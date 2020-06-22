The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 2 – Maria Konnikova BENCB Andrew Brokos Barry Carter

This week we’ve got a star-studded list of poker content creators. We welcome poker player and best-selling author Maria Konnikova to talk about her new book ‘The Biggest Bluff’ and more. We’ve got the much anticipated Part 2 of that BENCB interview. Poker player, podcaster and 'Playing Optimal Poker’ author Andrew ‘Thinking Poker’ Brokos joins us for a brilliant cash game strategy hand. Barry Carter stops by to talk his new book, another collaboration with host Dara O’Kearney entitled ‘Poker PKO Strategy’. Plus, Ian has the big news from the poker world.

The Grid 039 ft. Stephen “Jorbs” Flavall – on Four-Deuce Offsuit

Professional streamer and former poker professional Stephen “Jorbs” Flavall steps into the GRID to discuss a hand he played with four-deuce offsuit over a decade ago. It was a homegame that he thought would be casual, but he walked into a competitive vibe. When he opened with one of the trashiest hands in poker and…

June 19th, 2020 – WSOP Online Bracelet Events and Strategy with Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Killingbird to discuss their thoughts on the upcoming World Series of Online Poker and, of course, get in to some strategy.

Episode 75 – Block Scheduling, Mindset Sessions and More…

Welcome to Episode 75! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset!The start of the episode finds Gareth talking about all of the recent online poker series he has been participating in which includes SCOOP.

RIP Mrs. Cosenza

JUNE 19 POKERCAST RECAP: Chris remembers his mom. We also learn PokerStars will have its Home Games feature available for mobile apps now, so a big win for our PAIPS series, and we update you on poker room reopenings. We also get to complete an O’Mally’s Move and Jonovan O. has our Hand of the Week.

Episode 187 – 19/06/2020 – Melissa Burr

James and Joe talk prop bets, and look at some of the more interesting wagers happening in the poker world right now (what Joe is describing as ‘The Prop Bets of Quarantine’). They have updates on the challenges Max Silver and Mike McDonald are undertaking, and chat to high stakes regular Melissa Burr about her recent prop bet involving the consumption of a ridiculous number of chicken nuggets!

Q&A: Polarized Ranges, LIVE to Online Transition and the PFR/ VPIP Ratio #296

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod296 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Should He Call Mikita With King High?

Mikita Badziakouski is tough to figure out at the poker table, but did Rui Cao step too far out of bounds to try to combat him? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ad 4d 4s TURN: 5s River: Ac

Going Through PokerCoaching Quizzes [ TEST YOUR SKILLS] – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-17-2020

To get up to 75% off PokerCoaching Memberships, check out my Father's Day Sale: HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt…

Detox Files #4: Using Language to Upgrade Your Performance

Today’s Detox Files episode starts off with a key “aha” moment that the player had from Nick and I’s first Chasing Poker Greatness conversation. They then delve into the way we talk to ourselves and how that creates delusions and negative emotions in poker (in this case frustration).

PokerNews Podcast: Phil Hellmuth Weighs In on WSOP Online Bracelet Events

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest poker industry news, including the World Series of Poker’s 85 online bracelet events, poker room reopenings, and recent online tournament results. They also welcome guest Phil Hellmuth, the 15-time gold bracelet winner who offers his thoughts on the WSOP online bracelet events, and his plans to grind from Las Vegas. He also shares details on what he’s been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s sponsors: GGPoker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Ep 64 – Darren Rovell Is A Big Ol’ Fraud & How Many Tries Would It Take To Win The WSOP Main Event?

Darren Rovell stinks. STINKS. He played the worst hand of poker in recorded history and we break down if he’s lying, an idiot, a troll, or all of the above. We then talk about if you got to play the WSOP Main Even “Groundhog’s Day” style, how many tries would it take you win? We also talk some 'rona, blading, Hellmuth not believing in GTO, and some other shenanigans. Enjoy!

2020 WSOP Events Announced

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This time, the duo talks about the World Series of Poker’s latest announcement, a new series from WPT and partypoker, and more.

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #357: Poker Potpourri

Bruce and Robbie welcome home game host Cody back to the show to discuss how online home poker games have become quite different than in-person home games among the same group of friends. The hosts also discuss the reopening of poker rooms across the US. Plus, George Chao from BBO Poker Tables has a great “al fresco” edition of Table Talk, and Ben Ludlow’s got another great virtual WSOP top 10 list for this week’s One Outer that’ll make you literally laugh out loud.

E037: Maria Konnikova on how She Scored Erik Seidel as a Poker Mentor, Her New Book & More!

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to author and poker pro Maria Konnikova about the genesis of her writing career, her upcoming book, “The Biggest Bluff”, and how she scored poker mentorship from the likes of Erik Seidel, Phil Galfond, Jason Koon, and Isaac Haxton.

Detox Files #3: Do You Trust Yourself Enough to Be a Live Poker Player?

The first real deep dive into the unrealistic expectations that people have for scientifically navigating a career as a live player. It comes down to how much you trust yourself. If you’re not someone who’s not comfortable navigating on intuition, live is probably not a career that’s ever going to offer you the security you’re looking for. https://enhanceyouredge.com/aspirant — Be an Aspirant Guest on Chasing Poker Greatness!Poker Detox: https://learn.pokerdetox.com

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 105 – Game Selection

How often do you stop to consider which games you should be playing? In an increasingly changing world, poker games are evolving rapidly. In this episode we tackle the subject of game selection and how to go about it. To round things off there’s a strat-chat hand (26:00) from a home game where our hero flops the nuts, but fails to fold after one of the worst possible run outs.

Avoiding Sticky Situations – Episode 178

Join us Wednesday, June 17th at 7pm EST for our Just Hands Live Show More Great Poker Content!

Ep 183 – Jerry Yang on winning the WSOP Main Event, refugee camps, and verbal tells

Jerry Yang has an amazing personal story of growing up in Laos, escaping to Thailand, and ultimately moving to the slums of Nashville, Tennessee. He worked hard on his education, which ultimately served to be his path out of poverty. In 2005 he started learning poker and only two years later found himself on top of the poker world having won $8.25 million and the WSOP Main Event Championship… all from a $225 satellite. An amazing story the Jerry wrote about in his autobiography called, “All in: From Refugee Camp to Poker Champ.”

Detox Files #2: How Do You Take a Shot a Responsible Shot at Pro Poker w/ a Family?

Today’s show features a consultation with Nick Howard where the guest is a family man who is heavily considering transitioning away from his IT job into playing poker.Is this a reasonable thought and how can he test the waters without diving fulling into the deep end of the pool?Find out in today’s episode.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Linda Diaz LK018

Jennifer Shahade welcomes singer, songwriter and former scholastic chess champion, Linda Diaz on Ladies Knight. We play a clip from “Magic” in the middle of the episode, a song you may have heard on twitch.tv/botezlive, where Linda’s music videos have played on breaks during our Saturday US Chess Women fundraisers. https://youtu.be/Vbqj4ouV8us Like twitch, Linda has been blowing up…

Ep. 9: How Faraz Jaka Survived a Category 5 Fijian Cyclone

We’re so excited to welcome American poker pro and entrepreneur Faraz Jaka to the Heart of Poker. Faraz is an outstanding candidate for this podcast. He’s intelligent, thoughtful and has more interesting experiences every year than a lot of people capture in a decade.If you’ve listened to the show before, you know it’s not your average poker interview. Our goal is to get to know the people behind the poker faces. Faraz has a killer poker face but he wasn’t afraid to take it off for this in-depth conversation with Kara Scott.Faraz has racked up almost $7 million in tournament winnings but, as you’ll find out, his most interesting experiences happened away from the poker table.They cover a lot of ground, thanks to truly probing and personal questions. Listen to the full episode and check out previous episodes with poker pros including Barny Boatman, Brad Owen, Vanessa Selbst, Maria Ho, Chris Moorman, Dominik Nitsche and more.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-16-20 with Guest Jamie Kerstetter Pt. 2

This is the second half of Bernard Lee’s chat with Jamie Kerstetter.

Special Edition 6: Interview with Alex Scott

On this special edition of the Pokerfuse Podcast, former Managing director of MPN, Alex Scott, joins Mike to discuss some of the current trends in online poker including the use of real names at the tables and rise in popularity of phased tournaments.Other topics on the table include the evolution of online poker rewards systems, bots, third-party software policies and more.

Should He Fold Kings Against The Known Maniac?

Art Papazyan finds himself in a common spot on LATB – trying to figure out Garret. Did he get it right this time both in practice and in theory? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: 9d Jh 2h TURN: 7h River: 10d

Ask Me Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-15-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

Detox Files #1: Nick Howard Poker Career Consult

In today’s episode our guest is a passionate live player who’s very open about his insecurities from the start. Because of his openness, we’re able to find a clear answer to his (common) risk averse/bankroll issue.

