs Stapes’ this week, with apologies to Kyle Stanley from Canada. Our fault, not his. We can confirm that Kyle will still receive his prizes! Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to #PokerInTheEars.

Exploit at the Extremes #294

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/ExploitattheExtremes Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Postle case dismissed

JUNE 5 POKERCAST RECAP: The case against Mike Postle and Stones was dismissed, Dan Cates responds to his scandal and we have more reopenings. We also complete O’Mally’s Move and Vincent F. has the HOTW.

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #356: James “Splitsuit” Sweeney

Bruce and Robbie welcome well-regarded poker coach and co-founder of Red Chip Poker James “Splitsuit” Sweeney to the show. James shares his personal poker journey, specifically how he started out playing and then transitioning into coaching. He also discusses the massive upgrade to Red Chip Poker’s CORE offering (2.0) and how the training materials can best help home game players The hosts also speak with longtime listener and Salt Lake City home game host Chad who describes hosting and attending his first live poker games in the coronavirus era. .

Mikita Badziakouski Plays A Hand Unconventionally

Mikita is gonna play this one weird, but his opponent, Max Silver, also has some interesting decisions to make. The guys break it down.

FLOP: 7d 10s Kd TURN: 8c River: 10d

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

PokerNews Podcast: A Virtual Reunion w/ the 2010 WSOP November Nine

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including highlights from the Super High Roller Bowl and PokerStars SCOOP. They also discuss the World Series of Poker moving the Global Casino Championship online. Finally, Sarah and Chad host a virtual reunion with various players (Jonathan Duhamel, Matt Jarvis, Jason Senti, and Brandon Steven) and personalities (Lon McEachern and Norman Chad) associated with the 2010 WSOP November Nine. This week’s sponsors: GGPoker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Ep 62 – Poker Tournaments And The Stock Market Are WILD BOYS

The show starts talking about absurd tournament variance and why they are the dumbest things in the world aka the best things in the world. We then touch on the current events, BLM, and how the poker community fits into all of this. We talk about the stock market, billionaires being cheapos, and the world in general. It’s another good one, thank you for listening!

E035: Kyle Fischl Shares Insider Info on Live Poker’s Return to Florida

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with Florida-based poker vlogger Kyle Fischl about his experiences playing post-quarantine live poker in the state’s recently re-opened economy, plus thoughts on the Florida poker community in general, and the ins and outs of pursuing poker while maintaining a full time job.

231 – Alex Fitzgerald and Clayton Fletcher

This gem of an episode has been unjustly held back from you by some technical issues during editing – but here it is! Steve and Mike are joined by Alex and Clayton to form the ultimate power quartet. This episode gives us new confidence in life after quarantine with banter and poker.

Ladies Ain’t Cheap – Episode 176

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands$5/$10 home game, played online 9 handed$830 effectiveHero raises QsQc and raise to $25, folds to hijack who 3bets to $90, folds to me and I call. $195 Flop is KhJs9c. Hero checks, villain bets $125, Hero calls$445 Turn is KcHero checks, villain checks$445 River is QdHero?

#61 Kristen Bicknell: #7 Ranked GPI Player in the World & $8.7 Million in Tourney Cashes

Today’s guest is PartyPoker pro and the current #7 GPI ranked player in the world Kristen Bicknell.Kristen has over $5,000,000 in live cashes to go along with $3.7 million in online earnings which is, as Larry David might say, “Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good”.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-02-20 with Guest Lynn Gilmartin Part 2

This is the second part of Bernard Lee’s chat with WPT Anchor Lynn Gilmartin.

The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 5 – Anton Wigg BENCB Jason Tompkins Tom Victor

This week, we have got a incredible show starring EPT champion Anton Wigg and highstakes pro, coach and ‘Raise You Edge’ founder BENCB. We are joined by our great friend Jason Tompkins in strategy corner. Journalist and author Tom Victor stops by to discuss poker and left-wing politics. Ian has the latest news and results from the online felt. Plus, we’ve got a music world exclusive as poker player and rapper Adam Neal aka LNC makes us all 'Go Insane’!

Ep 181 – Andrew Brokos on “Play Optimal Poker” and impact of COVID-19

Andrew Brokos is a great friend of the RecPoker podcast and he joins us again to talk about the release of his new book, “Play Optimal Poker 2” with a focus on constructing ranges. In addition to discussing the book, we talk a bit about the impact of the pandemic on Andrew’s personal approach to poker as well as poker overall.

Make sure to check out rec.poker/resources for all the partnerships and bonus RecPoker is offering. Specifically, Red Chip Poker is offering RecPoker listeners a free week of CORE by using the code RECPOKER.

Poker Action Line 06/01/2020

Tony Burns, Poker Marketing Director of Seminole Gaming, spends time with BIG Dave & Joe to talk about the recent reopening of the SHR Tampa Poker, along with the effect the coronavirus pandemic on the other Seminole properties.

Missing the WSOP

In this episode of the podcast, Busi and Andrew review the long and sad week in America. Andrew believes that robots might be the solution to all human problems.

Should This Guy Try To Bluff Isildur?

The guys break down a hand played by Viktor Blom in the Online Super High Roller Bowl. Did his opponent make a mistake?

FLOP: Ad 2c 7h TURN: 8c River: Qh

