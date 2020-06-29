WSOP On GG Schedule Breakdown & DNegs Bracelet Bets! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #77

1:25 We begin with another round of guess that NHLer 9:55 GG WSOP Schedule 37:30 Daniel’s Bracelet Bets 49:45 Tweets: A Poker Player’s Union??

Hero Bluff Week #5: High Stakes Poker

Today’s episode features three epic hands from my favorite poker show of all-time, High Stakes Poker.Tom Dwan pulls off one of the best bluffs of all time, Phil Galfond gets GOT by a recreational player, and Brad Booth pounds stacks of cash on the felt with four high vs. the GOAT Phil Ivey.Today is also your LAST CHANCE to buy the Bluffing with Initiative Masterclass at https://chasingpokergreatness.com.Get it done and enjoy the show.

June 26th, 2020 – New TPE Instructor Jsmith84poker

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge podcast, Clayton is joined by jsmith84poker, the latest addition to the Tournament Poker Edge family. They discuss the upcoming WSOP online series, how he selects what online sites to play on and they review some hands in the strategy segment.

Hero Bluff Week #4: World Poker Tour

Today’s episode of Chasing Poker Greatness features one of the greatest to ever sit down at the green felt, Ike Haxton, getting a disgusting bluff through vs. Ryan Daut.Hand #2 happened right before the COVID-19 pandemic at WPT Thunder Valley and involves Jake Schwartz and Tony Tran.

Exploiting with My All-in-One Post-Flop Popup #297

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod297 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

E038: Daniel Dvoress on Success, Strategy, Coaching & The Great Outdoors

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter talk to Run It Once Pro Daniel Dvoress about his success as a high roller tournament player, tackling social anxieties to become a sought-after poker coach, advice for players looking to take their game to the next level, and his love of the great outdoors.

Poker book, lawsuit and reopenings

JUNE 26 POKERCAST RECAP: A poker book, a lawsuit and reopening plans for poker rooms. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and we have an Omaha Hand of the Week from David Brown.

WPH #309: 3-Bet Pot vs Dan Zack in a $25/$50 Cash Game!

Weekly Poker Hand #309: In this fun hand vs a top pro, Dan Zack, we play a 3-bet pot in a $25/$50 game and I have interesting decisions on both…

Is The Nut Flush An Auto Call Here?

Andy is putting someone in a tough spot AGAIN, and this time it’s Garret. Should Garret even consider folding his strong hand against Andy? The guys break it down.

FLOP: Js 5s 9h TURN: 9s River: 7s

Hero Bluff Week #3: WSOP Champs

Today on Hero Bluff Week Thomas and I break down probably the most important bluff in poker’s history involving Chris Moneymaker and Sam Farha.The other bluff we chose was a little bit more recent (it happened back in 2018) and involved a former WSOP champion trying to bully his way into another WSOP Main Event final table.To sign up for the Bluffing with Initiative Masterclass on Saturday, visit https://chasingpokergreatness.com.Enjoy the show!

Episode 188 – 25/06/2020 – Sam Grafton

For their season finale, James and Joe look ahead to the #StadiumSeries (starting Sunday 5th July) and the 23 consecutive days of live coverage they’ll be providing at Twitch.tv/PokerStars (Monday 13th July – Tuesday 4th August). The boys are joined by British pro Sam Grafton, who recently won the #SummerSeries Main Event for $200k, and will be part of the commentary team for the #StadiumSeries streams.

Ep 65 – Check/Raising Phil Ivey and Answering Your Questions About How To Get Better At Poker!

Welcome back! Today is a big Q&A episode, answering you questions about poker strategy and sharing poker stories, like the time Jake check/raised Phil Ivey on the river. We talk position, 3betting light, focus, and more. Good info, good times, good fun. Thanks for listening (sorry if the audio is a bit wonky) and enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Fedor Holz High Roller & an Inside Look at Rec Poker

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt talk about all the latest poker industry news, including the upcoming World Series of Poker (WSOP) online bracelet events, Maria Konnikova’s new book The Biggest Bluff, and Fedor Holz shipping a Summer Series High Roller. They also welcome guests Steve Fredlund, Andrew Feist, and Jim Reid, who talk about Rec.

Dealing With Tilt – Don’t Lose Your Mind At Poker – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little – 6-24-2020

In this A Little Coffee replay, I talk over some strategies for dealing with tilt! It's important to not lose your mind at poker because poker should be an enjoyable…

Hero Bluff Week #2: The Phil Ivey Special

To sign up for the Bluffing Masterclass, visit https://chasingpokergreatness.com before Saturday, June 27th 2020.Today’s episode features two pots from the greatest player to ever sit down at the green felt.

Poker Action Line 6/23/2020

BIG Dave & Joe talk about the adjustments all of the South Florida rooms have made to adjust to the age of Covid-19. Vegas continues to bounce back slowly while several states in the Northeast are taking things a bit slower. The guys also have an in-depth discussion on short-handed betting.

Ep 184 – Bluffing – from the RecPoker July Seminar

Every month, members at rec.poker enjoy a seminar put together by the RecPoker Podcast Panel, led by Membership Content Director Chris Jones. For July, the seminar s all about bluffing and we felt this was a great opportunity to showcase the seminars while providing the podcast audience with some great discussion on the art/science of bluffing.

How to Build on Strong Foundations w/ Special Guest Andrew Brokos – Episode 179

Play Optimal PokerPlay Optimal Poker 2 Thinking Poker Store Give Directly More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.

Hero Bluff Week #1: Garrett vs. Andy

I’m convinced Live at the Bike was created just as a battleground for Andy and Garrett Adelstein to wage war against one another.Kicking off “Hero Bluff Week” are two hands played by two of the best regulars in the nosiest of nose bleed cash games in the world. Enjoy.Sign up for the Bluffing Masterclass at: https://chasingpokergreatness.com

232 – Steve, Mike, and the World Today

In this episode of the Heads Up Poker Podcast, Steve and Mike are converting their podcast into a critique of today’s society. As Steve shares from his experience as a fireman and the types of situation he faces, Mike takes the opportunity to drill deeper in Steve mind, querying about personality types and career choices.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-23-20 with Guest Maria Konnikova

Maria Konnikova, author of the book, “The Biggest Bluff” is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Relaxation? – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 6-22-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

A Protesting Fail

Busi recounts her Saturday morning protesting failure and asks Andrew about whether disrupting traffic is enough to affect change.

Busi asks Andrew whether he would be willing to go to prison for love.

The post A Protesting Fail appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Can You Ever Fold A Good Hand To Andy?

Andy is always putting people in weird spots on LATB, so is the answer simply never to fold to him if you have ANYTHING? The Poker Guys explore this question through an interesting hand he played.

FLOP: 3h 4h 4d TURN: 10d River:8s

