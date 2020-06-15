Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 06/13/2020 – Axel W

(Topic begins at 0:23:20 mark): Did one of Christopher Mitchell’s angry customers give him a black eye?.... (1:12:00): The 2020 WSOP is happening this summer… online (Tyrone calls in during segment).... (2:12:07): Duplicate IPs not allowed to register for WSOP.com tournaments, spelling potential disaster for upcoming online bracelet series…. (2:30:53): PFA member “Jayjami” went to Vegas and wrote a trip report about his experience there…. (2:50:44): PFA member “Cryptoninja” claims that Virtue Poker owes money to its beta testers…. (3:26:29):

June 12th, 2020 – Grinding in New Jersey with Clayton Fletcher

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton his recent experience playing on WSOP.com in New Jersey including the $100 20K Guaranteed which he went on to win. He reviews a few hands that he played, including a hand with WSOP Main Event final tableist Jesse Sylvia.

Aspirant #1 Doc: Bankroll Requirements and Moving Up in Stakes

Welcome to a brand new series on Chasing Poker Greatness called “Aspirants” ... they are conversations with folks who aspire to achieve longtime success on the green felt.These episodes are going to be a little different than what you’re used to hearing on Chasing Poker Greatness and, if they aren’t your cup of tea, they will be labeled as “Aspirant” in the show title so you can just skip them when they show up in your feed.

Episode 186 – 12/06/2020 – A Big Hand for the Little Lady & Runner Runner

Time for more film reviews on the podcast, as James and Joe bring you a ‘Poker Movie Monday (on a Wednesday, recorded on a Thursday and released on a Friday)’ double bill. They take a look at two poker-themed motion pictures: ‘A Big Hand for the Little Lady’ (1966) and ‘Runner Runner’ (2013). The latter is the subject of this week’s quiz, as Crt Lipovesk from Slovenia competes for prizes in ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to #PokerInTheEars.

Using My All-in-One Preflop Popup for Better Exploits #295

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/PreflopPopup Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

WPH #307: Live $25/$50 Cash Game: Playing vs a MANIAC!

Weekly Poker #307: In this live $25/$50 game, I play a 3-bet pot vs an overly aggressive player on the button! Check this hand out to learn how to play…No visits yet

Our 15th Anniversary

JUNE 12 POKERCAST RECAP: It’s our 15th anniversary! Plus we have WSOP news, more reopenings, a new O’Mally’s Move and Mark Kelly has the Hand of the Week.

$55 Tournament Win Review – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-10-2020

$55 Tournament Win Review – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-10-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

When A Guy Plays Like This, How Can You Beat Him?

Stephen Chidwick is one of the best players in the world, and his prowess is on display in this great hand with eight players left and over a million dollars still to be won. The Poker Guys break down an awesome play.

FLOP: 9h 2h 2d TURN: 7h River: Kh

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

Online WSOP Is Announced!!! Postle Cheating Verdict & More – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #76

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence begin with explaining why they took a week off and play another round of guess that NHLer! 11:55 Poker Talk Begins – WSOP Online announced at GG Poker, WSOP Nevada and New Jersey.

Ep 63 – Maria Konnikova- Best Selling Author And Poker Player & Do WSOP Bracelets Still Mean Anything

Welcome back! On today’s show we are joined by NYT best selling author Maria Konnikova. She started her poker career from the ground up and became a crusher and wrote a book about the journey. We talked to her for a solid hour and she is as good as a guest gets. Before her we chat about the 85 WSOP online bracelets and if bracelets officially have lost value. Are they vanity or are they important?

E036: Veronica Brill & Alisha Daniels-Duckworth on the Mike Postle Lawsuit Dismissal

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter are joined by Mike Postle whistleblower Veronica Brill and frequent Stones player Alisha Daniels-Duckworth to discuss the unfortunate dismissal of the Stones / Postle lawsuit, the scandal’s ongoing effects on the poker community, and what’s next in the continued pursuit for justice.

PokerNews Podcast: Major WSOP Announcement & Michael “Gags30” Gagliano Talks US Online Poker

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including the recently-announced World Series of Poker (WSOP) 85 online bracelet events, the dismissal of Mike Postle’s civil court case, and more. They also welcome guest Michael “Gags30” Gagliano, a longtime online poker pro with a WSOP bracelet to his name. The BorgataPoker.com sponsored pro breaks down online poker in New Jersey, playing while raising a family, and his thoughts on the WSOP online bracelet events. This week’s sponsors: GGPoker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Poker Action Line 06/09/2020

BIG Dave & Joe discuss the newly-announced World Series of Poker Online Series, whether it will replace the Rio event or just supplement the current waiting period. They also talk about the dismissal of the lawsuit against Mike Postle and the Stones Gambling Hall and Joe reveals why he was not shocked at the decision. Finally, the latest news on casino openings in Vegas and Florida and the early reviews on the small number of poker room reopenings.

Ep 182 – Carlos Welch on Chasing the Dream While Living Out of a Prius

Carlos Welch is one of the most interesting stories in poker. A player, writer, and coach who decided that to best chase his dreams required living out of his van. Then, the need for overnight A/C moved him to buying a Prius. We talk strategy, game selection, and then dig into a wonderful hand where we face a difficult river shove. Connect with Carlos on Twitter @hiphop101trivia.

Make sure to check out rec.poker/resources for all the partnerships and bonus RecPoker is offering. Specifically, Red Chip Poker is offering RecPoker listeners a free week of CORE by using the code RECPOKER.

#62 Shannon Shorr: $8 Million+ in Cashes & 17th Ranked GPI Player in the World

Today’s guest is longtime live tournament CRUSHER Shannon Shorr.Shannon has over $8,000,000 in live tournament cashes in his 15 year career with some highlights including:$960k and $247k victories at the Bellagio Cup in Vegas.A bronze medal in one of the toughest tournament fields in poker, the $10k WSOP 6-handed event.And a 5th place finish at the WPT 5 Diamond Classic for a cool $408,000.Shannon and I, despite never having met one another before this show, but having a ton of mutual friends including former Chasing Poker Greatness guests Jesse Yaginuma and Jonathan Little, hit it off right away and I had a BLAST in our time together.

Mastering the Mental Game with Tommy Angelo

Whether you’re facing tilt issues or focus issues, the mental game is extremely important to being a successful poker player. In this live webinar, I talk with mental game guru,...(Visited 7 time, 1 visit today)

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-09-20 with Guest Jamie Kerstetter

2019 WSOP Main Event Commentator Jamie Kerstetter is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ask Tired Guy Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-8-2020

Ask Tired Guy Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-8-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

Did The Blockers Force These Guys’ Hands?

Sometimes a hand plays itself. This hand may not be like that for most players, but is that the case for these deep thinking players at a WPT Final Table?

FLOP: Qh 7d 3c TURN: 5h River: 8h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

If you want to win, become a Phil

This week, Andrew is caught in the trifecta of despair, Twitter feuds and online poker. And as if that wasn’t enough, Busi asks him to take this implict bias test, which reveals a less than desirable outcome.

Special Edition 5: Interview with JC Antoine of GGPoker

On this special edition of the Pokerfuse Podcast, Mike sits down with the Head of the GGPoker Network, Jean-Christophe Antoine.In addition to reviewing the recent success of the WSOP Super Circuit Series, Mike and JC also discuss the breaking news that GGPoker will be hosting WSOP Online Bracelet Events this summer.The discussion that follows touches on the things that make the GGPoker software stand out from its competition and JC’s insights and opinions on the greater online poker industry.

